Astros Prospect Solomon Tosses Five No-Hit Innings in Triple-A

Houston Astros prospect Peter Solomon worked five no-hit frames for Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday.

Over five innings Saturday, Houston Astros prospect Peter Solomon didn't allow a single hit against the Oklahoma City Dodgers. The righty struck out five batters to his four walks for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Solomon finished July strong, his best month in Triple-A yet this season. The 25-year-old posted a 2.32 ERA over 27 1/3 innings pitched with 24 strikeouts and only six walks to his name.

Chad Donato relieved Solomon at the start of the sixth inning and carried the no-hitter into the eighth inning before yielding a two-out single. The Space Cowboys shut out the Dodgers 6-0 while allowing two hits.

Solomon hasn't seen major league play since September of last season. The right-hander provided optimal depth in 2021 with two earned runs over 14 innings in six relief appearances.

He could compete for a rotation spot in a rebuilding organization as his progressions may offer a backend option. The trade deadline is Aug. 2, and if the Astros don't move the right-hander, Solomon should receive another look with September call ups approaching.

