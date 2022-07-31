High pressure to the east and a trough of low pressure over Texas will drive tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico over and across SELA today through most of the week. Temperatures today and most of the week will be about average because of the cloud cover and high rain chances forecast for the foreseeable future. Dew points in the mid to upper 70s means humidity will be uncomfortably high through Friday.

