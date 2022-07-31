CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

www.sfgate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Mud flows prompt evacuation warnings in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY - Mudflows near the Lava Fire burn scar in Siskiyou County have prompted evacuation warnings. Rain storms Tuesday evening caused mud and water to rush down the hill just north of Whitney Creek. The fast moving-water was filled with trees and other debris. Highway 97 was closed Tuesday...
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT FOR PARTS OF REGION
A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 11:00 p.m. Tuesday for parts of the region as a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said this includes eastern Douglas County eastward, Josephine County, the southern Oregon Cascades, and the Klamath Basin.
KDRV
Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE DANGER NOW EXTREME IN JACKSON AND JOSEPHINE COUNTIES
Due to dry vegetation, hot conditions, thunderstorms, and numerous active fires in the region, the fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine counties are now at the extreme level. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDRV
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Umpqua National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 13:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Umpqua National Forest; Western Rogue Basin including the Illinois Valley Abundant Lightning On Dry Fuels Expected through Tuesday .While cloud cover and showers along and near Cascades this morning will limit the potential for thunderstorm development in that area for much of the afternoon, areas west and east of that cloud cover are likely to see thunderstorms develop this afternoon. This evening through early Tuesday morning an upper level impulse moving northward from the San Francisco Bay area is expected to increase shower and thunderstorm coverage across the forecast area, to include some areas west of the Cascades. After a brief lull late Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon, a new round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop from western Siskiyou County, Josephine County, and eastern Douglas County eastward. Abundant lightning, gusty outflow winds, and locally heavy rainfall are all possible with the thunderstorms. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 617 AND 620 * Impacts: Abundant lightning on critically dry vegetation is likely to result in numerous new fire starts this afternoon through Tuesday evening that could overwhelm firefighting resources. Gusty thunderstorm outflow wind gusts of 30 to 60 mph will contribute to fire spread in some areas. In other areas, locally heavy, wetting rainfall is likely to limit or prevent fire spread, but numerous holdover fires will be possible. * Affected area: In Southwest OR...Fire Weather Zones 617 and 620. * Additional Information: These two fire weather zones are on the western fringe of the red flag warning area through the period. Uncertainty related to the amount of clearing and resultant surface heating as well as the western and northern extent of the low pressure impulse moving northward into the area this evening into Tuesday will determine how much lightning these areas see. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
KTVL
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDRV
Lightning Keeps Firefighters Busy With New Fires
MEDFORD, Ore.— Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) firefighters spent Tuesday searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. On the High Cascades Ranger District, firefighters are working to contain seven new fires, ranging from near the boundary with Crater Lake National Park south to near Fish Lake. The Beartree...
mybasin.com
Air quality advisory for Jackson and Klamath Counties
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Sunday, July 31 through Friday August 5 for Jackson and Klamath Counties due to smoke from the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, near Yreka, California. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Friday, Aug. 5....
Klamath Falls News
Red Flag Warning issued, abundant lightning on dry fuels expected through Monday
MEDFORD, Ore. - Heat, instability, and increasing moisture along with multiple low pressure impulses moving through Monday are expected to bring scattered thunderstorms and abundant lightning on dry fuels to the area. Today into Monday, an approaching low pressure system will bring more abundant lightning to areas from the Marble Mountains and Siskiyous northeastward.
KDRV
DEQ smoke advisory issued for part of Southern Oregon due to McKinney Fire
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon is issuing an air quality advisory for Jackson and Klamath Counties through Friday. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today issued an air quality advisory effective Sunday, July 31 through Friday August 5 for Jackson and Klamath Counties due to smoke from the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, near Yreka, California. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California fire death toll rises to 4; McKinney wildfire remains out of control near Oregon border
YREKA, Calif. — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along State Route...
actionnewsnow.com
‘Lucky to be alive’: Bridge within McKinney Fire collapses, traps firefighter in truck
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A firefighter was trapped in a work truck after a bridge collapsed Tuesday night in Siskiyou County. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the firefighter was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The Klamath National Forest said the man was treated for his...
Wildfire Map Shows California, Oregon and Montana Areas Tackling Blazes
The current wildfire burning close to the border between California and Oregon has spread an estimated 52,500 acres in less than three days.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140 Fatality Klamath Co., August 1
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:13 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on State Route 140 near milepost 49. A Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 140 when it struck a tow truck operator, who was outside of his tow truck retrieving a vehicle from the side of the highway. The tow truck operator, identified as Spencer Hughes (32) of Klamath Falls, was transported by ambulance but died en route. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted on scene by Rocky Point Fire.
Klamath Falls News
Three arrested in Sprague River illegal pot bust
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the property belonging to, Erick Vianey Castillo-Vasquez, located west of Sprague River, Oregon. Surveillance of the property showed 20 greenhouses containing what appeared to be an illegal marijuana grow operation.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 97 back open after closures due to debris and flooding
GRASS LAKE, Calif. - 8:22 p.m. UPDATE - The road closure on Highway 97 between Macdoel and Grass lake has reopened after being closed off due to debris and flooding on the road, says CALTRANS. The section of Highway 97 from the Grass Lake rest area to approximately six miles...
1K pounds of weed, firearm seized in Josephine County
A search of seven large green houses in Josephine County led authorities to a firearm and illegal marijuana.
krcrtv.com
Klamath River resident describes watching McKinney Fire burn his hometown
SISKIYOU CO, Calif. — — It was eerily quiet in the town of Klamath River Sunday afternoon after the McKinney Fire jumped the river and destroyed multiple buildings in this small Siskiyou County town. Rodger Derry first moved to Klamath River in the 70s and it’s home to...
Comments / 0