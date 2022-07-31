www.wdsu.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Flood risk again Wednesday
NEW ORLEANS — After a very rainy morning, a lot of that activity has really slowly down. We’ll have a few showers and storms through this evening, but the massive rain shield is over. More rain is on the way Wednesday. It will move from south to north...
WDSU
New Orleans under Flood Advisory Wednesday
NEW ORLEANS — A flash flood advisory has been issued for New Orleans Wednesday. The advisory is in place until 3:30 p.m. Heavy rain over the area could cause street flooding. The city of New Orleans has lifted neutral ground parking restrictions until 9 a.m. Thursday morning. Residents are...
WDSU
Rain and storms 1st day of August
High pressure to the east and a trough of low pressure over Texas will drive tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico over and across SELA today through most of the week. Temperatures today and most of the week will be about average because of the cloud cover and high rain chances forecast for the foreseeable future. Dew points in the mid to upper 70s means humidity will be uncomfortably high through Friday.
Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain
It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks. Joseph Rohaley, a local fisherman, caught a bull shark while out fishing on the lake Monday....
brproud.com
“We shouldn’t feel panic every time it rains,” residents in Livingston Parish react to flooding
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain plowed through our viewing area on Monday afternoon and left some residents a little wet in Livingston Parish. This is what it looked like in Denham Springs. One local resident who lives off of South Range Ave. took this picture around 3:30 p.m.
Fisherman reels in nearly 6-foot shark from Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans
Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but last night a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on Lake Pontchartrain.
theadvocate.com
Be prepared for 7 days without power during category 1 hurricane, Entergy says
In most years, giving guidance in the Baton Rouge area about how long the power will be out because of hurricane-force winds isn't a factor. Hurricane Ida, however, provided a reminder of the need to be prepared. During a presentation to the Kenner City Council this month, Entergy reiterated guidance...
visitlakecharles.org
Cajun and Creole Restaurants in Southwest Louisiana
Depending on how close you are to a Cajun or Creole restaurant in Southwest Louisiana, you can literally smell the spices in the air. Also, being near the Gulf of Mexico, the seafood served in many local restaurants is fresh off the hook and onto your plate. Below are some of the hot spots to get a taste of local Cajun or Creole cuisine!
Mississippi man pulls in 104-pound monster catfish on weekend fishing trip
A Mississippi man pulled out the catch of a lifetime when he caught a 104-pound catfish this weekend. Pictures of the catfish were posted on social media showing Brookhaven fisherman Christopher Halley carrying the behemoth in his arms. …. …. The website Dark Horse Press reports that Halley made the...
WDSU
Severe thunderstorm warning for St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parish
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for west central St. Tammany Parish and southeastern Tangipahoa Parish until 3:45 p.m. There is a chance of 60 mph winds and nickel-sized hail that could damage roofs, siding and trees. If you are in Hammond, Covington,...
Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisiana
A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed.
Ants In Your House? Louisiana People Report Massive Problem
About a month ago I noticed a trail of ants coming into my shower. Though it's not something I haven't seen before, it has been a while, and this looked like an abnormal amount of these ants. And they aren't the dreaded stinging fire ants that usually take over the...
Lottery Reveals Where Louisiana Winners Bought Tickets
Lottery players in Louisiana had a profitable weekend this past weekend claiming $1.12 million dollars in big-money prizes between the Mega Millions game and the Powerball Game. While most of the attention of the weekend was focused on the $1.2 billion dollar top prize in the Mega Millions that was won by a single ticket sold in Illinois.
Pilot dead after crop duster crashes along I-49 in Louisiana
A crop duster crash along Interstate 49 this afternoon has claimed the life of the pilot, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.
Over 1,000 customers without power in Lafourche Parish
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is reporting power outages as storms move across the area. There are more than 1,000 outages in the Larose area of Lafourche Parish. There are also little more than 200 customers in the dark in Tangipahoa Parish. On the West Bank, Entergy is reporting about 200 people without power in Gretna.
Inside the New Orleans church preparing for the pope
A New Orleans church just became a member of an exclusive Catholic club.
lafourchegazette.com
Latest Louisiana COVID wave beginning to slow with numbers trending downward
The state's latest COVID surge is beginning to slow, per updated numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health. The state unveiled a new COVID dashboard today after taking down their public COVID-tracking website last week for maintenance. In the time away, the state's numbers trended in the right direction...
Mississippi ends Emergency Rental Assistance Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced Mississippi would end the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The governor said he instructed the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications to the program on August 15, 2022. In Mississippi, this program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program […]
WDSU
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan funeral arrangements announced
Funeral arrangements have been set for a Louisiana rapper. Javorius Scott, also known as JayDaYoungan, died last week after a shooting in Bogalusa. His family announced that his funeral will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Bogalusa High School Auditorium. Bogalusa police say both Javaorius and his father,...
WDSU
'It's frustrating': Some Cleco customers see electric bills double in one year
SLIDELL, La. — For weeks, Louisiana residents have voiced concerns over skyrocketing energy costs. Some Cleco customers told WDSU that their bills have doubled from the same time last year. Jeff Thomas lives in Slidell and said his July bill cost more than $700. "I can afford it, but...
