32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls

www.waff.com
Tamlyn19
2d ago
How many more people gonna have to die before they shut swimming off at that place!! its always out of state people. Their is a strong under current there!
Reply(1)
3
Related
WAFF
Wisconsin murder suspect caught in Alabama
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect wanted in connection to a Tuesday homicide in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has been arrested in Alabama, according to law enforcement. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely confirmed to WBRC that Caleb Anderson was taken into custody in the city of Helena, located south of Birmingham, Wednesday afternoon.
Alabama man finds class ring 35 years after losing it
A DeKalb County man now has a treasured item back that was lost for nearly 35 years – and social media helped him find it.
Elderly couple found dead in East Georgia home likely died from heat stroke, coroner says
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — An elderly couple found dead in their Georgia home likely perished from heat stroke, according to the local coroner. Authorities discovered the bodies of Larry and Mary Greer on Monday after someone called to request a welfare check. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said the...
WAFF
Huntsville PD investigating death on Bonnell Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are conducting a death investigation on Bonnell Drive. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the call came in about 11 a.m. on Wednesday. This story will be updated once further information is released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Campers saddened about drowning death at Lake Lurleen State Park
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators have identified the man who drowned Sunday at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 21-year-old Rocael Ramos lost his life while swimming at Lake Lurleen at 1:15 p.m. Molly Lang says her family is sad to hear about Ramos’ death. The Lang family is […]
cbs4indy.com
Woman arrested, accused of using 15-month-old in gas scam in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee accused a woman of using her 15-month-old child to deceive people in Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee into giving her money. The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says Shelecia Craig would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas.
Authorities searching for loose kangaroo spotted in Alabama
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama are teaming up with a local zoo to attempt to track down and capture a kangaroo spotted hopping loose in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said animal control deputies are working together with Bigham Farms and Exotics to try to capture the kangaroo seen hopping Tuesday morning along Rose Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 82.
WAFF
20-year-old arrested for theft at Scottsboro High School
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Scottsboro Police Department arrested a 20-year-old for a burglary that occurred at Scottsboro High School. According to the Scottsboro Police Department, it received a report of a burglary on July 31 and after an investigation, a suspect was identified by camera footage. Treyden Miles, 20,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAAY-TV
DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified
Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
WYFF4.com
Heat suspected in deaths of older couple found dead inside Georgia home
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia couple has died of apparent heat exhaustion after their bodies were discovered inside of their mobile home. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch said that the couple, who were both in their 80s, was found Monday afternoon in the Leefield community outside of Brooklet.
Possible kidnapping under investigation in east Alabama, person in custody
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Law enforcement are investigating a possible kidnapping in an area off Highway 34 near Lake Martin. Chief Deputy Fred White with the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call Monday of a young girl wandering on the road. Deputies were able to locate the 12-year-old girl, who has […]
Woman arrested after missing Alabama couple's remains found in Florida
DOTHAN, Ala. (TCD) -- A 35-year-old Florida woman was arrested after the remains of a missing Alabama couple were found. According to a news release from the Dothan Police Department, Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell, were reported missing by family members who had not seen them since July 8. An investigation was reportedly launched.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 motorcycles crash, killing 1 in DeKalb County
An accident involving three motorcycles has claimed the life of a Huntsville man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WDEF
Rossville Man Shot While Standing in His Home Window
Rossville, GA (WDEF) – A 29-year-old Rossville man was shot and killed while standing in front of a window inside his home Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 400 block of East Peachtree Street. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told them a red pickup...
WAFF
Madison County SWAT activated for barricaded subject
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has activated its SWAT team. Units are currently heading to the area of Holt Road in Limestone County to assist the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals on a barricaded subject. Officers are saying to avoid...
WAFF
AEMA hosted Preparedness for Alabama Resilience Summit
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday state and local leaders attended the Preparedness for Alabama Resilience Summit held by the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA). According to AEMA, the purpose of the summit was to enhance disaster preparedness in Alabama through resiliency, planning, partnership development and improved communications. “You know...
2 teens killed in north Alabama crash
Two teenagers were killed in a car crash near Holly Pond in Cullman County early Monday morning.
WAFF
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one was seriously injured Sunday night when a vehicle drove off the road and collided with a tree Sunday night. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. the crash occurred on Adventist Blvd. near Oakwood University. The Huntsville...
accesswdun.com
Bear spotted in Alpharetta, Gainesville continuing journey through Georgia
Officials say a black bear that was spotted in downtown Gainesville on Saturday, and in Alpharetta near Avalon about a week prior, has continued its journey through Georgia. Adam Hammond, the state black bear biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division, said a tracking collar on the bear pinged just north of Commerce as of Monday.
WAFF
Barricaded man escapes residence
Treyden Mills is also believed to be connected to multiple acts of vandalism. As Madison County Schools return, the focus is on student safety. Madison City Schools headed back to the classroom after long summer of prep. Updated: 18 hours ago. Madison City Schools headed back to the classroom after...
Comments / 8