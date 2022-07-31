WALL: ****UPDATE**** ACCIDENT AT MILE MARKER 96.3

ocscanner.news
Hit-and-run Accident Injures Man on Scooter in Stafford Twp., NJ
Authorities in Stafford Township say a man on a motorized scooter was injured in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning. The Stafford Township Police Department says the crash happened around 7:45 AM at the intersection of Route 9 and McKinley Avenue. 27-year-old Jose Cruz-Jaimes of Manahawkin was crossing the intersection on...
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY CAR
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Dover Road at Amherst involving a pedestrian who has been struck by a car. We have unconfirmed reports that the pedestrian is back on their feet. We have no additional information at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
HOLMDEL: MULTIPLE CARS STOLEN IN TWO DEVELOPMENTS OVERNIGHT
Multiple vehicle burglaries occurred last night from around midnight on. These appear to be mainly confined to the Heather Hills and Blue Hills area as of this time. Vehicles were left unlocked which allowed easy access. Please remember to lock your vehicles, take your keys, and secure your homes.
Driver seriously hurt in 2-car crash on Garden State Parkway
A driver was hospitalized in serious condition on Sunday after he was thrown from his vehicle in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, authorities said. The two-car crash occurred about 1:05 p.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 96.3 in Wall Township, according to New Jersey State Police.
BRICK: CAR FIRE IN 7-11 PARKING LOT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car fire in the 7-11 parking lot on Burnt Tavern Road. No additional details are available at this time.
BEACHWOOD: FIRE SCENE NEPTUNE @ LOCKER
Emergency personnel are reported to be at the scene of a fire at Neptune and Locker. We have no additional details at this time. We will update our page should additional information become available.
Truck Crashed into Telephone Pole, Shutting Down East Veterans Highway
JACKSON, NJ – At around 4:30 pm, a white work van traveling westbound on East...
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: STREMS UPDATES ACCIDENTS VIA PRESS RELEASE
South Toms River EMS has issued the following press release:. STREMS has had a very busy day with motor vehicle accidents. We started our morning just after 7am to a single overturned motor vehicle accident that took out several telephone poles. The accident resulted in minor injuries and is causing traffic delays on double trouble between both ends of parkway blvd as repairs are made. A combination of STREMS, Berkeley Township EMS and Manitou Park Volunteer Fire Company handled the assignment without issue.
TOMS RIVER: PERSON WALKING ON PARKWAY IN HOSPITAL GOWN
A witness has advised us that at about 6:40 am they witnessed a person in a hospital gown walking on the Garden State Parkway southbound at exit 81. A NJSP officer pulled over to assist.
Prison Van Crashes In South Jersey, Multiple Injuries (DEVELOPING)
A prison van crashed in South Jersey, resulting in multiple injuries, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton, initial reports said. At least one corrections officer and several inmates were taken to...
Manchester, NJ woman pours gas on man and taunts him with butane until he gives up clothes, money
It was a meet-up gone wrong in so many ways. Two people were communicating on Snapchat and a woman was interested in what the young man was selling so they decided to meet in person. The woman then turned the tables on the young man when they met outside the...
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS THREE CAR ACCIDENT WITH ENTRAPMENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a three car crash on the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway at mile marker 81.3. Accident also involves an overturned vehicle with entrapment. Additional ambulances have been requested to the scene. It is strongly recommended that you avoid the parkway in this area. Expect extensive traffic delays.
MANCHESTER: WOMAN POURS GAS ON VICTIM THREATENS TO SET HIM ON FIRE WHILE ROBBING HIM
Eboni Hester, 27, of Manchester, was charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of Weapons, Possession of Weapons for Unlawful Purposes and Theft in connection to an incident that occurred on June 21. Around 2:12 p.m., an 18-year-old man reported to the Manchester Township Police Department that he was the...
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: FALL VICTIM AT THE AZTEC
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident involving a fall at the Aztec. The circumstances surrounding the fall and injuries of the victim are not known.
TOMS RIVER: FALL AT HAPPY HOUR
Emergency personnel have been called to Happy Hour Bar in Toms River for a fall victim. Circumstances of fall and condition of victim are not known.
Authorities: 23-year-old motorcyclist fatally crashes in Howell
Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Howell Friday night.
Sunday crash involving multiple vehicles on Garden State Parkway closes lanes, slows traffic
A crash Sunday afternoon on the Garden State Parkway that included multiple vehicles caused lane closures on the northbound side in Wall Township.
WALL: THREE CAR ACCIDENT WITH AIR BAG DEPLOYMENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a three car accident on the GSP northbound at mile marker 96.3 which included air bag deployment. Multiple ambulances have been requested to the scene. We will update you if any new details become available. After leaving my previous job 6 months ago,...
TOMS RIVER: TWO CAR CRASH WITH OVERTURNED IN RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD
Emergency personnel were on the scene of a two car accident at the intersection of Swan and Barnegat. The accident involved an overturned vehicle with entrapment. We do not have information on injuries at this time.
BRICK: MISSING PERSON – SILVER ALERT
We are requesting help from the public in locating a missing person. Robert James Levy, a 69-year old male, has been missing since yesterday afternoon. He was last seen in the area of Carlisa Drive in Brick. Robert was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, black and white shoes and...
