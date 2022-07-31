ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Outman homers in first MLB at-bat, Dodgers top Rockies 7-3

ABC7 Los Angeles
 3 days ago
abc7.com

ESPN

Boston Red Sox acquire Tommy Pham from Cincinnati Reds, send Jake Diekman to Chicago White Sox for Reese McGuire

The Boston Red Sox have acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the teams announced Monday night. News of Pham's addition came shortly after Boston agreed to send longtime catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. But Boston moved quickly to replace Vazquez, acquiring catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named later or cash from the Chicago White Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman, the team announced.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Reds' Jake Fraley sitting versus Marlins Monday

The Cincinnati Reds did not list Jake Fraley in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Fraley will take the evening off while Albert Almora Jr. covers right field for the Reds and bats eighth against the Marlins. Our models project Fraley to make 77 more plate...
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Mateo's 2 homers, 5 RBIs power Orioles past Rangers 8-2

ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night. Batting at the bottom of the lineup, Mateo set his single-game highs for home runs and RBI. He has 10 homers and 32 RBI this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker

The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Juan Soto promises to bring 'good vibes,' winning to Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto arrived at Petco Park promising to bring “good vibes” to the San Diego Padres and issuing a warning to opposing teams. The acquisition of the 23-year-old generational talent in perhaps the biggest deadline deal ever energized the Padres and their long-suffering fans, and there’s more to come. Soto and Josh Bell on Wednesday joined a lineup currently anchored by All-Star slugger Manny Machado. Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to return from a broken left wrist within a few weeks. When that lineup hits the field, “It’s going to be really exciting. It’s going to be really tough to go through and I wish good luck to all the pitchers,” Soto said with a laugh at an introductory news conference.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Eloy Drives in 4, Abreu Homers to Lead White Sox Past Royals 9-2

The Chicago White Sox bounced back from a tough series-opening loss to beat the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Tuesday night. Sox bats produced 14 hits and Lucas Giolito battled through a tough third inning to pick up a win. The South Siders’ victory evened the series at one apiece.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Yasmani Grandal sitting Wednesday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Grandal started at designated hitter in Monday's series opener and behind the plate on Tuesday, and he went a combined 0-for-8 with two strikeouts. Seby Zavala will catch for Lance Lynn and hit eighth.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Report: A's trade Montas, Trivino to Yankees for four prospects

After weeks -- and even months -- of trade speculation surrounding Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas, the ace reportedly is on the move. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday afternoon, citing sources, that Oakland has traded Montas to the New York Yankees and reliever Lou Trevino is included in the package as well. In return, the A’s will receive prospects JP Spears (RHP), Ken Waldichuk (LHP), Cooper Bowman (2B) and Luis Medina (RHP), per Yes Network’s Jack Curry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

