ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Longview Marine veteran sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination

By Bob Hallmark
KLTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kltv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

More crews have arrived to fight brush fire in Longview

Washington correspondent Jon Decker says Biden’s rebound case a part of original infection. Washington DC Jon Decker joined East Texas Now to discuss President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and House Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. UT Tyler hosts teachers from 11 districts to prep for upcoming...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: $38K donated to 8 Gregg County nonprofit organizations

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Longview Parks Director Scott Caron about $38,000 in donations that were distributed to eight local nonprofit organizations. The money was collected via excess funds provided by area donors supporting this year’s Memorial Day event.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Longview firefighters deployed to fight fires across Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from July 22, 2022. For the last two weeks, eight firefighters from the Longview Fire Department have been fighting wildfires across the state. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said four of the eight Longview firefighters have returned from fighting the wildfires in...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Officials: Aircraft landed safely at Tyler Pounds

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police is responding to an Alert 2 at Tyler Pounds. An Alert 2 indicates an aircraft approaching the airport is in major difficulty such as the engine is on fire, faulty landing gear, hydraulic pressure, etc. According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the aircraft...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
Local
Texas Society
Longview, TX
Government
Tyler, TX
Society
City
Jacksonville, TX
Longview, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Government
101.5 KNUE

Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard

There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk Police to establish ‘Safe Zones’

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police said they will be establishing Safe Zones each week starting Friday, and the first one Safe Zone will begin Friday at 5 a.m. for Euclid and Daniel Streets. Police said the zone, between Highway 69 and Highway 84, will be a major focus for officers next week for speeding […]
RUSK, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case

One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Water Contamination#Veteran#Pce#Tce
ketk.com

CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Animal Preservation of East Texas (APET)

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Aiming to reduce the population of unwanted dogs and cats while reducing animal cruelty is only part of what APET is about. APET, or Animal Preservation of East Texas, hopes to accomplish their goals through spay/neuter initiatives and education. They recognize the importance of education and public outreach “to foster a sentiment of compassionate, responsible pet ownership.”
MINEOLA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
KLTV

Gilmer To Restrict Watering

Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. Artist's rendering shows proposed model for new Smith County courthouse. Updated: 2 hours ago. An artist's rendering shows what the...
GILMER, TX
ketk.com

CLEAR THE SHELTERS: City of Henderson Animal Center

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With a mission to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals throughout Henderson, the city’s animal center is a resource for their community. Each day, they strive to do the following:. Promote responsible pet ownership. Protect citizens by housing...
HENDERSON, TX
KHOU

Bodies of 3 missing Texas children found in pond

CASS COUNTY, Texas — The bodies of three missing children were found in a pond in Cass County over the weekend, according to authorities. Agencies were searching for the children who were initially reported missing Friday night. The three children were recovered Saturday morning by divers after clothing was...
CASS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy