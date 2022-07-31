Police search for stolen car suspects after crashing and fleeing

ksltv.com
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging Time
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
KSLTV
One dead after SLC motorcycle crash; third serious crash in 12 hours
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a motorcycle crash on 1300 East near 2300 South. The crash happened before 8 a.m. Wednesday and officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said southbound 1300 East will be closed at 2100 South for several hours.
KSLTV
Suspect takes off clothes after ramming car into wall, then tries to steal bystander’s bike
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A man is facing assault charges after allegedly hitting a car multiple times, getting naked, and fighting bystanders. According to arresting documents, Shawn Smith, 32, rammed into a woman’s car on 850 E., 5300 South at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday. The woman told South...
ksl.com
Drunken man arrested with 3 dozen open containers in vehicle, Sandy police say
SANDY — Sandy police recently arrested a man who they say had 37 open containers in his car and failed field sobriety tests. "We had a concerned citizen call in reporting a reckless driver, initially," said Sandy Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt. Moffitt said the caller reported the driver was...
KSLTV
One dead, another seriously injured in separate SLC crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say two Tuesday night crashes left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the first crash happened at 9:15 p.m. at 1440 S. Main Street. That crash involved a car and motorcycle; the male...
KSLTV
Bountiful man killed, three juveniles injured in I-70 crash
GREEN RIVER, Utah — A Bountiful man died in a single-car crash on I-70 near Green River last week. Three children were in the Toyota 4Runner with 51-year-old William D. Barnett when it veered off the shoulder of I-70 on July 27. The Department of Public Safety said the...
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Motorcycle crash on 1300 East leaves 48-year-old man dead
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed that a 48-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash this morning near 1300 East Stringham Ave. The crash closed the area for several hours. The SLCPD said it was alerted to a crash at 7:35 a.m. involving an...
Taylorsville Police search for 7-Eleven robbery suspect
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? Taylorsville Police are searching for a robbery suspect who targeted a 7-Eleven store late Monday night. Officers say the store was located at 3180 W. 5400 South and the robbery took place around 11:30 p.m. Police say the suspect walked into the convenience store and stole […]
Motorcyclist killed in Salt Lake City crash
The southbound lanes of 1300 East were shut down at 2100 South and remained closed for "several hours," as officials investigated a fatal motorcycle crash.
Two separate crashes in SLC leave one dead, one with critical injuries
A man was killed and another was critically injured in two separate Salt Lake City crashes Tuesday night.
KUTV
Police release unseen footage of Missionary Training Center shooting on 2nd anniversary
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released never-before-seen surveillance footage of a drive-by shooting that happened in Provo in 2020, according to a statement from the BYU Police Department. Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Missionary Training Center, when...
KSLTV
1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — One man is dead and police are asking for the public’s help to find the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Sunday near 1300 S. Major Street. Detectives said...
KSLTV
West Jordan man arrested after allegedly trying to strangle woman with a crowbar
WEST JORDAN, Utah – A West Jordan man barricaded himself inside his home Tuesday morning after he reportedly pressed a crowbar against a woman and tried to strangle her. Lt. James Kangas with the West Jordan Police Department said reports about a screaming woman came in around 4 a.m.
Man arrested after threatening woman with metal rod in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A large police presence was seen surrounding a residence in West Jordan after a man threatened a woman with a metal rod on Tuesday morning. West Jordan Police first responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence near 1700 West and 8700 South around 4 a.m. The suspect, […]
KSLTV
Suspect arrested for causing brush fire in Springville while trying to kill spider with lighter, police say
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Police have a man in custody after he allegedly caught a hillside on fire while attempting to burn a spider Monday afternoon. According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the man told police he was using a lighter to burn a spider. When authorities arrested...
utahstories.com
Is There a Homeless Serial Killer on the Loose Who The Salt Lake City Police Department is Refusing to Investigate?
In Utah Stories’ ongoing interviews with unsheltered homeless individuals, we learned from two homeless people that up to several dozen homeless people have been murdered in the past eight months. Is this true?. As of Friday, July 27th, The SLCPD is refusing to speak about, or provide any statements...
Murray Police looking to identify man using stolen credit card
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Murray Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly purchased two iPads from Best Buy using a stolen credit card. Police say the large tattoo on the ride side of his neck could help in identifying him. If you know who this person is, please […]
KSLTV
Police: Teenager is in custody for death of 16-year-old boy
LINDON, Utah — A 16-year-old boy is dead and another 16-year-old boy is in custody after a fight broke out Monday morning. “Really tragic, really sad,” said Nathan Jensen, whose home is where the confrontation happened. “This is totally shocking for us. This isn’t something that happens in this quant little dead-end trail.”
KUTV
Hydroplaning suspected as crash brings I-15 traffic to a crawl in Davis County
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A crash on southbound I-15 Tuesday morning temporarily brought all traffic to a halt, creating a backup of red tail lights in Davis County as drivers waited for the scene to clear. The Utah Department of Transportation reported the crash just before 6 a.m....
KSLTV
Authorities investigating Hooper garage fire
HOOPER, Utah — Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out in the garage of a home in Hooper. The Weber Fire District, Roy City and Clinton City Fire were dispatched to the blaze in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 2. “Upon arrival, the garage was fully...
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Man trying to kill a spider with a lighter starts 40-acre fire in Utah, police say
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A Utah man has been arrested on accusations he started a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with his lighter. Cory Allan Martin, 26, told deputies that he spotted the spider Monday while he was in a hiking area in the foothills south of Salt Lake City near the city of Springville, shows a probable cause statement. He acknowledged starting the fire, but didn’t explain why he was trying to burn the spider.
