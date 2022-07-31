ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Tijuana resident pleads guilty in hostage-taking that killed a U.S. citizen

 3 days ago
NBC San Diego

Blind Man Attacked With His Own Cane in Mission Valley, 2 Good Samaritans Stabbed

San Diego Police are investigating after a man stole another man's mobility cane and used it to attack its owner, a blind man in his 60s, Tuesday evening in Mission Valley's busy shopping district, according to San Diego Police Officer John Buttle. The suspect then stabbed two good Samaritans who...
KPBS

New youth gang and drug program

A new mentor program in San Diego County aims to help youth stay away from gangs and drugs. In other news, the compromise climate legislation is getting mixed reactions from local experts. Plus, San Diego has some new regulations for shared electric scooters and bikes.
eastcountymagazine.org

alcohol sting La Mesa

August 1, 2022 (La Mesa) -- On Saturday, agents from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and detectives from the La Mesa Police Department conducted a “shoulder tap” sting operation targeting adults who furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. A decoy contacted several adults throughout the operation and three arrests were made.
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Under Oath, Ex-COO Reveals She Leaked 101 Ash Review

The city’s former top unelected official testified under oath that she leaked a purportedly confidential legal analysis of the 101 Ash St. transaction to a candidate for city attorney in 2020. Former Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell was subpoenaed to sit for a deposition on July 21 following a...
Public Safety
CBS 8

San Diego to pay nearly $900,000 for trip and fall case that it failed to appear for in court, city says it was never served

SAN DIEGO — San Diego taxpayers must pay nearly $900,000 in a trip and fall lawsuit after attorneys for the city failed to appear in court or submit any legal filings. Superior Court Judge Ronald Frazier issued his final judgment on July 29 in favor of Diane Lloyd, a 74-year-old woman who stepped off a curb in Clairemont and landed in a large pothole outside the Clairemont Mesa post office in December 2020.
