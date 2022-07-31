Firefighters gain quick control of fires at Somerville Lake

www.kbtx.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwhi.com
LATE-NIGHT GRASS FIRE BURNS OVER 30 ACRES NEAR GAY HILL
Several Washington County fire departments worked late Monday night into this (Tuesday) morning to extinguish a large grass fire north of Brenham. The Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Department was called out around 9:45 p.m. Monday to a fire along FM 390 that was burning toward Chriesman Road. According to Gay...
Crews battle brushfire in western Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews are working to get a wildfire in Bastrop County under control on Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said firefighters were called to the scene of the fire in the 300 block of Margarita Dr., off State Highway 21 W.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS
10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
KBTX.com
BCS utility providers stress importance of continued water conservation
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The cities of Bryan and College Station recently experienced the hottest July on record, and judging by this week’s forecast August has the same potential. With excessive heat and continued drought conditions comes the need to conserve water. Both Bryan and College Station utilities say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Dust Devils Explained: How these weather phenomena sparked fires at Lake Somerville Sunday
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Over the weekend, reports came in from the Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Department that wildfires were reignited at Lake Somerville by a runaway weather system -- a dust devil. Dust devils, which are often noticed for their likeness to the much more severe tornadoes, are a...
KBTX.com
Multi-vehicle collision briefly shuts down Texas Avenue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash involving three vehicles shut down some Texas Avenue lanes Tuesday afternoon. Bryan police say the cause of the crash that happened at Texas Avenue and E North Avenue is still under investigation, but one person was taken to a hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.”
KBTX.com
Relieving teacher supply costs, I Heart Bryan’s Teacher Closet to open Monday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A resource that will help teachers save money on supplies for the upcoming school year is set to open Monday. According to Adopt a Classroom, teachers spent more than ever out of their own pockets last year on school supplies. The nonprofit, I Heart Bryan, is hoping to relieve some of these costs with its Teacher Closet at Morning Star Storage.
kwhi.com
BODY DISCOVERED AT LA GRANGE SEWER PLANT
La Grange police are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered on Sunday. La Grange Police Chief David Gilbreath said the body was found by a city worker at the city’s sewer plant on West Lowerline Street. Gilbreath said there are not any signs of trauma. At this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Young Franklin boy recovering in ICU after bulldozer accident
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A Franklin boy remains in the ICU after being run over by a bulldozer. The incident happened last Wednesday when 6-year-old Bodie Boring was on a job site with his father, according to his mother Samantha Boring. Samantha said Bodie’s injuries include fractures in his pelvic...
KBTX.com
Latest rash of catalytic converter thefts targets healthcare workers, worshippers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -It’s a trend that shows no sign of slowing down, in fact, it appears that catalytic converter thefts are rising across the Lonestar state and that includes the Brazos Valley. According to AAA, there has been a 5000% increase in catalytic converter claims since 2019....
KBTX.com
BBQ benefit supporting Holleman Oaks residents who lost everything in fire
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Community members came out to a barbecue benefit in order to support a mother and her daughter who lost everything in the Holleman Oaks apartment complex fire in College Station. On July 25 around 8:20 a.m., Veronica Acarto was woken up by a large blaze and smoke...
KBTX.com
Legends Event Center continues making progress, on track for completion
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At $40 million, the new 65,000-square-foot Legends Event Center will be hard to miss in Bryan. The project is on track to open this year with completion around November. This week, crews of over 100 people are working hard laying flooring, finishing electrical and doing some cosmetic details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Navasota Examiner
Navasota suspect arrested in Bryan
BRYAN – A College Station man who is awaiting trial in Grimes County was arrested Wednesday, July 27, by Bryan Police Department. Jermaine Williams, age 25, has multiple outstanding warrants in Grimes County stemming from an incident Dec. 2, 2021. He failed to appear for his scheduled court date.
KBTX.com
College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired in the 1200 block of Holik Drive around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Police say an argument happened between several people that ended with shots being fired. Two people were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in College Station.
7 emaciated horses with open wounds, including 2 foals, rescued from property in Bellville
Officials told Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators the owner was not compliant after multiple requests were made to provide the equine with proper veterinary care.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Labor Day Weekend at Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe
CONROE, TX -- Soak up the last bit of summer over Labor Day weekend at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston, with a night of classical and contemporary country music. Texas’ own Rick Trevino will perform his classic country hits, such as “Running Out of Reason to Run,” “Bobby Ann Mason, “She Can Say I Didn’t Cry,” “Learning as You Go,” and “Un Momento Allá.” A lineup of rising country music stars, including Heather Rayleen, Payton Howie, and Jeff Canada, will join Rick for an evening of boot scootin’ and toe-tapping fun on the lawn at Margaritaville Lake Resort.
wtaw.com
Early Monday Morning Crash That Closes Harvey Mitchell Parkway Leads To A DWI Arrest
A crash just after 2 a.m. Monday that closed Harvey Mitchell Parkway by Easterwood Airport results in the arrest of one of the drivers. According to the College Station police arrest report, 30 year old John Taylor Jenkins of College Station ran away from scene and was found about two hours and two miles away crying outside a stranger’s apartment.
wtaw.com
College Station Water Customers Not Following Voluntary Consumption Requests
The College Station city council learns voluntary water consumption requests are not being followed. City manager Bryan Woods reported during the last week of July, College Station set a single day high for consumption. And three of the top five single days for consumption took place during July. In response...
KBTX.com
Transportation bond tabled at Brazos County Commissioners Court due to procedural error
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday morning Brazos County Commissioners were proceeding to possibly approve an order for a road and transportation bond election that authorized an additional motor vehicle registration fee. Because of procedural reasons at the meeting the bond had to be tabled for two weeks. The item on...
Bryan-College Station group fights hotel human trafficking, saving victims
BRYAN, Texas — An anti-human trafficking outreach group met with 37 Bryan/College Station hotels on July 30th as part of World Day Against Trafficking in Person. Bryan-based Unbound Now, a network of anti-human trafficking agencies aimed at spreading awareness about human trafficking in the Bryan and College Station areas.
Comments / 0