ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BRYANT BEACH: MULTIPLE SWIMMERS IN DISTRESS

By OCSN925
ocscanner.news
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ocscanner.news

Comments / 1

Related
ABC6.com

Car slams into pool in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a swimming pool in Warwick on Monday. The crash happened around around 12 p.m. on Broad Street. The home owner told ABC 6 News that the driver tried to turn around in the driveway. Police said the driver went through a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports
rimonthly.com

Rhody Makers: Amy and Ryan Boutchie of Coral Anchor

It’s hard to resist the allure of Bristol. No one knows that better than Amy and Ryan Boutchie, two Massachusetts natives and the owners of Coral Anchor. After one visit to the historic seaside town, the couple was persuaded to trade in their Cape Cod address (the very town in which they first met, mind you) for the Ocean State.
BRISTOL, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Environmental Management identifies woman, 57, accused of ramming car into police cruisers during chase

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has identified a 57-year-old woman accused of ramming her car into police cruisers during a chase Tuesday. Elise Collins, of Attleboro, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges. According to Rhode Island court documents, Collins appeared in court...
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

Fire burns in North Providence home

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Fire Department said that a fire burned through a home in the town Monday morning. Crews arrived at the scene on Jacksonia Drive just before 8 a.m. and quickly put out the fire. No one needed to be taken to the...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford single mother seeks public help for alleged car accident scam

“I am looking for public help. On July 1, 2022, between Rockdale Ave and Bolton St. at 2:56 pm, I was driving with my son to get some karate shoes for him. He has an atypical syndrome that produces several symptoms including autism, OCD, a very low immune system (for which he had a fever that week), anxiety, among others.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Warwick police search for 2 men accused of breaking into school

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police are searching for two men accused of breaking into a school last month. Police shared surveillance photos of two men who allegedly broke into West Bay Collaborative. Anyone who has information can call the Warwick Police Department at 401-468-4264.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hanson Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

HANSON, Mass. — Police in Hanson are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has not been seen since Saturday. Police say Ashlynn Gill may be in the Whitman or Randolph areas. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information...
FUN 107

Look Up! Fearless Paratroopers Fill Rhode Island Skies This Saturday

If you're driving through South County, Rhode Island, this weekend and see hundreds of paratroopers dropping from the skies, it's not a military invasion. It's the long-awaited return of Rhode Island Leapfest, hosted by the Rhode Island National Guard. Never heard of Leapfest? Well, it is an annual international competition...
EXETER, RI
WTNH

Crash closes Rt. 2 East in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash closed Route 2 Eastbound in Glastonbury on Monday morning. The crash closed the route between exits 10 and 12 just before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to officials. There is no word yet on when the area may be reopened. Officials have not identified what caused the crash, […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Two, including one from North Dartmouth, arrested at Aquapalooza event over the weekend

Two were arrested on Saturday during Aquapalooza over the weekend. The loosely organized event that brings many boaters has been a yearly occurrence in Potters Cove off Prudence Island in Portsmouth and took place this past Saturday. According to Portsmouth, Rhode Island police logs, 28-year-old Joel Morales, of North Dartmouth...
WCVB

Fishing boat strikes Norwegian Pearl cruise ship east of Nantucket, Coast Guard confirms

BOSTON — Passengers aboard a cruise ship that sails weekly out of Boston awoke to a jolt early Saturday morning when the massive vessel was struck by a fishing boat. The U.S. Coast Guard said it received a report of the collision involving the Norwegian Pearl at 2:25 a.m. A spokesperson said a fishing boat, Gabby G, struck the Pearl’s midsection about 41 nautical miles east of Nantucket.

Comments / 0

Community Policy