The time Bill Russell told Shaq, Kareem, Robinson “I would kick your ass”

BREAKING: Huge Update On Kevin Durant Situation With Nets
According to Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, "Kevin Durant is expected to meet with" Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai this week. The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.
Lakers News: Jerry West Believes Bill Russell Is In Same Class As Jackie Robinson
The NBA world lost a true pioneer on Sunday as legendary Boston Celtics center Bill Russell passed away at the age of 88. Even though Russell haunted the Los Angeles Lakers throughout his career, being a major reason Elgin Baylor and Jerry West never won a championship together, his impact on the game far exceeds the Lakers-Celtics rivalry.
Larry Bird pens heartfelt statement following the passing of Bill Russell
Larry Bird reflected on what Celtics icon Bill Russell meant to him in a heartfelt statement following the Hall of Famer passing away Sunday.
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Vanessa Bryant fires back at report that DeMar DeRozan is ‘face’ of Kobe Bryant sneaker line in now-deleted comments
On Monday, Shams Charania reported that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan agreed to a four-year contract with sneaker giant Nike. Charania also said that by signing the deal, DeRozan is set to remain the face of the Kobe Bryant sneaker line. The report struck a nerve with Vanessa Bryant, who...
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s initial reaction to passing of fellow NBA legend Bill Russell
Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world on Sunday as it was announced that Bill Russell had passed away at the age of 88. The 11-time champion is one of the greatest players to play the game and arguably even more influential due to the statements he has made off the court. Russell was a true pioneer of the sport and an activist off of the court. His passing has touched the hearts of many and sparked responses from a large portion of them. Another NBA legend who chimed in on the importance of the five-time MVP was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:
Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’
Bob Cousy spoke about his former teammate Bill Russell after Russell died Sunday at age 88. The post Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Lakers: LeBron James 'Badly Wants' Russell Westbrook Swapped for Kyrie Irving
Marc Stein reinforced the notion that LeBron James has little to no desire to spend another season with Russell Westbrook.
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing
There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
Son of five-time NBA champ lands Duke offer
In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of ...
Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."
Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
NBA World Reacts To Ayesha Curry Vacation Photos
The big year for Steph Curry and family continued this weekend. The Golden State Warriors superstar, who is coming off his fourth NBA championship, went on a special vacation with his wife, Ayesha Curry. Steph and Ayesha Curry are celebrating 11 years of marriage together. "11!!!! Today we celebrated 11...
Dolphins tampering findings show Brady was backstabbing the Patriots on his way out the door
The NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. As it turns out, Miami was talking with Brady about playing for them while he was still under contract with the Patriots.
How Is This Former Lakers Star Still A Free Agent?
Dennis Schroder still remains a free agent on August 2. The veteran point guard has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts
The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
