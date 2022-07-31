Staying mostly dry for Monday; isolated storms back by midweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We’ve seen a warmer afternoon across the southeast after the stalled boundary retreated northward helping to clear skies and lower our rainfall chances. However, many areas climbed into the mid to upper 90s as we saw more sun throughout the day.

Monday expect pretty similar conditions as temperatures are expected to be a couple degrees above average with heat indices near triple digits. Model guidance is hinting at some late evening showers and/or storms to move through the region, but our higher rainfall chances come Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ridge of high pressure weakens slightly helping us to see more showers and storms around midweek. This higher chance of rainfall will keep our temperatures close to average.

While we see some weakening in the ridge, we see weak northwest flow aloft by the end of the week. With this pattern we would need to watch for energy to swing into the region.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.