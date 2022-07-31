3/20 Coalition to host celebration of Osaze Osagie's "would've-been birthday"

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Altoona Center for Clinical Research — Healthcare professionals are saying that smoking has been on the rise since the pandemic. People were less likely to have motivation to quit when they were stuck in isolation for so long. Researchers at the Altoona Center for Clinical Research are currently looking for smokers to undergo a potential treatment to help people quit smoking.

