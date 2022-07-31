ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 3 days ago
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Madera. County through 445 PM PDT... At 354 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10. miles west of Mammouth Mountain, or 14 miles west of Mammoth...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Wind-whipped fire leaves Northern California hamlet in ashes

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — A week ago, the scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people and had a community center, post office and a corner grocery store. Now, after a wildfire raged through the forested region near the Oregon state line, four people are dead and the store is among the few buildings not reduced to ashes.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Janesville, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
State
California State
City
Johnson Valley, CA
Local
California Cars
SFGate

2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
YREKA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Flash Flood Warning#Advisories#Wfo Reno Warnings#East Central Lassen
SFGate

3 dead, 2 injured in Southern California multi-car crash

RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A fiery crash involving several cars killed at least three people and injured two others Monday east of Los Angeles. The crash, which involved at least seven vehicles, took place shortly before 7 p.m. in front of a gas station in Rialto in San Bernardino County, authorities told KABC-TV.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy