Ocean County, NJ

WALL: ****UPDATE**** ACCIDENT AT MILE MARKER 96.3

By Donald Peter
 3 days ago
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY CAR

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Dover Road at Amherst involving a pedestrian who has been struck by a car. We have unconfirmed reports that the pedestrian is back on their feet. We have no additional information at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
HOLMDEL: MULTIPLE CARS STOLEN IN TWO DEVELOPMENTS OVERNIGHT

Multiple vehicle burglaries occurred last night from around midnight on. These appear to be mainly confined to the Heather Hills and Blue Hills area as of this time. Vehicles were left unlocked which allowed easy access. Please remember to lock your vehicles, take your keys, and secure your homes.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Driver seriously hurt in 2-car crash on Garden State Parkway

A driver was hospitalized in serious condition on Sunday after he was thrown from his vehicle in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County, authorities said. The two-car crash occurred about 1:05 p.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 96.3 in Wall Township, according to New Jersey State Police.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
BRICK: CAR FIRE IN 7-11 PARKING LOT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car fire in the 7-11 parking lot on Burnt Tavern Road. No additional details are available at this time.
BRICK, NJ
BEACHWOOD: FIRE SCENE NEPTUNE @ LOCKER

Emergency personnel are reported to be at the scene of a fire at Neptune and Locker. We have no additional details at this time. We will update our page should additional information become available.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: STREMS UPDATES ACCIDENTS VIA PRESS RELEASE

South Toms River EMS has issued the following press release:. STREMS has had a very busy day with motor vehicle accidents. We started our morning just after 7am to a single overturned motor vehicle accident that took out several telephone poles. The accident resulted in minor injuries and is causing traffic delays on double trouble between both ends of parkway blvd as repairs are made. A combination of STREMS, Berkeley Township EMS and Manitou Park Volunteer Fire Company handled the assignment without issue.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS THREE CAR ACCIDENT WITH ENTRAPMENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a three car crash on the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway at mile marker 81.3. Accident also involves an overturned vehicle with entrapment. Additional ambulances have been requested to the scene. It is strongly recommended that you avoid the parkway in this area. Expect extensive traffic delays.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TOMS RIVER: FALL AT HAPPY HOUR

Emergency personnel have been called to Happy Hour Bar in Toms River for a fall victim. Circumstances of fall and condition of victim are not known.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WALL: THREE CAR ACCIDENT WITH AIR BAG DEPLOYMENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a three car accident on the GSP northbound at mile marker 96.3 which included air bag deployment. Multiple ambulances have been requested to the scene. We will update you if any new details become available. After leaving my previous job 6 months ago,...
BRICK: MISSING PERSON – SILVER ALERT

We are requesting help from the public in locating a missing person. Robert James Levy, a 69-year old male, has been missing since yesterday afternoon. He was last seen in the area of Carlisa Drive in Brick. Robert was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, black and white shoes and...
BRICK, NJ

