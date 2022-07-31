David’s Evening Forecast - Long stretch of heat on the way

www.wowt.com
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: More heat ahead but relief is in sight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A ridge of high pressure will keep the heat around all week but it won’t be quite as intense Thursday or Friday with highs in the low 90s and less humidity, especially Thursday. This will help our high of 90 under sunny skies feel bearable:
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning showers & humidity before we heat up again
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It is very warm and muggy out the door with many of us in the 80s to start the day. Some scattered showers early this morning may be just enough to briefly cool you before you jump back into the 80s after sunrise. Those showers will linger on and off the rest of the morning.
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
A stretch of Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs was closed much of Wednesday to remove the remains of a large tree that toppled over. Election 2022: Early ballot applications are white, not green as usual. Updated: 5 hours ago. The early ballot applications for this election will be white instead...
6 First Alert Day: 101 degrees in the Omaha-metro Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the extreme heat! Highs temperatures warmed to the mid 90s and 100s for most of E Nebraska and W Iowa. The Omaha Metro hit a high of 101 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Norfolk and Wahoo were even hotter with a high of 102 degrees. Seeing a high of 100 degrees or hotter is not exactly a common occurrence for the metro! On average Omaha reaches 100 or hotter just under 3 times per year. For context, we have reached 100 or more 3 times in 2022 on June 13th, July 23 and now on August 2. The most 100+ days occurred in 1936 when we hit the triple digits 30 times.
Emily's Monday evening 6 First Alert Weather Day update
Police say the 18-year- old who was shot is going to be okay. A friendly reminder for parents. The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. Douglas County COVID-19 update Aug. 1, 2022. Updated: 11 hours ago. The seven-day rolling average...
Omaha warns residents of trash collection delays due to weather conditions
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials are letting Omaha residents know that there will be some unexpected delays in trash collections. The reason for the delays? Extreme temperatures and unforeseen staffing shortages according to the release from the FCC Environmental Services Division of the Omaha Public Works Department. Officials still ask...
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 2 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Tuesday morning, August 2, 2022.
High temperatures in Omaha prompt cooling centers, advice from health experts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Amid high temperatures this week, cooling centers will open once again around Omaha. The Salvation Army of Omaha says its cooling centers offer air-conditioning and cold bottled water. The cooling centers will be in three locations this week:. Kroc Center, 2825 Y Street. Monday – Friday,...
Trash collection in Omaha delayed due to 'unforeseen staffing shortage'
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha residents may experiences delays in their trash pickup. An "unforeseen staffing shortage" due to the extreme temperatures is causing delays for FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska, according to the Omaha Public Works Department. The department said residents should continue to follow their normal collection schedule...
Now Serving Omaha: Finicky Frank's
Homemade crab cakes, French fries, onion rings, and more?. If any of that sounds appetizing, head on down to Ponca Hills and give Finicky Frank's a try!. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Finicky Frank's to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
'Friday Night Flicks': Outdoor movies return to downtown Omaha in August
OMAHA, Neb. — Grab your popcorn for some outdoor movies in downtown Omaha. Gene Leahy Mall will be hosting "Friday Night Flicks" in August. Each Friday will feature a different movie at the park's Downtown Green event lawn, as well as food trucks. The trucks will line up along...
One person seriously injured in Wednesday morning cutting
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police were called to investigate a cutting early Wednesday morning. Officers found the scene near 32nd and Frederick around 4:15 a.m. They had put crime tape up around the scene by the time a KETV NewsWatch 7 photographer arrived at the scene. Officials said one...
Madison Avenue closed most of Wednesday in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A well-traveled stretch of Madison Avenue will be closed most of Wednesday in Council Bluffs. The closure is to allow crews to safely remove the remains of a large tree. Part of the tree fell onto a passing car and a pickup truck Tuesday, injuring several people.
Trailer hauling wheat flour catches fire northwest of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A tractor trailer hauling wheat flour was damaged in a fire northwest of Lincoln. On Monday, around 8:48 p.m., Malcolm Fire and Rescue along with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 34 and Highway 79 on a report of a fire. LSO said...
Huskers extend Red Carpet Experience for several years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Red Carpet Experience will return for a second year and with the help of donors it will be part of Nebraska athletics for many more. The future of the program has been solidified thanks to a gift from Fred and Sally Bekins foundation plus several other supporters across the state.
Eviction assistance in Omaha still available
$134 million still sits on the table for people in Nebraska who are facing rental problems. 6 News follow up: Damaged tree in Council Bluffs removed. A stretch of Madison Avenue in Council Bluffs was closed much of Wednesday to remove the remains of a large tree that toppled over.
Nebraska Fans Must Make A Really Hard Choice Before The Season Begins
There are less than 30 days left until the start of the 2022 Nebraska football season. Is it time to get excited?. Or are you just waiting to see what happens in Dublin?
City Of Omaha Considering Plan To Consolidate Loading Zones, Add Cameras
(Omaha, NE) -- The City of Omaha is looking at ways to make parking on curbs around the city safer for delivery drivers and ride shares. Tuesday night the city council heard public comment on a proposal to create smart loading zones, which would consolidate loading zones around the city and install cameras that can ticket people that are illegally parked. City leaders say one goal is to cut down on the number of loading zones to create more actual parking spots. The city council could vote on a pilot program later this month.
Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire...
