Firefighters gain quick control of fires at Somerville Lake

CONROE, TX -- Soak up the last bit of summer over Labor Day weekend at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston, with a night of classical and contemporary country music. Texas’ own Rick Trevino will perform his classic country hits, such as “Running Out of Reason to Run,” “Bobby Ann Mason, “She Can Say I Didn’t Cry,” “Learning as You Go,” and “Un Momento Allá.” A lineup of rising country music stars, including Heather Rayleen, Payton Howie, and Jeff Canada, will join Rick for an evening of boot scootin’ and toe-tapping fun on the lawn at Margaritaville Lake Resort.

CONROE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO