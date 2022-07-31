Mizzou football set to begin fall camp on Monday

abc17news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Graceland Mansion in Mexico, Missouri is also known as the Ross House or Clark House and is over 160 years oldCJ CoombsMexico, MO
The Ravenswood estate near Bunceton, Missouri has six generations of a lot of history and mild rumors of hauntingsCJ CoombsBunceton, MO
The 94-year-old building housing the voco™ Tiger Hotel in Columbia, Missouri has seen its share of historyCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz reports that transfer lineman will be ineligible this season
Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri will be without transfer lineman Bence Polgar because he will be ineligible this season. The Tigers have appealed, the coach said Monday, but that was denied, and the issue relates to his time at Buffalo, Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Polgar was expected to compete to replace Michael Maietti, who also was another lineman with New Jersey connections as he transferred from Rutgers. Now the competition will be between Connor Tollison, Drake Heismeyer and Richard Taylor as the Tigers look to resolve a position previously held by Maietti, a second-team All-SEC pick, who left for the NFL after last season.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
tncontentexchange.com
Jeff City’s ‘Last Flight’ brew coming to Columbia
First-cousins Mark and Jared Cowley got to know each other even better sharing an office at the family business in Jefferson City. They’d realized for some time that sooner-or-later they would have to find new jobs. After many hours of conversation and planning, they decided take Jared’s love and talent for brewing beer and combine it with Mark’s business experience and acumen. The result was Last Flight Brewing Company which opened in March of 2021 in Jefferson City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
Missouri Task Force 1 receives first assignment
Missouri Task Force 1, from Boone County, receives its first assignment in Kentucky. The task force is an urban search and rescue team managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District. On Sunday, 47 people, four K-9 officers and a full cache of equipment were sent to southeast Kentucky after deadly flooding hit the state.
abc17news.com
Tracking a cold front set to bring storms and an end to building heat
TODAY: Starting in the mid-70s, warm temperatures will be a theme again today. Today is a Weather Alert Day as feels like temperatures reach as high as 105 today. A Heat Advisory is in place through this evening. A cold front will move in this afternoon, bringing widespread chances for storms, but it won't arrive in time to stop most from reaching extreme heat. Storms will likely arrive near noon for folks in the far north near Brunswick and Macon, and arrive near Columbia closer to 4 pm. Storms will push southeast, exiting to the south of I-44 overnight. Some strong storms may develop within this line, posing a risk for hail and strong winds.
krcgtv.com
Crash slows traffic near Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City
UPDATE: Jefferson City police tweeted that traffic is back to normal. ORIGINAL STORY: Jefferson City police warned of a crash near the Missouri River Bridge on Wednesday. The crash, just east of the bridge on Highway 54/63, was backing up traffic. The department tweeted about the crash at 1:36. There...
lakeexpo.com
5197 Lois Lane, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Hard to find, cove protected home with main channel views conveniently located at the 19 mm of Lake of the Ozarks. The perfect Osage Beach location, close to everything! Modern home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and over 2,800 sq feet. As soon as you walk in you will be drawn to the large lakeside windows with spectacular views. As you work your way out to one of the several nice decks you will appreciate the cove protection yet amazing main channel views. It's also an easy walk down to the two well boat dock complete with hoists, ladder and slide! This is a great place to relax and float. Inside you will find vaulted ceilings, a beautiful fireplace and a very open kitchen/dining area. This is a low maintenance home, with a two car garage, great floorplan and an even better location! Main level master bedroom and bath with a lower level featuring 3 bedrooms and a very comfortable family room with wet bar. Deep water, great dock and a quality home!
RELATED PEOPLE
Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A one-vehicle crash backed up traffic Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 westbound on the approach to the Missouri River bridge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driving lane was blocked at the 115-mile marker in Boone County. Troopers asked drivers to slow down to help first responders. The area is also The post Crash slows down traffic near Missouri River bridge in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Moberly woman gets 20 years for murdering Jefferson City man in Columbia drive-thru
A Randolph County woman is sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a Jefferson City man two years ago. Angelica Benitez, of Moberly, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence. In exchange for her plea, a charge of armed criminal action was dropped. Benitez was sentenced to 20 years on the murder charge, four years on the abandonment charge, and four years on the tampering charge, but all sentences will be served concurrently.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist’s condition upgraded after crash at well-known Jefferson City curve
UPDATE: MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze tells 939 the Eagle that 20-year-old Erich Butler has been upgraded to fair condition at University Hospital in Columbia. A Columbia motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in a weekend crash on Highway 54 in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says 20-year-old Erich...
kwos.com
Candidates square off in Callaway House race
Jim Schulte is one of three GOP candidates who want to be Callaway County’s next State Rep. Schulte, who’s a former State Trooper and National Guardsman, thinks Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act will rightly keep cops from enforcing federal gun laws …. Steve Myers is Fulton’s former...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Smart Decision: What to know before heading to the polls Tuesday for Missouri's primary election
MISSOURI - The Missouri primary election is almost here, and Missouri voters may still be wondering how to cast their vote and what's on their ballot. Before heading out to the polls, there are a few deadlines voters should keep their eye on. Polls will be open Tuesday from 6...
High-speed Chase That Started in Sedalia Leads to Arrest in Knob Noster
On Sunday night, a Pettis County Deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for careless and imprudent driving. The driver began to accelerate away from the Deputy at a high rate of speed westbound out of the Sedalia City Limits. The vehicle hit speeds in excess of 120 MPH, running two stop signs in the process.
Memorial Park Cemetery, Highland Sacred Gardens Acquired by Page-Dady Enterprises
Effective August 1, 2022, Memorial Park Cemetery and Highland Sacred Gardens in Sedalia were acquired by Page-Dady Enterprises, LLC, owned by local funeral directors Jeff Page and Chris Dady and their families. Jeff and Chris were motivated to return the cemeteries to local ownership and control after many years of...
Woman killed in 2 vehicle crash west of Sedalia
An 84 year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Sedalia shortly before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcgtv.com
Woman dies, man injured in Pettis County crash
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One woman died and a man was seriously injured Tuesday night in a crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Virginia Taylor, 84, of LaMonte, drove through a stop sign without stopping at the intersection of Missouri Route 127 and Highway Y, about eight miles west of Sedalia.
Moberly woman pleads guilty to McDonald’s drive-thru shooting
A Moberly woman accused of shooting and killing a man in a Columbia McDonald's drive-thru was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder. The post Moberly woman pleads guilty to McDonald’s drive-thru shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
La Monte Woman Killed, Marshall Man Injured in Pettis County Crash
A La Monte woman was killed and a Marshall man injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Pettis County Tuesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2018 GMC Acadia, driven by 84-year-old Virginia T. Taylor of La Monte, traveled through a stop sign at the intersection without stopping around 9:45 p.m. A southbound 2022 Mack Pinnacle, driven by 40-year-old Thomas W. Hurst of Marshall, then struck the right side of the GMC. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
abc17news.com
Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries from crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcyclist is in serious condition after crashing in Jefferson City. A crash report from Jefferson City Police said 20-year-old Erich R. Butler crashed his motorcycle on U.S. 54 near the Jefferson Street overpass in the eastbound lane. The crash happened around 6:45 Saturday night. According...
Comments / 0