ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Winner's Bag: Tony Finau, 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

By David Dusek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UG4QT_0gzqCpmB00
(David Dusek/Golfweek)

The golf equipment Tony Finau used to win the PGA Tour’s 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic:

DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Rogue ST (14 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX

IRONS: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), Ping Blueprint (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 120 TX shafts

WEDGES: Ping Glide 4.0 (50, 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (60 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 Wedge shafts

PUTTER: Ping PLD Anser 2D prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Lamkin UTX Mid

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
GOLF
Golf.com

John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot

While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket Mortgage Classic#Mortgage#Golf Equipment#Callaway Rogue#Ping Blueprint#Tx
MSNBC

Thin crowd size for golf tournament at Trump club

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series came to Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey over the weekend, and the tournament saw thin crowds on the course. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 1, 2022.
GOLF
GolfWRX

‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned

There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News

The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Shanshan Feng got everything from golf but a proper farewell

Shanshan Feng never wanted to play more than 10 years of professional golf. She went longer than planned, and the only regret for China’s happy-go-lucky major champion is the COVID-19 pandemic kept her from a proper farewell. Feng, 32, announced her retirement Tuesday with an Instagram post in which she said golf gave her far more than she was able to give back. “Now it is time for me to try something different,” she said. Feng achieved plenty, beyond becoming China’s first major champion in 2012 at the LPGA Championship. She won a bronze medal in golf’s return to the Olympics in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. She won 22 times on the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and the Japan LPGA.
GOLF
Golf.com

No LIV, no problem: Patrick Reed to tee it up in Asian Tour events

With no LIV Golf events on the schedule for the month of August and his pending suspension from the PGA Tour withholding him from the FedEx Cup playoffs, Patrick Reed is taking his talents to Asia. The Asian Tour announced Reed will play in two events this month: the International...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Justin Thomas takes swipe at LIV Golf ahead of junior golf tournament

Justin Thomas took a shot at LIV Golf after posting a photo on his Twitter ahead of the tournament he sponsors on the American Junior Golf Association. The Justin Thomas Junior Championship takes place over August 10-13 at Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen, Kentucky. The tournament welcomes competitors both...
GOSHEN, KY
ESPN

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald unsure about availability of LIV players

Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has said he is unsure if LIV Golf players will be allowed to feature in next year's event but said he is committed to picking the strongest 12-man team to challenge the United States. Donald, 44, replaced Henrik Stenson as captain on Monday...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy