Disney+ Targeted by Parents Group for Adding 'Deadpool' Movies

She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
Why Won't the 'Batgirl' Movie Be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?
"Batgirl" was set to star Leslie Grace and would see Michael Keaton return to the role of Bruce Wayne for the first time since 1992's "Batman Returns."
Hugh Jackman Thinks Bringing Deadpool and Logan to Disney Plus is 'Questionable'
Disney's massive acquisition of Fox brought excitement to the comic book film fandom as it meant that characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four were finally headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it left some folks incredibly concerned for the R-rated Deadpool franchise given the fact that the House of Mouse has always been conscious of its family-friendly image.
The 23 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Confirm Deadpool And Logan With Be Disney+’s First R-Rated Movies, And Their Responses Are Classic
Although Disney+ is still largely a family-friendly streaming service, in recent months, more content has been added to the platform that’s specifically targeted at older audiences. For instance, looking at the Marvel realm, shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones that originated from Netflix can now be viewed on Disney+, though you’ll need to make sure your parental controls are properly set up to make sure the little ones don’t accidentally view these shows. Well, now the platform is getting its first R-rated movies in the form of Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have provided some classic responses to that.
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
A Beloved Disney Film May Soon Have a Sequel
The novelist and screenwriter William Goldman was famous for a great many things, including the single greatest summation of the movie business ever uttered: “Nobody knows anything...... Not one person in the entire motion picture field knows for a certainty what's going to work. Every time out it's a guess and, if you're lucky, an educated one.”
Marvel Confirms Worst Kept Secret in MCU
The hole left in the MCU by Chadwick Boseman can ot be understated. When Black Panther hit theaters in February of 2018, it immediately became one of the most impactful and important comic book movies of all time. It opened new doors for comic book movies through its representation, not as side characters or replacements for other characters, but as original heros. The film’s prominence, originality, and impact are in part why the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa (aka the Black Panther) almost 2 years ago was such a great loss for the MCU, Marvel fans, and the world.
Why Warner Bros. Killed ‘Batgirl’: Inside the Decision Not to Release the DC Movie
The death of “Batgirl” on Tuesday sent immediate shockwaves through Hollywood. The film — with a $75 million budget that grew to $90 million due to COVID-related overages — had finished shooting months ago and was in test screenings as directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (“Bad Boys for Life,” “Ms. Marvel”) worked through the post-production process. Star Leslie Grace (“In the Heights”) had given multiple interviews expressing her enthusiasm for landing the title role and working with co-stars Michael Keaton (as Batman), J.K. Simmons (as her character’s father, Commissioner Gordon) and Brendan Fraser (as the villain, Firefly).
Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate
SAN DIEGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Two new "Avengers" movies will reach theaters in 2025, Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Marvel Studios announced on Saturday at a presentation to fans highlighting parts of its upcoming slate of superhero TV shows and films.
Michael Keaton has never finished a Marvel or DC movie – despite starring in both franchises
The Batman star has never watched a superhero movie all the way through
Netflix users locked inside the mind of a tormented psychological thriller
He might be public enemy number one among certain subsections of the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom, but just because Martin Scorsese has been open in his disdain for the comic book blockbuster, it doesn’t mean he’s averse to the odd spot of genre work himself. Take Shutter Island, for example, which marked the legendary filmmaker’s first detour into the realms of psychological thrills and chills Cape Fear almost 20 years previously, and became another critical and commercial success.
An adulterous mystery thriller airs dirty secrets on the streaming Top 10
It’s no surprise that Giles Alderson’s mystery thriller The Stranger in Our Bed has become an unassuming smash hit on streaming this week, when it ticks so many boxes that appeal directly to a huge number of subscribers to any platform. Operating as part of a reliable genre,...
Netflix Cancels Another Show After Just 1 Season
First Kill couldn't make it past its first season. Nearly two months after all eight episodes of the young adult lesbian vampire series dropped on the platform in June, Netflix has canceled First Kill after just one season, the streamer opting not to move forward with Season 2. News that a stake had been driven into the series was first confirmed by Deadline Tuesday night.
Universal Releases Brief Teaser for Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’
Universal has released a brief teaser for its upcoming Christopher Nolan movie Oppenheimer, in which Cillian Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb. The preview, just a few seconds long, dropped early Thursday on Universal’s social media channels and was playing on a loop.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Dow, Wally Cleaver on 'Leave It to Beaver,' Dies at 77, His Reps ConfirmMayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Officially Set as Permanent 'Jeopardy!' Hosts'iCarly' Renewed for Third Season at Paramount+ Amid a ticking clock, shown on screen, and images of a fiery explosion, various characters’ voices are heard. “The...
'Batgirl' directors say they are 'saddened and shocked' after Warner Bros. shelves their movie
The directors of the superhero film "Batgirl" on Wednesday said they were "saddened and shocked" that Warner Bros. will shelve their movie instead of releasing it in theaters or distributing it on the streaming service HBO Max — a rare decision from a major studio. The film was expected...
The best Marvel shows not on Disney+
The history of Marvel on TV is a lot messier than their work in theaters. Before Marvel TV was integrated into the MCU and landed on Disney+, there was a wide array of other stuff going on that was either loosely or closely connected to the movies that were regularly premiering in theaters. In general, though, TV has only become more important for Marvel’s overall stories.
‘Batgirl’ and ‘Scoob!: Holiday Haunt’ Scrapped at Warner Bros. Amid Cost-Savings Push
In a surprising development, Warner Bros. will no longer be releasing Batgirl, the DC film that already completed shooting and was expected to arrive on HBO Max this year. The unusual move comes after a change in leadership at Warners, with newly installed Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav prioritizing cost-cutting measures and refocusing Warners on creating theatrical films rather than projects for streaming, as had been a priority for former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar. Batgirl was budgeted at around $80 million, with costs rising to nearly $90 million due to COVID-19 protocols. It’s a hefty sum, but significantly lower...
