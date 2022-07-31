Vikings need to worry about Justin Jefferson leaving in 2023

thevikingage.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement
ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
Former Buccaneers running back passes away at age 56
Lars Tate, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back from 1988-1989, has passed away. The entire Buccaneers community is deeply saddened by the news. Lars Tate may not have spent a ton of time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that pales in comparison to the limited time he spent alive on this earth. While nothing is official as of this writing, Tate had been diagnosed with throat cancer about a month back, leading many to connect the dots.
Nick Saban has a truly sociopathic take on 2021 season for Alabama football
In a recent interview, Nick Saban had quite the take about his 2021 team, and we won’t lie — it’s concerning. Leave it up to Nick Saban to drop the mic in a preseason interview because no one had rebuilding year on their bingo card. Honestly, it’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cowboys make early training camp signing sure to bolster defense
The Dallas Cowboys just added veteran ex-Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to give their defense a boost with training camp underway. Cowboys fans have good reason to be excited about their linebacker corps this year with Micah Parsons and Leighton Vander Esch leading the way. Now they have a third player...
Saints player actively helping Buccaneers ahead of 2022
Teams like the Buccaneers love it when their opponents work against themselves. That looks like what is happening with the Saints. It is fair to say at this point that the Buccaneers would like every advantage they can get when playing against the Saints. New Orleans owns this matchup outside...
FanSided
271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0