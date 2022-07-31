Outman homers in first MLB at-bat, Dodgers top Rockies 7-3

abc7.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Report: Phillies acquire outfielder Brandon Marsh in trade with Angels
The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Brandon Marsh to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in a deal that is expected to send minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe to the Angels organization, according to Robert Murray of FanSided. Marsh, 24, made his major league debut last July after being touted as...
ESPN
Boston Red Sox acquire Tommy Pham from Cincinnati Reds, send Jake Diekman to Chicago White Sox for Reese McGuire
The Boston Red Sox have acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the teams announced Monday night. News of Pham's addition came shortly after Boston agreed to send longtime catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. But Boston moved quickly to replace Vazquez, acquiring catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named later or cash from the Chicago White Sox for left-handed reliever Jake Diekman, the team announced.
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Reds' Jake Fraley sitting versus Marlins Monday
The Cincinnati Reds did not list Jake Fraley in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Fraley will take the evening off while Albert Almora Jr. covers right field for the Reds and bats eighth against the Marlins. Our models project Fraley to make 77 more plate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
Mateo's 2 homers, 5 RBIs power Orioles past Rangers 8-2
ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night. Batting at the bottom of the lineup, Mateo set his single-game highs for home runs and RBI. He has 10 homers and 32 RBI this season.
Anyone watching? Astros’ Yordan Alvarez gets 4-strike at-bat
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez unofficially struck out during the third inning of Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox
Yardbarker
Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker
The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
Juan Soto promises to bring 'good vibes,' winning to Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Juan Soto arrived at Petco Park promising to bring “good vibes” to the San Diego Padres and issuing a warning to opposing teams. The acquisition of the 23-year-old generational talent in perhaps the biggest deadline deal ever energized the Padres and their long-suffering fans, and there’s more to come. Soto and Josh Bell on Wednesday joined a lineup currently anchored by All-Star slugger Manny Machado. Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to return from a broken left wrist within a few weeks. When that lineup hits the field, “It’s going to be really exciting. It’s going to be really tough to go through and I wish good luck to all the pitchers,” Soto said with a laugh at an introductory news conference.
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Milwaukee Brewers pick up reliever Trevor Rosenthal from San Francisco Giants for minor leaguer
PITTSBURGH -- The Milwaukee Brewers continued to reshape their bullpen following the departure of four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader by acquiring injured reliever Trevor Rosenthal from the San Francisco Giants just before Tuesday's trade deadline. Milwaukee sent minor league outfielder Tristan Peters to the Giants. The Brewers announced the trade...
ESPN
Kansas City Royals send third baseman Emmanuel Rivera to Arizona Diamondbacks for RHP Luke Weaver
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals traded third baseman Emmanuel Rivera to the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-hander Luke Weaver in the second minor move made by Kansas City on Monday to add organizational pitching depth. Earlier in the day, the Royals sent cash to the Seattle Mariners for left-hander Anthony...
Yardbarker
Eloy Drives in 4, Abreu Homers to Lead White Sox Past Royals 9-2
The Chicago White Sox bounced back from a tough series-opening loss to beat the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Tuesday night. Sox bats produced 14 hits and Lucas Giolito battled through a tough third inning to pick up a win. The South Siders’ victory evened the series at one apiece.
Dodgers top Giants amid news of death of broadcaster Scully
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a game played as Vin Scully’s death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts’ home run and three RBIs. The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Yasmani Grandal sitting Wednesday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals. Grandal started at designated hitter in Monday's series opener and behind the plate on Tuesday, and he went a combined 0-for-8 with two strikeouts. Seby Zavala will catch for Lance Lynn and hit eighth.
Milwaukee Brewers designate Dinelson Lamet 2 days after acquiring him
The Milwaukee Brewers activated All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta from the 60-day injured list and designated newly acquired right-hander Dinelson Lamet
NBC Sports
Report: A's trade Montas, Trivino to Yankees for four prospects
After weeks -- and even months -- of trade speculation surrounding Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas, the ace reportedly is on the move. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday afternoon, citing sources, that Oakland has traded Montas to the New York Yankees and reliever Lou Trevino is included in the package as well. In return, the A’s will receive prospects JP Spears (RHP), Ken Waldichuk (LHP), Cooper Bowman (2B) and Luis Medina (RHP), per Yes Network’s Jack Curry.
Comments / 0