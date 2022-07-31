ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros Prospect Solomon Tosses Five No-Hit Innings in Triple-A

By Kenny Van Doren
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hD76S_0gzqAI9y00

Houston Astros prospect Peter Solomon worked five no-hit frames for Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over five innings Saturday, Houston Astros prospect Peter Solomon didn't allow a single hit against the Oklahoma City Dodgers. The righty struck out five batters to his four walks for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Solomon finished July strong, his best month in Triple-A yet this season. The 25-year-old posted a 2.32 ERA over 27 1/3 innings pitched with 24 strikeouts and only six walks to his name.

Chad Donato relieved Solomon at the start of the sixth inning and carried the no-hitter into the eighth inning before yielding a two-out single. The Space Cowboys shut out the Dodgers 6-0 while allowing two hits.

Solomon hasn't seen major league play since September of last season. The right-hander provided optimal depth in 2021 with two earned runs over 14 innings in six relief appearances.

He could compete for a rotation spot in a rebuilding organization as his progressions may offer a backend option. The trade deadline is Aug. 2, and if the Astros don't move the right-hander, Solomon should receive another look with September call ups approaching.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Valdez Breaks Into Astros' Top-30 Prospect Ranking
  2. Report: Diamondbacks Trade David Peralta to Rays for Minor League Prospect
  3. Dodgers Acquire Reliever Martin from Cubs
  4. Report: Astros, Rays Discuss Ji-Man Choi, Jose Urquidy Swap
  5. Astros Send Niko Goodrum on Minor League Rehab Assignment
  6. No Sugar for Ray as Astros Crush Mariners' Ace
  7. Report: Lefty Blake Taylor Begins Throwing
  8. Astros Sign Undrafted Free Agent Pitcher Temple
  9. Astros Prospect Kessinger Piecing Together Better Offense Play
  10. Report: Astros Expressing Interest in Marlins' Cooper

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals

The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Q 105.7

This Trade Has A Nice Ring For New York Yankees

When it comes to acquiring talent, New York Yankees' general manager, Brian Cashman, is usually operating from a position of strength, be it financially or with his strong farm system that he has carefully cultivated over the past 7-8 years. The Pinstripes own the best record and baseball and with Tuesday's trade deadline looming, the Yankees go in with plenty of chips to play with. That is why names like Juan Soto, Tyler Mahle and Frankie Montas are all within the playbook of Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites

The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros

The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Astros Looking to Add Tigers' Soto

The Houston Astros aren't done. Even though they've already made two major splashes in Trey Mancini and Christian Vázquez, Houston is still searching to bolster their bullpen. According to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com, the Astros have been "fixated" on Gregory Soto. He's probably not the Soto Houstonians were hoping...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niko Goodrum
Person
David Peralta
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday

New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal

Nationals: "We've acquired OF Trey Harris from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for INF/OF Ehire Adrianza. Harris was the winner of Atlanta’s 2019 Hank Aaron Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in Atlanta’s Minor League system." The Braves also added that former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Diamondbacks#Triple A Sugar Land#The Oklahoma City Dodgers
The Spun

Braves Trade For Veteran Closer: Fans React

The Atlanta Braves are reportedly acquiring veteran closer Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels in a last-minute trade before the 2022 deadline. The Braves are sending veteran right hander Jesse Chavez and third-year lefty Tucker Davidson to LA in exchange for Iglesias. The MLB world took to Twitter to...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Report: Astros Acquire Smith From Braves for Odorizzi

Following a scoreless seven innings Sunday, Jake Odorizzi was traded to the Atlanta Braves. The Houston Astros acquired left-handed reliever Will Smith for the starting pitcher. Odorizzi posted a 3.75 ERA over 60 innings pitched this season for the Astros. The righty punched out 46 batters to his 17 walks...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night

The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Astros walk it off to keep pressure on Yanks

The Yankees had a successful weekend against the Royals, but the series ended in suboptimal fashion with Clay Holmes blowing a save. Let’s run through the rest of yesterday’s American League action, and see if any of the club’s rivals were able to take advantage of the opportunity to gain ground.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

García's Quality Start for Astros Spoiled by Eovaldi Resurgence

In the midst of additions to the Houston Astros' roster, the club faced the Boston Red Sox in a somewhat quiet contest. It was the first rematch of the 2021 American League Championship Series in Houston since last October, but this time the Red Sox left victorious. Boston jumped on...
HOUSTON, TX
Inside The Astros

Inside The Astros

Houston, TX
336
Followers
141
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/astros

Comments / 0

Community Policy