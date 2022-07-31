Playcrafters presents ‘Miracle on South Division Street’ in Skippack

www.pottsmerc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
Mercury
Bethlehem’s Musikfest begins 10-day run on Friday [Events roundup]
The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • Musikfest, America’s largest free music festival featuring more than 500 acts on 16 stages, opens Friday and runs through Aug. 14 in downtown Bethlehem. In addition to the continuous free music spanning a wide array of genres, the Wind Creek Steel Stage presents ticketed concerts nightly. Scheduled to appear are Boyz II Men on Thursday (preview night), Kip Moore on Friday, Willie Nelson & Family on Saturday, Poison on Sunday, Counting Crows on Monday, Ziggy Marley on Tuesday, Disturbed on Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini on Aug. 11, Ja Rule and Ashanti on Aug. 12, Alabama on Aug. 13 and Olga Tanon on Aug. 14. The free entertainment starts at 4 p.m. Friday and noon from Saturday through Aug. 14. For more information including daily schedules and band bios, visit musikfest.org.
Mercury
Historical Society of Montgomery County finds troves of treasures in ‘Grandma’s Attic’
NORRISTOWN — One friend remembers a fancy walnut vanity with a trio of curved mirrors, matching bench and drawers full of colorful junk jewelry and random glass buttons. “It seemed like something a princess would have” to her five or six-year-old self. In fact, it was the beat-up survivor of an old bedroom set…relegated to a dusty corner of her grandparents’ spare bedroom. Another friend recalls an aunt’s basement dress-up box, stuffed with worn-out cast-offs that fueled hours of pretend play.
Mercury
GETTING ORGAN-IZED: Pottstown church restoring antique organ rescued from Philly church
POTTSTOWN — A historic church deserves a historic organ, and thanks to some foundation funding and uncounted volunteer hours, that’s what Christ Episcopal Church is going to get. To be clear, since the current church building on High Street was finished in 1872, it has had an organ,...
Mercury
Phoenixville community turns out for National Night Out
PHOENIXVILLE — The Phoenixville Police Department pulled out all the stops Tuesday for its annual National Night Out on Franklin Avenue in Phoenixville. Food, fun, first responders, a helicopter rescue demonstration and divers’ demonstration were just some of the highlights enjoyed by area residents. National Night Out is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercury
Man admits role in straw purchase scheme in Montgomery and Bucks counties
NORRISTOWN – A Philadelphia man has admitted to participating in a straw purchase scheme with several others in Montgomery and Bucks counties. Tyzeem S. Kinney, 19, of 2700 block of West Eyre Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of corrupt organizations, illegal transfer of a firearm to ineligible persons and conspiracy in connection with incidents that occurred in the two counties between 2020 and 2021.
Mercury
Southeastern Pennsylvania set for heat advisory Thursday
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the warm corner of Pennsylvania, the southeast. Berks, Chester, Montgomery, Delaware counties are among the spots in the advisory for Thursday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Heat indexes of 100 to 103 degrees are possible, according to the advisory. The...
Mercury
Unclaimed veterans buried with dignity, thanks to veterans group in Berks
When the flags were removed from the urns of five veterans laid to rest Monday afternoon at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery and folded with military exactness, there were no family members there to receive them. There were no speeches about who these men were. There were no stories about how...
Mercury
Attorneys battle over potential release of Richard Greist
WEST CHESTER — Attorneys involved in the mental health proceedings surrounding notorious killer Richard Greist battled Monday in court over what — if any — plans should be made for his potential release from the locked mental ward at Norristown State Hospital where he has been largely confined for the past four decades.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mercury
Man pulls out gun during fight following a 21st birthday celebration in Boyertown, police say
A Boyertown man is facing an assortment of charges after pulling out a gun during a fight that broke out following a 21st birthday celebration at a borough bar Saturday night, police said. Kevin Murphy, 33, of the 200 block of North Franklin Street is charged with aggravated assault, disorderly...
Mercury
Sunoco misses cleanup deadline at Marsh Creek State Park; local lawmakers call for action
EXTON — Nearly two years since Sunoco Pipeline L.P. spilled drilling mud into Marsh Creek Lake and its tributaries, and more than one month past the company’s agreed-upon remediation and restoration deadline, local lawmakers are calling for action. Aug. 10 marks the two-year anniversary of the spill, which...
Mercury
Local Red Cross volunteers in Kentucky to help flooding victims
LANSDALE — When the call came last week, a pair of local volunteers dropped everything to help out, and they’re making a difference one day at a time. And during a brief break on Monday afternoon, Heidi Dampman of King of Prussia and Mary Noll of Lower Gwynedd took a few minutes to report back from a local Red Cross headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, on how they’re helping the victims of severe flooding there. The Appalachian region has been hit with massive flooding in torrential rains since last week, wiping out communities with at least 30 people killed and hundreds unaccounted for.
Mercury
Communication Solutions Group expands team
JENKINTOWN — The Communication Solutions Group, a public relations and marketing firm based in eastern Montgomery County, continues to grow after celebrating 30 years in business in 2021. Company President Leza Raffel announced the addition of two new staffers and promotion of a current staffer to the firm which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mercury
Pickering campus dean named ‘educator of distinction’
PHOENIXVILLE — Mark Cottom, dean of students at the Technical College High School Pickering Campus, was recently recognized with the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award, a special program within the National Society of High School Scholars that honors educators worldwide. Each year, student members of NSHSS are invited...
Comments / 0