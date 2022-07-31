CheeseSmith Artisan Creamery wins medal at American Cheese Society national contest

sandiegocountynews.com
Walk in the footsteps of thousands of military sailors aboard the USS Midway MuseumFit*Life*TravelSan Diego, CA
San Diego renters need to earn over $33 an hour just to afford a one-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Apple buys new campus for $445 million for vast San Diego expansionEntrepreneur's JournalSan Diego, CA
Opinion: William Shatner and "Star Trek"Herbie J PilatoSan Diego, CA
Lodging
Marriott Commences Construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center
Marriott International, Inc. announced the commencement of construction on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center (the Gaylord Pacific). A ceremony was held on Chula Vista Bayfront. The event was attended by the Gaylord Pacific’s developers RIDA Development Corporation (RIDA Development) and Ares Management (Ares), finance partners, officials from the City of Chula Vista, Port of San Diego, and the State of California, Marriott executives, group customers, and other project supporters.
sandiegocountynews.com
Port, City of Chula Vista celebrate groundbreaking of Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center
Chula Vista, CA–Officials from the Port of San Diego and the City of Chula Vista gathered for a historic event on July 27 to ceremonially break ground on the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center – the catalyst project for the Chula Vista Bayfront. They were joined by...
localemagazine.com
11 Happy Hour Hotspots in San Diego With Delicious Deals
It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, and luckily for locals, San Diego is filled with some of the best happy hour hubs in SoCal. From Mexican bites to discounted craft beers, heading down to some of our favorite bars and restaurants for happy hour might just take the cake for a spontaneous night out. Whether you’re planning an evening with the girls or are in need of some after-work bites with your beau, here’s our roundup of San Diego’s best happy hour specials. Happy Hour San Diego.
sandiegoville.com
Romesco Mexiterranean Bistro Owners Open Fast-Casual Taco Machin In San Diego's South County
The owners of South County San Diego destination restaurant Romesco Mexiterranean Bistro have opened a new, fast casual taco shop concept dubbed Taco Machin. In 2006, Luis Peña and his wife Martha Plascencia, along with her celebrity chef brother Javier Plascencia, opened Romesco Mexiterranean Bistro in a shopping plaza in San Diego's South County community of Bonita. The restaurant quickly gained a loyal following for its menu of Mediterranean and Mexican fusion dishes and tapas. In 2015, the Romesco team opened the highly anticipated Bracero Cojina de Raiz in San Diego's Little Italy, but Javier Plascencia left the partnership in fall 2017. The decision was ultimately made to convert the restaurant into a second Romesco location, but that branch shuttered in less than 4 months and is now King & Queen Cantina.
sandiegocountynews.com
Animal lovers across San Diego region request adoption information for rescued beagles
Rancho Santa Fe, CA–Over two weeks ago, Helen Woodward Animal Center released the story of over 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia mass lab-testing breeding facility, after an investigation uncovered inhumane animal treatment. Last Sunday, 43 of these beagles arrived at the center as the slow process of getting...
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
San Diego Business Journal
Oceanside-based Pet Wellness Company Continues Growth
It’s a dog’s paradise at the headquarters of , an environmentally and socially conscious pet products company that moved to Oceanside from Irvine in the fall of 2020. A gated mini dog park built at its digs off Oceanside Boulevard is a popular spot for employees’ dogs, and inside the building, there are plenty of containers filled with dog treats, several plush dog beds, toys, bones and bowls of cool water.
AVO Cafe to Reopen Plant-Based Restaurant in Carlsbad
Santa Monica’s Spot for Organic Food Planned for The Island Food Court
San Diego Zoo, Pacific Surfliner pair up for day trip discounts
Travelers heading to San Diego can save on a day pass to the San Diego Zoo when they take Pacific Surfliner, the companies announced.
World's largest tiki party 'Tiki Oasis' returns to San Diego
Tiki Oasis will pack four days full of the island life, with live music and DJs, tiki vendors, a car show, seminars, and much more to satisfy your tiki fascination.
San Diego weekly Reader
Jay's Southern Café brings BBQ and soul food to the outskirts
Driving around Alpine, it starts to dawn on me that there are a lot more restaurants out here than I thought. Chalk that up to a decade-plus of only going up that hill for beers brewed by the McIlhenney family, I guess. Whenever I take the Tavern Road exit off the 8-east, I might as well be one of Pavlov’s dogs, drooling at the thought of a decadently hopped IPA.
viatravelers.com
20 Best Museums in San Diego, California
If you’re looking for an interesting and educational day out, San Diego’s museums are a great option. From the world-famous San Diego Zoo to the fascinating Maritime Museum, there’s something to please everyone in this city. Here are the best museums in San Diego that you won’t want to miss.
thevistapress.com
Vista Silver Star Foundation Ice Cream Fundraiser
Vista, CA –Vista Silver Star Foundation Ice Cream Fundraiser, Thursday, August 11th. Come join us Thursday, August 11, anytime between the hours of 4pm to 8pm, to participate in our ice cream fundraiser. The Vista Silver Star Foundation, in collaboration with Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Vista, is raising funds to aid and assist our community’s senior citizens. 20% of your ice cream purchase will be donated to the Vista Silver Star Foundation.
sandiegoville.com
Longtime All-Hours Hotspot Brian's 24 Shutters In Downtown San Diego
Downtown San Diego's restaurant that never sleeps is no more! Brian’s 24, the iconic 24-hour restaurant in the heart of the Gaslamp District, has closed for good after more than a decade in business. Brian Stout and Brian Savage, who at the time owned Brian's Eatery in the space...
localemagazine.com
7 Lunch Spots in Oceanside We Love for a Midday Bite
From Sammies to Fish Tacos, These Lunches Beat the Standard PB&J. Right on the San Diego coast, Oceanside may be one of the most underrated cities in Southern California. Great surfing, friendly people and local eateries are a few things this up-and-coming city has to offer. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by Oceanside’s abundance of new, hip restaurants! Downtown restaurants are walkable to the water, perfect for grabbing a bite before strolling along the pier. We’re here to savor the charm of Oceanside before this laid-back, beachfront city blows up! Here are some of our favorite lunch spots in O’side for a meal out. Best Lunch in Oceanside.
City Heights org pushing for greater access to Silver Strand State Beach
The organization and other local groups recently launched the Silver Strand 4 All campaign to improve access for underserved neighborhoods.
Deluxe Camping Spots for Families near San Diego
Thanks to a mecca of national and state parks and accessible landscape, there’s a glorious nature-inspired getaway near San Diego that is bound to make memories for a lifetime. So if your crew wants to rough it by tent camping or has their hearts set on a weekend glamping adventure, here are our favorite campsites—from beachside camps to private campgrounds with luxe amenities—that’ll bring you closer to mother nature.
Coast News
Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe
Where: Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe, 127 North El Camino Real, Suite A, Encinitas, CA. Open: Daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. What: Drip black coffee and a pain au chocolat (chocolate croissant) Price: $2.90-3.35 plus tax. Tasting Notes: Roasted, baker’s chocolate. What I’m listening to: Jill Barber, “Petite...
Kensington residents rush to keep buildings intact after property listed for sale
SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO - Neighbors in Kensington are pushing back against any commercial development project that could change what they describe as a historic complex. The complex includes two restaurants - Cucina Sorella and The Haven and the Ken Theater, all built in the late 1940s. "It's...
pbmonthly.net
This Month in History: Glimpses into Pacific Beach’s past
This Month in History is a feature in PB Monthly highlighting local happenings from yesteryear. John Fry is a writer, publisher, historian plus co-founder and president of the Pacific Beach Historical Society. He also is the author of “Images of America: Pacific Beach” and “Pacific Beach Through Time.” He can be reached at mail@johnfry.com.
