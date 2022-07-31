Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Gets Involved in Fight at Training Camp

popculture.com
Related
Popculture
Patrick Mahomes Suffers Injury at Chiefs Training Camp, Andy Reid Shares Update
Patrick Mahomes suffered a scare at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. According to Jessee Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes briefly went into the medical tent after taking part in an 11-on-11 drill. During the drill, Mahomes was going back for a pass when the pocket collapsed. The Chiefs quarterback stayed on his feet but may have misplaced a step as he came out of the medical tent with tape around his left ankle.
Popculture
NFL Suspends Team Owner for Tom Brady and Sean Payton Tampering
The NFL has completed its investigation of the Miami Dolphins for violations of NFL policies related to the integrity of the game. On Tuesday, the league released a statement that said the Dolphins had "impermissible communications" with quarterback Tom Brady in 2019-2020 when he was still under contract with the New England Patriots. The NFL also revealed that Miami had "impermissible communications" with Don Yee, the agent for New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton who was still under contract with the Saints in January 2022. The Dolphins' actions led to the NFL suspending team owner Stephen Ross through Oct. 17, one day after the team takes on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 of the season. The Dolphins will also forfeit their first-round draft pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL・
Popculture
Cardinals Wide Receiver Marquise Brown Arrested in Arizona
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested in Phoenix Wednesday morning, according to NFL.com. Brown was arrested at Arizona State Route 101 on speeding charges and was booked in the Maricopa County Jail. His criminal speeding charge is a class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $500 and/or one year of probation. It was reported that Brown was arrested for exceeding 85 mph.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Popculture
Stephen A. Smith Announces His Return Date to ESPN Following Surgery
Stephen A. Smith is returning to ESPN very soon. The 54-year-old ESPN host has missed over a month of work due to him having surgery on his shoulder. On Twitter, a fan recently asked Smith when he was returning to the popular ESPN show First Take, and Smith responded "August 15."
NBA・
Popculture
NFL Makes Big Decision on Deshaun Watson's Suspension
The NFL has made a decision on the suspension of Deshaun Watson. On Wednesday, the league announced that it will appeal the six-game suspension of the Cleveland Browns quarterback. The suspension was handed out by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, and it led to some strong reactions on social media.
NFL・
Popculture
Two Denver Broncos Players Suffer Season-Ending Injuries in Same Practice
The Denver Broncos lost two key players during the same practice. On Tuesday, the team announced that wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett are expected to miss the 2022 season after suffering knee injuries during training camp. Patrick suffered his injury during an 11-on-11 drill, and Cockett left practice earlier after suffering an injury during a special teams drill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
San Francisco 49ers Make Roster Decision on Deebo Samuel Following Trade Request
The San Francisco 49ers just made a big decision on their star wide receiver. On Monday, the 49ers signed Deebo Samuel to a three-year contract extension. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the contract is worth a maximum value of $73.5 million and includes $58.1 million in guarantees. This comes a few months after Samuel reportedly requested a trade from the 49ers.
Comments / 0