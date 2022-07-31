ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

Flood risk again Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS — After a very rainy morning, a lot of that activity has really slowly down. We’ll have a few showers and storms through this evening, but the massive rain shield is over. More rain is on the way Wednesday. It will move from south to north...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans under Flood Advisory Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS — A flash flood advisory has been issued for New Orleans Wednesday. The advisory is in place until 3:30 p.m. Heavy rain over the area could cause street flooding. The city of New Orleans has lifted neutral ground parking restrictions until 9 a.m. Thursday morning. Residents are...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Rain and storms 1st day of August

High pressure to the east and a trough of low pressure over Texas will drive tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico over and across SELA today through most of the week. Temperatures today and most of the week will be about average because of the cloud cover and high rain chances forecast for the foreseeable future. Dew points in the mid to upper 70s means humidity will be uncomfortably high through Friday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
99.9 KTDY

Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain

It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks. Joseph Rohaley, a local fisherman, caught a bull shark while out fishing on the lake Monday....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
visitlakecharles.org

Cajun and Creole Restaurants in Southwest Louisiana

Depending on how close you are to a Cajun or Creole restaurant in Southwest Louisiana, you can literally smell the spices in the air. Also, being near the Gulf of Mexico, the seafood served in many local restaurants is fresh off the hook and onto your plate. Below are some of the hot spots to get a taste of local Cajun or Creole cuisine!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
99.9 KTDY

Lottery Reveals Where Louisiana Winners Bought Tickets

Lottery players in Louisiana had a profitable weekend this past weekend claiming $1.12 million dollars in big-money prizes between the Mega Millions game and the Powerball Game. While most of the attention of the weekend was focused on the $1.2 billion dollar top prize in the Mega Millions that was won by a single ticket sold in Illinois.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Over 1,000 customers without power in Lafourche Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is reporting power outages as storms move across the area. There are more than 1,000 outages in the Larose area of Lafourche Parish. There are also little more than 200 customers in the dark in Tangipahoa Parish. On the West Bank, Entergy is reporting about 200 people without power in Gretna.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Latest Louisiana COVID wave beginning to slow with numbers trending downward

The state's latest COVID surge is beginning to slow, per updated numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health. The state unveiled a new COVID dashboard today after taking down their public COVID-tracking website last week for maintenance. In the time away, the state's numbers trended in the right direction...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi ends Emergency Rental Assistance Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced Mississippi would end the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The governor said he instructed the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications to the program on August 15, 2022. In Mississippi, this program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDSU

Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan funeral arrangements announced

Funeral arrangements have been set for a Louisiana rapper. Javorius Scott, also known as JayDaYoungan, died last week after a shooting in Bogalusa. His family announced that his funeral will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Bogalusa High School Auditorium. Bogalusa police say both Javaorius and his father,...
BOGALUSA, LA

