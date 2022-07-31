ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”

By Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nba.nbcsports.com

Comments / 25

Related
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dikembe Mutombo
Person
David Robinson
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s initial reaction to passing of fellow NBA legend Bill Russell

Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world on Sunday as it was announced that Bill Russell had passed away at the age of 88. The 11-time champion is one of the greatest players to play the game and arguably even more influential due to the statements he has made off the court. Russell was a true pioneer of the sport and an activist off of the court. His passing has touched the hearts of many and sparked responses from a large portion of them. Another NBA legend who chimed in on the importance of the five-time MVP was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba On Tnt#Tnt#Jordan Kobe Garnett
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing

There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
BlueDevilCountry

Son of five-time NBA champ lands Duke offer

In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of ...
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."

Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Ayesha Curry Vacation Photos

The big year for Steph Curry and family continued this weekend. The Golden State Warriors superstar, who is coming off his fourth NBA championship, went on a special vacation with his wife, Ayesha Curry. Steph and Ayesha Curry are celebrating 11 years of marriage together. "11!!!! Today we celebrated 11...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals

The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy