ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Salvadoran Archbishop praises government crackdown on gangs

SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

California investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Dentist found guilty in wife's death on 2016 African safari

DENVER (AP) — A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud on Monday. A jury of six men and six women reached the verdict for Lawrence “Larry”...
DENVER, CO
UPI News

United Nations to investigate deadly Ukraine prison attack

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations announced it will form a fact-finding team to study Thursday's rocket attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donbas. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Wednesday in New York both Russia and Ukraine have requested an investigation into the bombing. Guterres said terms of the "independent team members" would need to be accepted by both countries before any fact-finding could begin, and added it would not be a criminal investigation.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gangs#Salvadorans#Roman Catholic#Escobar
SFGate

California declares state of emergency over monkeypox outbreak

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, declared a state of emergency Monday in an effort to bolster the state's response to the monkeypox outbreak, saying the measure will help with vaccinations. California, the most populous state in the United States, had recorded 827 monkeypox cases as of Monday, according to the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy