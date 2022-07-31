ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nichelle Nichols Dead at 89: Star Trek Co-Star George Takei and Others Pay Tribute to Actress

By Corinne Heller
George Takei, Celia Rose Gooding & William Shatner Among Stars Remembering Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Star Trek fans are mourning the loss of Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed Nyota Uhuru in the original series and its film sequels, following her death on July 30 of natural causes. Among mourners are franchise stars past and present as well as other celebrities who were inspired by Nichols, a trailblazing actress who also played an integral role in recruiting diverse astronauts for NASA. Leading the tributes was George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu alongside Nichols. “I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as...
