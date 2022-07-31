Mizzou football set to begin fall camp on Monday

Hard to find, cove protected home with main channel views conveniently located at the 19 mm of Lake of the Ozarks. The perfect Osage Beach location, close to everything! Modern home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and over 2,800 sq feet. As soon as you walk in you will be drawn to the large lakeside windows with spectacular views. As you work your way out to one of the several nice decks you will appreciate the cove protection yet amazing main channel views. It's also an easy walk down to the two well boat dock complete with hoists, ladder and slide! This is a great place to relax and float. Inside you will find vaulted ceilings, a beautiful fireplace and a very open kitchen/dining area. This is a low maintenance home, with a two car garage, great floorplan and an even better location! Main level master bedroom and bath with a lower level featuring 3 bedrooms and a very comfortable family room with wet bar. Deep water, great dock and a quality home!

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO