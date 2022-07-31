Tijuana resident pleads guilty in hostage-taking that killed a U.S. citizen

sandiegocountynews.com
3 drug seizures executed within 90 minutes at San Ysidro Port of Entry
Officers with the United States Customs and Border Protection executed three searches resulting in drug seizures within hours of each other at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, authorities said.
Deported veterans might not know there’s a legal path for return to U.S., advocate says
"Now come to find out that it looks like the charge he was deported for may not have been a deportable charge," said Vivar. "Because he didn't have legal representation during his immigration proceedings, he ended up getting deported."
Blind man stabbed; couple attacked trying to help him
A couple was stabbed Tuesday evening while trying to help the blind victim of an attack in Mission Valley, and officers arrested a suspect, police said.
Suspect in unprovoked Mission Valley stabbing arrested
Officers were called to a reported stabbing near the intersection of Camino del Este and Camino de la Reina just after 5:30 p.m. on August 2.
Death of man found in pool prompts investigation
An 87-year-old man was found dead inside a pool Tuesday in what officials are calling a suspicious death, San Diego Police Department announced Wednesday.
NBC San Diego
Blind Man Attacked With His Own Cane in Mission Valley, 2 Good Samaritans Stabbed
San Diego Police are investigating after a man stole another man's mobility cane and used it to attack its owner, a blind man in his 60s, Tuesday evening in Mission Valley's busy shopping district, according to San Diego Police Officer John Buttle. The suspect then stabbed two good Samaritans who...
San Diego rent can increase up to 10% after CA law
A law passed in 2019 kicked back into effect on Aug. 1, because the federal eviction moratorium expired July 31.
Man suspected of injuring gas station employee detained
Police Wednesday morning detained a man suspected of shooting a gas station employee with a pellet gun or airsoft gun before threatening employees at a McDonald's, San Diego police said.
THREE ARRESTED FOR PROVIDING ALCOHOL TO MINORS IN STING OPERATION BY LA MESA POLICE AND ABC DETECTIVES
August 1, 2022 (La Mesa) -- On Saturday, agents from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and detectives from the La Mesa Police Department conducted a “shoulder tap” sting operation targeting adults who furnished alcoholic beverages to minors. A decoy contacted several adults throughout the operation and three arrests were made.
Tips sought for driver suspected of throwing kitten from moving car
The San Diego Humane Society's law enforcement team is asking for help from the public Wednesday to identify the driver in a suspected felony animal cruelty case.
New youth gang and drug program
A new mentor program in San Diego County aims to help youth stay away from gangs and drugs. In other news, the compromise climate legislation is getting mixed reactions from local experts. Plus, San Diego has some new regulations for shared electric scooters and bikes.
Reform California vies for one million signatures to qualify the California Taxpayer Protection Act for public vote
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Here in California residents pay some of the highest tax rates in the nation but an effort by Reform California is trying to change that with a proposed ballot initiative. Reform California is proposing a statewide ballot initiative called the California Taxpayer Protection Act that...
Leak in Tijuana wastewater pipes causing issues in San Diego
Two wastewater pipes in Tijuana are under repair after officials noticed sewage spilling Saturday.
Animal lovers across San Diego region request adoption information for rescued beagles
Rancho Santa Fe, CA–Over two weeks ago, Helen Woodward Animal Center released the story of over 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia mass lab-testing breeding facility, after an investigation uncovered inhumane animal treatment. Last Sunday, 43 of these beagles arrived at the center as the slow process of getting...
Morning Report: Under Oath, Ex-COO Reveals She Leaked 101 Ash Review
The city’s former top unelected official testified under oath that she leaked a purportedly confidential legal analysis of the 101 Ash St. transaction to a candidate for city attorney in 2020. Former Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell was subpoenaed to sit for a deposition on July 21 following a...
25-year-old ‘at-risk’ woman missing after evening walk
San Diego police are asking for the public's help in finding a 25-year-old woman who went missing in City Heights.
Fentanyl Crisis: DEA launches another suspected fentanyl overdose investigation
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The DEA is launching another investigation after a resident at the Veteran’s Village of San Diego died of a suspected fentanyl overdose. Officials say the resident was part of a drug treatment program and died on campus this Thursday. This has been the second...
8 American children found living in car under unsanitary conditions in Tijuana
Eight American children, including a 7-month-old baby, were found living in squalor inside a vehicle in Tijuana and the children’s parents were taken into custody.
San Diego to pay nearly $900,000 for trip and fall case that it failed to appear for in court, city says it was never served
SAN DIEGO — San Diego taxpayers must pay nearly $900,000 in a trip and fall lawsuit after attorneys for the city failed to appear in court or submit any legal filings. Superior Court Judge Ronald Frazier issued his final judgment on July 29 in favor of Diane Lloyd, a 74-year-old woman who stepped off a curb in Clairemont and landed in a large pothole outside the Clairemont Mesa post office in December 2020.
