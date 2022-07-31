ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 3 days ago
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Madera. County through 445 PM PDT... At 354 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10. miles west of Mammouth Mountain, or 14 miles west of Mammoth...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Irwin, CA
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
City
Barstow, CA
City
Amboy, CA
City
Newberry Springs, CA
City
Daggett, CA
City
Ludlow, CA
City
Kelso, CA
State
Arizona State
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
City
Parker Dam, CA
Local
California Cars
SFGate

2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
YREKA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood Warning#Wfo Las Vegas Warnings#Advisories#Nebo Center

Comments / 0

Community Policy