Hughes Secures Third Win At NJMP

OLYPHANT, Pa. — It's media day for the Lackawanna Football Conference, and you can feel the excitement in the air. "You have the Dream Game, Media Day, heat ac. is coming up and two-a-days and it's hard to believe three weeks from Friday, we'll be in full pads and kickoff will be rolling around," Lackawanna Trail Football Coach Steve Jervis said. "So it's an exciting time. In this area, I think people look forward to high school football."

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO