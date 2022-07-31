WALL: ****UPDATE**** ACCIDENT AT MILE MARKER 96.3

South Toms River EMS has issued the following press release:. STREMS has had a very busy day with motor vehicle accidents. We started our morning just after 7am to a single overturned motor vehicle accident that took out several telephone poles. The accident resulted in minor injuries and is causing traffic delays on double trouble between both ends of parkway blvd as repairs are made. A combination of STREMS, Berkeley Township EMS and Manitou Park Volunteer Fire Company handled the assignment without issue.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO