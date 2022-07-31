ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Police: 2 Men Critically Injured In Summerdale Shooting

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia’s Summerdale neighborhood on Sunday night, police say. The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Brill Street around 5:15 p.m.

Police say a 37-year-old man was shot once in his chest, back and left leg. Another 37-year-old man was shot in the neck and right leg.

Both men were taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital and placed in critical condition, authorities say.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

You voted for this!
3d ago

Not a single shooting in Summerdale in all of 60's, 70's and 80's. Same gun laws as today. People respected the law and two parent households were the norm.

