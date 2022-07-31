www.wpsdlocal6.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Driver charged with DWI in connection with deadly crash in Malden
MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A Malden woman was arrested and charged in connection with a deadly crash on Sunday, July 31. According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, 45-year-old Tawny Divietro was involved in a crash with a motorcyclist near State Highway J and Palo Verde Street in Malden.
westkentuckystar.com
Investigation leads to McCracken County man's arrest for trafficking meth, fentanyl
A month-long investigation led to the arrest of a McCracken County man on Wednesday for trafficking meth and fentanyl. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they began an investigation into 37-year-old Daniel Farmer of McCracken County after detectives received information he was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine pills. They said during July, detectives were able to make a meth purchase from Farmer, leading to a warrant to search his home.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah mother-daughter duo face meth trafficking, other charges
A West Paducah mother and daughter were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after their home was searched. Detectives obtained a search warrant for a home on Lauren Lane after they said it was discovered that crystal methamphetamine was being sold in the area. During the search, authorities reportedly seized 50...
kbsi23.com
West Paducah women face charges after meth, marijuana found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two West Paducah women faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say they were selling crystal methamphetamine. Anita F. Cathey, 59, faces charges of firearm enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Chelsea L. Vargas, 29, faces charges of trafficking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Man arrested after police chase in Poplar Bluff
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Candidates for Missouri House District 147 Voss, Leighton talk politics. Candidates for Missouri House District 147 Voss, Leighton talk politics. Pelosi's visit to Taiwan sparks controversy. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One political expert calls Pelosi's visit an...
kbsi23.com
Morehouse man arrested after juvenile shot near bonfire in East Prairie horse pasture
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KBSI) – A Morehouse man faces charges after a juvenile was shot three times near a bonfire in a horse pasture on July 29. Grayson C. Shipman, 18, of Morehouse faces charges of assault 1st degree, a class A felony, unlawful use of a weapon, a class A felony, armed criminal action, an unclassified felony, and receiving stolen property, a class D felony.
KFVS12
Arrest made in Bollinger County death investigation
One political expert calls Pelosi's visit an important one that has the world watching. Election Day Coverage at 6 p.m. If you're in the Show Me state and haven't gotten out to vote yet, you're almost out of time. Active shooter training in Dexter. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Multiple...
KFVS12
Man accused of robbery in Colorado arrested in Poplar Bluff after chase
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Colorado for robbery was arrested in southeast Missouri after a chase. Kristopher Campbell, 35, from Poplar Bluff, was wanted in Colorado for robbery with intent to kill. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a gas station was robbed at knifepoint...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Police: Suspect in Cape Girardeau attempted kidnapping dies before formal charges filed
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say they identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in June; however, the suspect died before he could be formally charged. On Sunday, June 19, police responded to the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street for a report of an attempted kidnapping. The...
KFVS12
Juvenile shot at bonfire party in East Prairie horse pasture; 1 in custody
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been taken into custody in a case of a shooting on the 100 block of Janie Lane. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office says when crews responded on Friday, July 29 at 10:49 p.m., crews found a juvenile shot in a horse pasture.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah police officer, another driver injured in crash
A crash at 28th and 24th Streets on Friday night injured two people, including a Paducah police officer. A vehicle driven by 22-year-old Johnathan C. Holder of Cairo, allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with a police cruiser. Holder reportedly told investigators that he was chasing another vehicle when he ran the stop sign.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau PD identifies attempted kidnapping suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police identified an attempted kidnapping suspect. However, the suspect died before formal charges could be filed against him. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street for a report of an attempted kidnapping on Sunday, June 19.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thunderboltradio.com
Fatal Vehicle Accident in Fulton County on Monday
A two vehicle accident in Fulton County on Monday evening resulted in one fatality. Thunderbolt News has learned that 47 year old Brad Ellingburg was killed in the accident, that occurred at the intersection of Highway 1129 and 2140, commonly known as Turney Davie Road. The accident site is outside...
KFVS12
Southern Ill. man charged; accused of assaulting Cape Girardeau woman, shooting at her dog
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man is accused of assaulting a woman and shooting at her dog. Brandon T. Jeffers, of Tamms, Ill., was charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His cash-only...
kbsi23.com
Jackson Police Department asks for public’s help identifying person in theft investigation
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) -The Jackson Police Department asks for the public’s assistance identifying the following a person in reference to an alleged theft. Below is the best face picture of the subject the police department was able to find. Anyone with information on who the individual(s) may be is...
KFVS12
Mother, son die in two-vehicle crash in Dexter
Broadway closure for utility work on Thursday, August 4th. A Heartland organization wants to help some local teenagers bring their small business to life. Beshear updates tornado recovery in Mayfield, Kentucky. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Beshear updates tornado recovery in Mayfield, Kentucky. New bridge over Hubble Creek in Jackson,...
KFVS12
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
KFVS12
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run near Gordonville
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 25, near Gordonville, on Monday night, August 1. According to to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Gracie E. Tillman, of Jackson, was in the roadway and she was hit by an unknow vehicle around 9:25 p.m.
kbsi23.com
2 killed in crash in Dexter
DEXTER, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people died in a crash Monday, August 1 in Dexter. Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Business US Highway 60 and Catalpa. The driver of one vehicle, 87-year-old Patsy Tally was taken to Southeast Health hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Dexter Police Department.
wfcnnews.com
One killed in weekend crash near Zeigler
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A man from Mulkeytown has been killed following a traffic crash on Saturday morning near Zeigler. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, at 7:55 a.m. Saturday morning, the Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a vehicle that was observed to be partially submerged in the Zeigler Reservoir on Dry Road.
Comments / 1