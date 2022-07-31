3/20 Coalition to host celebration of Osaze Osagie's "would've-been birthday"

www.collegian.psu.edu
7th Annual Ice Cream Festival in State College
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The State College Downtown Rotary Club will host its seventh annual Ice Cream Festival on Saturday, August 6. The event will take place on the 200 block of South Allen St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rotary club is a group of more than 60 members who raise […]
Ice Cream Fest Returns to Downtown State College
A tasty fundraiser for local nonprofit organizations is returning to downtown State College for the first time since 2019. The State College Downtown Rotary Club will hold its seventh annual Ice Cream Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of South Allen Street.
“Pray with Tyrone for Tyrone” vigil held for recent tragedies
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A vigil will be held this week by the Christ United Methodist Church for victims of recent events. On Thursday, August 4 the vigil at the church will be held in light of several recent tragedies and events. The vigil starts at 7 p.m. Some of the events that the […]
National Night Out Against Crime events take place across Blair County
National Night Out Against Crime events took place Tuesday evening all across Blair County.
Get ready for National Night Out with the community
(WTAJ) — Multiple counties are set for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 to connect the community with law enforcement and first responders. The events aim to create positive connections between law enforcement/first responders and their community. The events are free and the entire county is invited to their respective Night Out. Altoona Police […]
Places to study in and around State College
As fall semester quickly approaches, new students will come to Penn State to meet new people, have fun, join clubs and, undoubtedly, study. Here are some study places on and around campus for newcomers or veteran Penn Staters looking to spice up their study habits. Eastview Terrace. While known for...
Blair County emergency responders learn anti-active shooter tactics
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — With tactics and response over school shootings under the microscope, police, EMS, and firefighters in Blair County practiced a relatively new concept they hope they never have to use for real. The eight-county South-Central Mountains Regional Task Force on Saturday held training for EMS, police, and firefighters on how to carry out that concept.
Looking for a fur-ever home: Adopt Chloe from the Central PA Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Look at that face! Shelby Burns from the Central PA Humane Society stops by Studio 814 to introduce us to Chloe, an 8-month-old red heeler mix. Chloe is energetic, and loving, and would make a great family dog for a family with older kids and other adults. She’s not too fond of cats but is a total lovebug.
Cambria County native killed in crash with U.S. Congresswoman
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Four people, including U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-In.), died in a car crash in Elkhart County, Indiana, on Wednesday. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on State Road 19, south of State Road 119. A northbound car traveled left of center, colliding head-on with a southbound vehicle.
Altoona roadwork to begin on 17th street
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Tuesday, August 2 school zone and pedestrian marking roadwork will begin. Along 17th Street the school zone and pedestrian marking will begin and the work will extend between 2nd Avenue and Margaret Avenue. This project is part of the Arle grant that was awarded to the city through the […]
Researchers looking for smokers for clinical trial
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Altoona Center for Clinical Research — Healthcare professionals are saying that smoking has been on the rise since the pandemic. People were less likely to have motivation to quit when they were stuck in isolation for so long. Researchers at the Altoona Center for Clinical Research are currently looking for smokers to undergo a potential treatment to help people quit smoking.
Homeless man disrupts Pa. church service, attacks trooper: police
A homeless man was jailed Sunday, accused of disrupting a church service and assaulting a state trooper who suffered a broken left hand, authorities said. State police in Ebensburg charged Eric John Henico, 44, with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, defiant trespass, simple assault, disorderly conduct and disrupting a meeting. According...
Woman charged for punching paramedic, stealing alcohol in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is facing charges for punching a paramedic and stealing alcohol from an Altoona Sheetz. Altoona police were called to the Sheetz on Chestnut Avenue at 7:31 a.m. on July 30 after getting a report that Kelly Barbour, 54, committed retail theft. Police spoke to Barbour when they arrived and […]
$25k found ‘missing’ from a Centre County fireman’s relief account, audit shows
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — An audit from Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor reportedly found more than $25,000 missing from the Gregg Township Fireman’s Relief Association’s savings account. The audit, which has been referred to the Centre County District Attorney for a closer review, allegedly found that $25,910 went “missing” from the account between March 14, […]
Evangelical Community Hospital welcomes new gastrointestinal surgeon
Lewisburg — The Bariatric Center of Evangelical is pleased to welcome Dr. Jon Gabrielsen, a bariatric specialist and surgeon, to its team this month. As a general surgeon specializing in bariatric and foregut surgery, Dr. Gabrielsen performs a variety of minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgeries, including procedures that can help patients lose weight, correct hiatal hernias, and treat refractory reflux disease. Practicing in general surgery since 2003, Dr. Gabrielsen has been...
Mount Nittany Health expands with 8 new providers
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Mount Nittany Health is expanding its primary care services with the addition of eight new providers in Centre County, the State College-based health system. The announcement took place on Friday, July 30. “Access to primary care providers is vital to positive long-term health outcomes,” Kathleen Rhine, president, and CEO of […]
Police search for stolen horse in Snyder County
Port Trevorton, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a horse who was stolen from their owner's property in Snyder County. Police say the owner last saw the horse, named Phantom, the evening of July 30 on their property at Red Hill Road in Union Township. Phantom is 9-year-old Connemara breed horse which is dark brown in color and is wearing a purple halter. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.
Altoona man cuts woman holding her infant, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police said he cut a woman who was holding her infant child, according to Altoona police. Tyson James Mountain, 23, is facing charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child after police were called to a home on the 600 block […]
Altoona man accused of strangling woman over bed sheets
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police say an argument over bed sheets led to him being accused of strangling and cutting a woman. Hunter Grossman, 22, is facing aggravated assault and strangulation charges after Altoona police were called to an apartment on the 2500 block of Maple Avenue on […]
Teen driver hit by train, flown to UPMC Altoona
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Ferguson Township, according to state police. The crash happened Thursday, July 25, just before 11 a.m. on Route 729, just south of Lumber City Highway. The teen reportedly failed to stop at […]
