ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego to host State Games of America in 2024

By sdcnews
sandiegocountynews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
sandiegocountynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AccuWeather

Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas

The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

25 of the Best Family-Friendly Restaurants in San Diego

San Diego can be a great place to spend your time, whether you are there visiting family or going there with your kids for a much-needed vacation. However, it is not hard to get side-tracked with all of the extra details and ignore one of the most basic things you will have to consider: food.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Lodging

Marriott Commences Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center

Marriott International, Inc. announced the commencement of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (the Gaylord Pacific). A ceremony was held on Chula Vista Bayfront. The event was attended by the Gaylord Pacific’s developers RIDA Development Corporation (RIDA Development) and Ares Management (Ares), finance partners, officials from the City of Chula Vista, Port of San Diego, and the State of California, Marriott executives, group customers, and other project supporters.
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Mexico City comes to Coronado High

Pedro, 16, shouts out some joking conversation that’s way too fast for my halting Spanish. Luckily, he’s talking to his three pals and not me. The four of them, all 16-year-olds, have plopped down for a coffee at Buona Forchetta’s place on Orange Avenue. Eduardo, Diego, Daniel, and Pedro. The thing you can’t help notice about Pedro is that he is cherry-cheeked, blond, and very blue-eyed. Which makes all the it more, well, pleasantly shocking, when he comes out with perfect teen Spanish, interchanging with English, as he joshes away with his friends.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Sports
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
Local
California Sports
The Urban Menu

Must Visit Events in San Diego: August

With August still ahead of us, there's plenty of fun to be had, so let's look at some must-see events in San Diego. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station, August 6 -7 At the stunning Liberty Station, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will mark 17 years of showcasing fine art in San Diego in 2022. More than 150 artists from several states and Mexico attend the exhibition to showcase and sell their works of art, which include paintings, photographs, glass and ceramics, jewelry, and sculpture. The event honors creativity on both sides of the border. San Diego's main location for the arts, museums, eating, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
viatravelers.com

20 Best Museums in San Diego, California

If you’re looking for an interesting and educational day out, San Diego’s museums are a great option. From the world-famous San Diego Zoo to the fascinating Maritime Museum, there’s something to please everyone in this city. Here are the best museums in San Diego that you won’t want to miss.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Triathlete Gets Rebound COVID After Paxlovid Treatment

Magdalena Remillard trains for triathlons pretty much year around. She bikes 70 miles, runs 7 or more miles and takes master swim classes every week. On July 24, 2022, the 63-year-old University City resident finished third in her age division in the Solana Beach Triathlon. But just weeks before, Magdalena...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Volunteers#Empire State Games#Police#State Games Of America#Sports San Diego
San Diego Business Journal

Apple Increasing San Diego Footprint

Apple is gobbling up office space in San Diego, leasing more space than any other company in the second quarter of 2022 and continuing its push for more space last month with a new lease signed in late July for 65,000 square feet of office space in UTC. The tech...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 8

Big waves from Hurricane Frank hit San Diego coasts

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — More big waves are hitting the beaches of San Diego but unlike the swell from a couple of weeks ago, these waves are coming from Hurricane Frank off the Baja peninsula. Blake Faumunia is a Lifeguard Lieutenant for the City of Oceanside, and said his team...
SAN DIEGO, CA
theresandiego.com

Sushi Taisho Opens In Carlsbad

Sushi Taisho, the newest addition to the heart of Carlsbad Village, is now open. With a completely remodeled interior and large outdoor patio space, this beach-side sushi bar features an expansive menu of Asian-fusion bites, meshing unique flavors from all over the world. Same name, brand new concept and different...
CARLSBAD, CA
localemagazine.com

11 Happy Hour Hotspots in San Diego With Delicious Deals

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and luckily for locals, San Diego is filled with some of the best happy hour hubs in SoCal. From Mexican bites to discounted craft beers, heading down to some of our favorite bars and restaurants for happy hour might just take the cake for a spontaneous night out. Whether you’re planning an evening with the girls or are in need of some after-work bites with your beau, here’s our roundup of San Diego’s best happy hour specials. Happy Hour San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Housing Market: Should you buy a home now?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the rising interest rates on homes people in the market for a home may be wondering “Should I buy a home now or should I wait to see what happens with the market?”. Keith Christian, President of Renovation Realty, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Onslaught of Tijuana Sewage Heads for San Diego Coastline

Prepare for what’s shaping up to be the perfect sewage storm for California’s southernmost coast. Two sewage line breaks on the Tijuana side of the U.S.-Mexico border sent contaminated water toward the Tijuana River beginning Sunday morning, according to the International Boundary and Water Commission, a federal agency that manages border water issues. This coastal desert river should naturally flow only in the rainy winter season, but poor infrastructure in Tijuana means sewage makes its way into a waterway that’s now a vehicle for pollution.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy