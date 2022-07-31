The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”

Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world on Sunday as it was announced that Bill Russell had passed away at the age of 88. The 11-time champion is one of the greatest players to play the game and arguably even more influential due to the statements he has made off the court. Russell was a true pioneer of the sport and an activist off of the court. His passing has touched the hearts of many and sparked responses from a large portion of them. Another NBA legend who chimed in on the importance of the five-time MVP was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO