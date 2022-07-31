Hughes Secures Third Win At NJMP

www.speedsport.com
Related
What Else Is New? Toms River Team Wins State Little League Title
The incredible success of Little League baseball in Toms River has become somewhat expected and is not always marked with public celebrations but rather reactions like “oh they won again.”. For the second straight year the 12-year olds from the Toms River East Little League have won the state...
NASCAR today: TV schedule, race highlights, and rankings
Check in here throughout the 2022 season to find out what's going on in NASCAR today, and for our power rankings, highlights, latest race recaps, and standings.
MLB・
Boys soccer: A summer league title gives Yorktown momentum heading into the new season
SHRUB OAK – The first day of practice is three weeks away, but Yorktown already has a statement win. Antonio Frucco took advantage of a rare possession deep in the box Sunday and gave the Huskers a 1-0 win over Somers in the championship game of the Lakeland Summer League, which for the last 15 years has given local teams a running start on the season. ...
bvmsports.com
Top 10 Pennsylvania HS football players in Class of 2023
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (BVM) – Pennsylvania is home to one of the most underrated football talent pools around the country. The talented Class of 2023 features a host of names from around the state, and with a deep collection of high school seniors, Pennsylvania should be an interesting setting for Friday nights. Here’s who you should keep an eye out for during the upcoming 2022 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) season:
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville Junior Legion team wins state title
For the second consecutive season, a team from Westmoreland County has won the American Legion Junior state title. This year it was Murrysville, which defeated Upper Perkiomen, 8-3, in the championship game Tuesday at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City. Penn-Trafford was the champion last season. This was the...
Coppa Rage, with Key Montco Players, Is the First Area Youth Soccer Club with National Title Since 1967
Coppa Rage celebrates.Image via Bella Brown at PR PrepLive. Montgomery County athletes were key in the recent 2022 U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship. Coppa Rage, the victors, becomes the first Phila.-area players to take that title since 1976, reports Andrew Robinson for PR PrepLive.
Local team advances to Little League World Series
MICHIGAN — On July 25 and 26, the Tri County Thunder Senior Little League softball team played in the Little League Regional in Byron Center, Michigan. They finished the tournament 4-1. Macomb High Varsity pitcher, Kaitlyn Robinson, pitched the championship game against the host team (Michigan District 9) giving up 0ER and striking out 4 to win the championship game 6-3. Illinois District 17 now advances to Lower Sussex, Delaware for the Little League World Series this week and weekend.
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Haverford High Fords (1)
Offensive Starters Returning: (10) Tommy Wright (Sr. QB, 6’3″, 210) Ethan Mahan (Sr. WR, 5’11”, 185) Ben Fleming (Sr. WR, 5’11”, 180) Collin Cassidy (Sr. RB, 5’10”, 205) Tyler Rogers (Sr. WR, 5’11”, 165) Justin Marciano (Sr. TE, 6’0″, 195)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEP-TV 16
Lackawanna Football Conference Holds Media Day
OLYPHANT, Pa. — It's media day for the Lackawanna Football Conference, and you can feel the excitement in the air. "You have the Dream Game, Media Day, heat ac. is coming up and two-a-days and it's hard to believe three weeks from Friday, we'll be in full pads and kickoff will be rolling around," Lackawanna Trail Football Coach Steve Jervis said. "So it's an exciting time. In this area, I think people look forward to high school football."
A-Town Throwdown basketball: Reading three-peats as boys champ, but it was still great homecoming for Malvern Prep’s Neale Boyle
The A-Town Throwdown began Thursday night with rain moving the games from Cedar Beach inside to Muhlenberg College. The Throwdown ended Sunday night with more showers, but these were mostly of the water-cooler kind. Reading High assistant coach Brian Benkert was the one in most need of some towels as the Red Knights doused him with ice water after the perennial Berks County and District 3 ...
Comments / 0