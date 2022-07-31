ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls

By Nick Kremer
WAFF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.waff.com

Comments / 8

Tamlyn19
2d ago

How many more people gonna have to die before they shut swimming off at that place!! its always out of state people. Their is a strong under current there!

Reply(1)
3
Related
WAFF

Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been arrested in Alabama, according to law enforcement. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely confirmed to WBRC that Caleb Anderson was taken into custody in the city of Helena, located south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon.
GREEN BAY, WI
WAFF

Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation on Bonnell Drive. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the call came in about 11 a.m. on Wednesday. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dekalb County, AL
Accidents
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
Dekalb County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Alabama Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, AL
CBS 42

Campers saddened about drowning death at Lake Lurleen State Park

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators have identified the man who drowned Sunday at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 21-year-old Rocael Ramos lost his life while swimming at Lake Lurleen at 1:15 p.m. Molly Lang says her family is sad to hear about Ramos’ death. The Lang family is […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
UPI News

Authorities searching for loose kangaroo spotted in Alabama

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama are teaming up with a local zoo to attempt to track down and capture a kangaroo spotted hopping loose in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said animal control deputies are working together with Bigham Farms and Exotics to try to capture the kangaroo seen hopping Tuesday morning along Rose Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 82.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WAFF

20-year-old arrested for theft at Scottsboro High School

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro Police Department arrested a 20-year-old for a burglary that occurred at Scottsboro High School. According to the Scottsboro Police Department, it received a report of a burglary on July 31 and after an investigation, a suspect was identified by camera footage. Treyden Miles, 20,...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Accident#Dekalb Co
WAAY-TV

DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified

Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
LAGRANGE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEF

Rossville Man Shot While Standing in His Home Window

Rossville, GA (WDEF) – A 29-year-old Rossville man was shot and killed while standing in front of a window inside his home Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 400 block of East Peachtree Street. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told them a red pickup...
ROSSVILLE, GA
WAFF

Madison County SWAT activated for barricaded subject

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has activated its SWAT team. Units are currently heading to the area of Holt Road in Limestone County to assist the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals on a barricaded subject. Officers are saying to avoid...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

AEMA hosted Preparedness for Alabama Resilience Summit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday state and local leaders attended the Preparedness for Alabama Resilience Summit held by the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA). According to AEMA, the purpose of the summit was to enhance disaster preparedness in Alabama through resiliency, planning, partnership development and improved communications. “You know...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one was seriously injured Sunday night when a vehicle drove off the road and collided with a tree Sunday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. the crash occurred on Adventist Blvd. near Oakwood University. The Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
accesswdun.com

Bear spotted in Alpharetta, Gainesville continuing journey through Georgia

Officials say a black bear that was spotted in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, and in Alpharetta near Avalon about a week prior, has continued its journey through Georgia. Adam Hammond, the state black bear biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, said a tracking collar on the bear pinged just north of Commerce as of Monday.
ALPHARETTA, GA
WAFF

Barricaded man escapes residence

Treyden Mills is also believed to be connected to multiple acts of vandalism. As Madison County Schools return, the focus is on student safety. Madison City Schools headed back to the classroom after long summer of prep. Updated: 18 hours ago. Madison City Schools headed back to the classroom after...
MADISON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy