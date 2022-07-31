Longview Marine veteran sees progress in advocacy for those affected by Camp Lejeune contamination

www.kltv.com
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler Texas
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
More crews have arrived to fight brush fire in Longview
Washington correspondent Jon Decker says Biden’s rebound case a part of original infection. Washington DC Jon Decker joined East Texas Now to discuss President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and House Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. UT Tyler hosts teachers from 11 districts to prep for upcoming...
KLTV
WebXtra: $38K donated to 8 Gregg County nonprofit organizations
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Longview Parks Director Scott Caron about $38,000 in donations that were distributed to eight local nonprofit organizations. The money was collected via excess funds provided by area donors supporting this year’s Memorial Day event.
Longview firefighters deployed to fight fires across Texas
LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from July 22, 2022. For the last two weeks, eight firefighters from the Longview Fire Department have been fighting wildfires across the state. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said four of the eight Longview firefighters have returned from fighting the wildfires in...
Officials: Aircraft landed safely at Tyler Pounds
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police is responding to an Alert 2 at Tyler Pounds. An Alert 2 indicates an aircraft approaching the airport is in major difficulty such as the engine is on fire, faulty landing gear, hydraulic pressure, etc. According to Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley, the aircraft...
Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard
There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
Longview, TX National Night Out Kick-Off Event Set for Aug. 30
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Longview residents are invited to a kick-off celebration held at the Longview Exhibit Center for the annual National Night Out (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. What Can You Expect At This Event?. During this event, citizens are encouraged to attend for a night of fun...
Rusk Police to establish ‘Safe Zones’
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police said they will be establishing Safe Zones each week starting Friday, and the first one Safe Zone will begin Friday at 5 a.m. for Euclid and Daniel Streets. Police said the zone, between Highway 69 and Highway 84, will be a major focus for officers next week for speeding […]
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
KLTV
Tyler ministry offers crisis support to family, co-workers of fallen Smith County deputy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Early Friday morning Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos died after being hit during a traffic stop. Now, a Tyler organization has stepped up to help with crisis response for families, friends, and co-workers of Bustos. “The kind of thing that we don’t ever want to happen...
KLTV
Today marks 15 years since 2 Noonday volunteer firefighters killed in house fire
While East Texas blood donations are steady, donations nationwide are down. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Karen Holt of the East Texas chapter of the American Red Cross talks about how important regular donation can be. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Rusk High School drill team...
KLTV
Locations on CR 2829 in Henderson County evacuated due to wildfire
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several fire departments have responded to a fire in the 6600 block of State Highway 198 in the Payne Springs area. According to a post on the Henderson County Facebook page, officials have closed SH 198 between Clear Creek Road and CR 2829. The fire...
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: Animal Preservation of East Texas (APET)
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Aiming to reduce the population of unwanted dogs and cats while reducing animal cruelty is only part of what APET is about. APET, or Animal Preservation of East Texas, hopes to accomplish their goals through spay/neuter initiatives and education. They recognize the importance of education and public outreach “to foster a sentiment of compassionate, responsible pet ownership.”
KLTV
Gilmer To Restrict Watering
Night closures are happening this week for a busy intersection in Lufkin. Entry and exit ramps from State Highway 287 onto Highway 94 will be closed every night through Wednesday. Artist's rendering shows proposed model for new Smith County courthouse. Updated: 2 hours ago. An artist's rendering shows what the...
City of Tyler to close several roads Friday for Deputy Lorenzo Bustos’ funeral procession
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city of Tyler will be closing several streets on Friday for the funeral procession of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos, who was killed in the line of duty on July 29. The procession will leave Green Acres Baptist Church at 1607 Troup Highway then turn left onto Troup Highway at […]
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: City of Henderson Animal Center
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With a mission to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals throughout Henderson, the city’s animal center is a resource for their community. Each day, they strive to do the following:. Promote responsible pet ownership. Protect citizens by housing...
WELLNESS WEDNESDAY: Longview doctor shares importance of getting annual eye exam
LONGVIEW, Texas — Some of the most common problems doctors during optical exams see are dry eye and cataracts. Ophthalmologist Dr. Sawyer Hall, who works at Christus Trinity Clinic - DeHaven Eye Center Longview, dry eye can be caused from the following issues: hormone changes, autoimmune disease, inflamed eyelids and allergic eye disease.
74 Arrested In Smith County Last Weekend Mainly For DWI And Possession
Last Thursday was a tragic day for the Smith County Sheriff's office as Sheriff Larry Smith confirmed that one of his deputies was tragically killed in the line of duty while performing a traffic stop with another officer. Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver. Unfortunately,...
Bodies of 3 missing Texas children found in pond
CASS COUNTY, Texas — The bodies of three missing children were found in a pond in Cass County over the weekend, according to authorities. Agencies were searching for the children who were initially reported missing Friday night. The three children were recovered Saturday morning by divers after clothing was...
Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?
We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.
