Application deadline for the Arts Council of Alachua County “Art mini-grant” approaches

www.wcjb.com
Related
WCJB
Marion County Commission will present checks to three local non-profit groups
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will present checks to non-profit groups on Wednesday. The event will be at 2 p.m. It will be located at Wings of Faith Fellowship in Ocala. Three local non-profits will receive substantial awards for grant funding. This will go towards helping them on...
WCJB
Marion County non-profits granted American Rescue Plan Act funds
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three north central Florida non-profits received grant money from the Marion County Commission. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). In total, $1.6 million dollars in ARPA funds were awarded Wednesday. Pastor Rocky Shrableis the Lead Pastor at Wings of Faith fellowship. He...
WCJB
Ocala-Marion County rebrands with new logo focused on tourism
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Horse Capital, branding has come a long way from marking livestock. And Tuesday, a new logo was unveiled to rebrand Marion County as a tourist destination. during today’s county commission meeting, tourism development director Loretta Shaffer introduced the new Ocala- Marion County logo.
WCJB
Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will hold a rally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will have a rally on Wednesday. It will happen at 12 p.m. at the Shady Grove Primitive Church. The purpose of the rally is to influence the outcome of the August 4th decision that could eliminate single-family zoning in the city. They will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mainstreetdailynews.com
BOCC agrees to expand redevelopment area
After an extended conversation with their city counterparts, Alachua County commissioners approved expanding Gainesville Community Reinvestment Area (GCRA) to include the entirety of a proposed multi-use development at NE 8th Avenue and Waldo Road. The city requested the GCRA expansion so that multi-use projects under consideration for that area would...
WCJB
Gainesville city commissioners made new rules for public comment ahead of Thursday’s meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents reacted to the controversial zoning proposal. In the Thursday meeting, city commissioners made new rules to potentially restrict how people could speak on the subject. One resident says that he hopes more residents will be able to speak at the meeting. “Oh, I wish...
WCJB
Marion County Commission will meet to consider its approval for the millage rate for the new fiscal year
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will consider approval of the millage rate for the new fiscal year on Tuesday. The meeting will start at 9 am. It will be held in the McPherson Governmental Campus Auditorium. Each year, the board of county commissioners advises the property appraiser of...
WCJB
Alachua County Commissioners vote to oppose Gainesville plan to eliminate single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a stunning setback for the Gainesville City Commission, Alachua County Commissioners voted unanimously to oppose a city plan to end single-family zoning. The vote took place during a joint city-county meeting. County Commissioner Ken Cornell introduced the motion, saying city leaders need to hold off...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
NCFL organizations hold back-to-school events
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students are returning to school in the coming weeks and many North Central Florida organizations are hosting events to prepare students for back to school. Back-to-School Events:. Waldo: Backpack and supply giveaway, Aug 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waldo Community Center, 13558...
WCJB
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mildred Russell and Diyonne McGraw are running for the District 2 seat. Russell was appointed by Governor Ron Desantis in August after McGraw was removed for not living within her district. Mildred Russell has lived in Alachua County for 40 years, she said she has been...
WCJB
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion will host a free virtual hiring event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a virtual hiring event for U.F. veterinary hospitals in Marion and Alachua counties on Tuesday. The free online hiring event is being held by CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion along with their partners’ talent center at the College of Central Florida and CareerSource North Central Florida.
WCJB
PUSH Souls to the Polls: Vision Ministries hosts “Get Out the Vote” event to encourage voting in upcoming election
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Pastor Malcolm Dixon of Vision Ministries has announced that on August 7th at 3 pm, the ministry will host its first annual voting mobilization effort called “PUSH Purpose at the Polls”. The event will take place at the Hal Brady Recreation Complex, located at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Residents rally against the city’s plan to eliminate single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s proposed ban on single-family housing drew criticism from a different quarter today; Porter’s Quarters. People with the group “Gainesville Neighborhood Voices” said more than half of the city’s neighborhoods could face zoning changes after tomorrow’s decision. Some residents said...
WCJB
Bradford County commissioners dismiss funding proposal for fire rescue services
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - ”We have great support in this community.”. The fire department was the focus of a Bradford County commission meeting. In the meeting, Bradford County commissioners made a motion to remove the one-cent sales tax from the table. Despite the proposal being dismissed, Bradford County Fire...
mycbs4.com
Alachua County school district prepares for the 2022-2023 school year
Alachua County, FL — The new school year starts next Wednesday. The Florida Education Association reports nearly 10,000 vacancies, from teachers to support staff across the state, That's no different here in Alachua county, where the district still has dozens of job openings to fill. "This is a very...
WCJB
Gainesville mayoral candidate Gary Gordon says community activism is key in one-on-one interview
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gary Gordon was a Gainesville City Commissioner in 1983, then elected mayor by that commission in 1985. He said that experience distinguishes him from the eight other candidates in the mayoral race. Gordon said he was a community activist before being elected in the 19-80s and said...
School safety changes in Clay County for upcoming school year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There is a new plan in place to keep kids in clay county safe in case of an emergency – like an active shooter. First responders including those law enforcement officials came together about a month ago to discuss those plans. We actually had the chance to sit inside of one of those meetings with school and law enforcement officials.
WCJB
Butler Enterprises hires new Director of Marketing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a statement released from Butler Marketing, the company announced that Ashley Bryant, a longtime Gainesville native, has been hired as the Director of Marketing. Butler Enterprises is home to Butler Plaza, which is the largest shopping center in all of North Central Florida and home...
WCJB
Attorney says Gainesville City Commission could face legal challenges over possible zoning changes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commissioners are speaking out on their plan to end single-family zoning, after Alachua County Commissioners said they don’t support it. “One size never fits all when it comes to rezoning an entire residential area within a city,” said Jane West, Policy and Planning...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: FGC welcomes new students, FDOT prepares to build roundabout
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College is hosting a one-stop enrollment day on Thursday and the Florida Department of Transportation is changing traffic patterns on a major road. FGC Enrollment Day. The Fall 2022 One-Stop Enrollment Day event at FGC is aimed at helping prospective students do everything...
Comments / 0