ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Staying mostly dry for Monday; isolated storms back by midweek

By Cody Nickel
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MI6l_0gzq8nMK00

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We’ve seen a warmer afternoon across the southeast after the stalled boundary retreated northward helping to clear skies and lower our rainfall chances. However, many areas climbed into the mid to upper 90s as we saw more sun throughout the day.

Monday expect pretty similar conditions as temperatures are expected to be a couple degrees above average with heat indices near triple digits. Model guidance is hinting at some late evening showers and/or storms to move through the region, but our higher rainfall chances come Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ridge of high pressure weakens slightly helping us to see more showers and storms around midweek. This higher chance of rainfall will keep our temperatures close to average.

While we see some weakening in the ridge, we see weak northwest flow aloft by the end of the week. With this pattern we would need to watch for energy to swing into the region.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrbl.com

Showers and storms remain in the forecast

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)– No major change in our forecast today as showers and storms continue, the best chance will be from 2PM-8PM as we get into the peak heating hours. Not everyone will see storms or rain today but those who do will likely experience heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. Storms will likely stay below severe limits but again one or two may become robust. Highs today will remain seasonable with most of the News 3 viewing area in the low 90s.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Isolated showers and hot for those heading back to school.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —It’s the first day of school for a few school districts in the News 3 viewing area and the forecast remains hot, humid with an isolated shower or storm in the late afternoon and evening. The best chance for showers and storms will come after 4 PM but a few may squeeze out […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Body found in wooded area off of 16th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body off of 16th Street near 5th Avenue. Police have set up a perimeter in a wooded area at the end of 16th Street in a cul-de-sac, as they investigate the scene. According to police, CPD officers located the body in […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A family is displaced following a house fire in east Columbus. On the evening of August 1, at approxiamately 6:30 p.m., lightning struck a residence in Belvedere Park off Buena Vista Road, causing the home to catch on fire. According to Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull,...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, GA
WTVM

Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika

OPELIKA, Al. (WTVM) - Dining meets nature: a new experience coming soon to Opelika. Botanic L.L.C. is under construction now. The people behind the dream of Botanic LLC: Stacy Brown and husband King Braswell are working together to create a Southern experience that they’ve been building since January 2021.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Smiths Station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in East Alabama are working to put out a structure fire on Lee Road 443 in Smiths Station. According to officials, the building may have been vacant. There are no reports of any injuries at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and...
SMITHS STATION, AL
WTVM

Columbus Parks and Recreation to host annual dog swim day at Double Churches Pool

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The dog days aren’t over just yet. In fact, pups in the Chattahoochee Valley have a whole day dedicated to them!. On August 20, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., all pups are invited to the Double Churches Pool for the annual Dog Days of Summer Doggie Swim Day. This end-of-season event offers the perfect opportunity for your dog(s) to play fetch, paddle around in the shallow end or take a plunge off the diving board!
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Skies#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

Person rescued from apartment fire on Peabody Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Monday night, Columbus Fire/ EMS extinguished a fire at an apartment complex on Peabody Avenue and rescued a person trapped inside. The fire happened Aug. 1, 2022, at Waverly Terrace Apartment, located in the 2800 block of Peabody Avenue. Division Chief John Shull tells WRBL that Engine 2 made entry […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

LAGRANGE: Plane with landing gear issues touches down at local airport

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An airplane experiencing gear issues landed at the LaGrange-Callaway airport this late afternoon, according to the Troup County Board of Commissioners. Troup County officials say that the Single Piston Airplane either had no landing gear, or malfunctioning landing gear. It touched down at around 2:59 p.m. on Monday, August 1. The […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Lanett Police investigate possible bomb threat at local Kroger

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — Officers with the Lanett Police Department are on the scene of a possible active bomb threat at Kroger on Gilmer Avenue, according to Lanett Police Chief Richard Casner. A News 3 viewer told us that she was evacuated from the store at around 4:45 p.m. Police say they are investigating the […]
LANETT, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAAY-TV

DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified

Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Man killed in Chambers County traffic crash

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly crash has claimed the life of a Smiths Station man. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the multi-vehicle crash happened Friday morning at 8:10 a.m. in Chambers County. ALEA has identified the victim as 30-year-old Drew F. Terry. According to officials, Terry was killed when […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy