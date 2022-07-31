Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 38th and Thurston

cbs58.com
28-year-old man fatally shot in Racine, suspect arrested
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, Aug. 2. Officers responded to a residence near Yout and Green Street around 8:40 p.m. and located the victim, identified as 28-year-old Romelle Miller, with a fatal gunshot wound. A 21-year-old man was taken into...
Shooting incident shuts down I-43 SB from Locust to Marquette Interchange
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The southbound lanes of I-43, from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange were closed due to a shooting incident Tuesday, Aug. 2. The freeway reopened around 1:30 p.m. to traffic. An investigation is ongoing.
Fatal crash in New Berlin leaves one man dead
NEW BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fatal crash in New Berlin left a 79-year-old New Berlin man dead near W. Grange and S. Moorland Road, police say. Police responded at 9:52 a.m. today, on Aug. 3, to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a tow truck.
14-year-old shot near Teutonia Ave and Wright Street in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 14-year-old was shot near Teutonia Avenue and Wright Street on Monday, Aug. 1. Police were called to the scene around 2:15 p.m. According to police, the victim sustained non-fatal injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the...
Body of 32-year-old Milwaukee man pulled from lagoon near Lakeshore State Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to the lagoon near Lakeshore State Park Wednesday, Aug. 3, after a body was pulled from the water. Police identified the victim as a 32-year-old Milwaukee man. Dive teams were back in the water Wednesday morning along Milwaukee's lakefront, searching...
Woman struck by gunfire while inside her home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday, Aug. 1 around 9 p.m. A 51-year-old woman was struck by gunfire while inside her home near 25th and Rogers St. She was inside her home when a round of gunfire entered from the exterior and hit...
Chicago-area July 4 parade attack suspect pleads not guilty
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The 21-year-old man accused of killing seven people and wounding dozens more in a shooting at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago has pleaded not guilty, a week after prosecutors announced he faces 117 felony counts in the attack. Robert E. Crimo III appeared...
Domestic violence considered an epidemic in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Over the weekend, a 51-year-old woman from Milwaukee was allegedly shot to death by her boyfriend. The Milwaukee Police Department said domestic violence homicides are only increasing. On July 31, Desiree Harris was shot dead during a domestic related circumstance. It happened at her home on...
First responders pull 1 person from Milwaukee's riverfront
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One person was pulled from the water along Milwaukee's riverfront. On Sunday, July 31 just before midnight, first responders arrived at Pere Marquette Park for a rescue operation. Our CBS 58 crew on the scene saw first responders performing CPR on the person. Authorities continued their...
Arnitta Holliman removed as director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A change in leadership at Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention was announced Wednesday, Aug. 3. Mayor Cavalier Johnson's chief of staff, Jim Bohl, notified Arnitta Holliman that her appointment as Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention director has concluded, according to the mayor's office. “I have notified...
Fond du Lac County sheriff: Tactical situation underway in town of Taycheedah
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A tactical situation is underway in Fond du Lac County Monday, Aug. 1. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, around 9:30 a.m., deputies arrived to a private residence on Niagara Lane in the town of Taycheedah for a domestic dispute.
MU student killed in Marquette Interchange
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Sad news from the Marquette community. 22-year-old male grad student Payton Claybaugh was killed while walking in the Marquette Interchange around midnight last night. The news was shared with the campus in a letter to students and staff by MU President Michael Lovell. The sheriff's office...
Garage and 1 car a total loss after Shorewood fire, no one injured
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- According to the North Shore Fire Department (NSFD), a four-car garage caught fire around 6 a.m. Monday morning. Crews were originally called for a vegetation fire, but once on scene it was determined to be a four-car detached garage. The NSFD worked to quickly put...
Here's a look at the activities happening in August in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summer might be coming to an end soon but things to do in Milwaukee are not. CBS 58 on Wednesday, Aug. 3, was joined by Jake Meister, who is the leisure communication manager for Visit Milwaukee, to tell us more about some upcoming events happening in our area.
2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade rescheduled for Dec. 4 to enhance safety measures
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4, the city of Waukesha in partnership with the Waukesha Chamber of Commerce announced. The change is to enhance safety measures. For nearly 60 years, the parade took place the Sunday before Thanksgiving. According...
Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff Aug. 5 to mark 10th anniversary of Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers today signed Executive Order #173 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, to mark the 10th anniversary of the Oak Creek Sikh Temple Shooting. “Ten years ago...
Race car driver dies following 200 mph crash at Great Lakes Dragaway
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A tragic crash at the Great Lakes Dragaway over the weekend took the life of one of the most well-known race car drivers there. Chuck Weck was 66 years old. This is a shock and a huge loss for family, friends and the greater...
Runway Dog Park in Oak Creek will close indefinitely Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Runway Dog Exercise Area next to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport will close indefinitely on Nov. 1. Although the park is managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is on airport property. A recent review by the Federal Aviation Administration says all airport-owned land must be...
Culver's food truck rolls in to Milwaukee's Deer District
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Culver's is bringing its first-ever food truck to the Deer District Wednesday, Aug. 3. It's all part of the "From Wisconsin With Love" tour. From noon until 6 p.m., the event will feature a cheese curd photo booth, a Milwaukee-themed sculpture, an interactive 75" digital screen, a frozen custard themed "Plinko" game and more!
Burlington teacher who attended Jan. 6 riot resigns
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Burlington teacher has resigned from the district 18 months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol. Last summer, Jeff Taff faced scrutiny for discussing his extreme political views with students. The district placed him on administrative leave after learning Taff traveled...
