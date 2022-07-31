David’s Evening Forecast - Long stretch of heat on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the extreme heat! Highs temperatures warmed to the mid 90s and 100s for most of E Nebraska and W Iowa. The Omaha Metro hit a high of 101 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Norfolk and Wahoo were even hotter with a high of 102 degrees. Seeing a high of 100 degrees or hotter is not exactly a common occurrence for the metro! On average Omaha reaches 100 or hotter just under 3 times per year. For context, we have reached 100 or more 3 times in 2022 on June 13th, July 23 and now on August 2. The most 100+ days occurred in 1936 when we hit the triple digits 30 times.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO