16-year-old dies from injuries after Richland Co. shooting, deputies investigating

abccolumbia.com
Man found dead, Richland Co. deputies shot at in Carriage Oaks subdivision
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they were shot at while responding to a call for help this morning and later found a man dead in the Carriage Oaks subdivision. Authorities say one deputy had multiple bullets strike his vehicle; the deputy wasn’t shot but was...
WIS-TV
Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting at Summit Terrace home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting at a Summit Terrace home. Deputies say the shooting occurred yesterday, August 2, around 11 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found one person on the floor with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
WIS-TV
Sumter PD: Foul play suspected after man dies, up to $2500 reward being offered for information
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man was found lying on the road with injuries to his upper body around midnight Tuesday in Sumter, and later died from his injuries. According to the Sumter Police Department, a driver discovered the victim, who has since been identified as Stevy Pleasant, on a driveway of the 100 block of Carolina Avenue.
Richland deputies shot at by suspect in northeast Columbia, man later found dead in home
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say they were shot at and found the body of a man all while responding to a call Wednesday morning. UPDATE: Sheriff says suspect lured deputies to home to ambush them. Officers say they got a call for help in northeast Columbia. Officers...
abccolumbia.com
Sheriff: Deputy injured in ambush following shooting response
Richland Co.,S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Sheriff Leon Lott says around 5:30 Wednesday morning deputies responded to Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia to a possible domestic dispute. When they arrived at the address, Lott says the residents said there was no dispute and they did not call 911. As...
WIS-TV
Deputies ambushed after false 9-1-1 call, shots fired
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said of Wednesday morning’s incident, “This was an ambush.”. Deputies were called to the Carriage Oaks neighborhood by a man Lott said was found dead with tactical gear and an assault rifle. The 25-year-old man allegedly told dispatchers he’d heard a woman screaming for help in two separate calls at around 5:30 a.m.
wach.com
Standoff at Columbia apartment complex ends; man surrenders
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The suspect has surrendered to Columbia police, officials said. Officers checked him for potential weapons but none were found. ORIGINAL: The Columbia Police Department are working with the Richland County Sheriff's Department to negotiate with an armed man who locked himself in an apartment.
'An ambush to kill cops:' Man lured Richland deputies to shoot at them, sheriff says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say they were shot at by a man who the sheriff says intentionally tried to kill his officers by luring them to a home in northeast Columbia. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott held a news conference Wednesday afternoon where he updated a situation...
WIS-TV
Man surrenders to CPD after refusing to come out of Ft. Jackson Blvd. apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department were negotiating with a man who officials say was armed on Fort Jackson Blvd. Marquise Green has been identified as the suspect from the incident, according to the Columbia Police Department. CPD says Green has...
coladaily.com
Deputies ambushed Wednesday morning in Northeast Columbia
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide additional information regarding deputies who were ambushed earlier in the morning while in the Carriage Oaks subdivision in Northeast Columbia. According to officials, the department responded to a call for help after deputies were...
WRDW-TV
Family of man that died in custody and allegedly bitten by rats at Alvin S. Glenn launches lawsuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a man found dead while in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) launched a lawsuit Wednesday. The 27-year-old Lason Butler was found dead on the morning of Feb. 12. An attorney for the family, Bakari Sellers, said in a briefing that Butler had been found with rat bites on his body and had died in the solitary confinement area.
17-year-old charged with murder of Columbia 16-year-old
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old over the weekend. Officers announced Tuesday afternoon that a 17-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Jaylin Mosby. Officers say they were called to the 4100 block of...
wach.com
Teen arrested after fatal shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A teen has been arrested after a fatal shooting in Richland County. Deputies say 17-year-old Tahkel Wilson faces murder charges in the death of 16-year-old Jaylin Mosby. He is being charged as an adult. The arrest stems from a shooting that happened Sunday around...
Death of Sumter hospital employee now ruled a homicide, woman charged with involuntary manslaughter
SUMTER, S.C. — The death of a Prisma Health Tuomey hospital employee who was assaulted while on the job has now been ruled a homicide. The Sumter County Coroner's office released new information this week on the death of 40-year-old Kevin Robinson, who worked as a mental health technician. The listed cause of death is now physiological stress associated with physical alteration in the setting of cardiomegaly (enlarged heart) and obesity.
WIS-TV
Sumter Co man wanted for domestic violence
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for domestic violence, burglary and distribution of lewd material. Officials say Justin Nelson made verbal threats to the female victim and her family. Nelson is known to frequent Windsor City, the Americas Best Value...
coladaily.com
Richland County coroner identifies 16-year-old as Shorecrest Drive shooting victim
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a teenager who was killed in a shooting Sunday in Columbia. According to Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the homicide. Officials with the Richland County...
WIS-TV
Missing Holly Hill teen found safe
HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WIS) - The Holly Hill Police Department says a missing 13-year-old has been found safe. No other details were provided. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
WIS-TV
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg couple is filing lawsuits against two towns accusing them of violating their rights almost two years ago. At a Wednesday morning news conference, attorney Justin Bamberg said his client, Shane Glover, is suing the towns of Holly Hill and Santee for an August 2020 incident in which police handcuffed and detained Glover and his girlfriend using force in the middle of the night at their own home. The incident began, they claim, after a police officer took a personal disagreement to the next level.
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health Toumey employee’s death ruled a homicide
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– The Sumter Co. Coroner’s Office says the death of a Prisma Health Toumey employee has been ruled a homicide. A spokesperson for the coroner’s office says Kevin Robinson who was a mental health professional facility died from physiological stress associated with physical altercation in the setting of.
16-year-old shot, killed in weekend shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a 16-year-old has been killed in a weekend shooting. Officers say there were called to the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31 for a report of a shooting. Shorecrest is just off Bluff Road a mile south of Interstate 77.
