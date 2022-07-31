Philadelphia Police: 2 Men Critically Injured In Summerdale Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia’s Summerdale neighborhood on Sunday night, police say. The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Brill Street around 5:15 p.m.

Police say a 37-year-old man was shot once in his chest, back and left leg. Another 37-year-old man was shot in the neck and right leg.

Both men were taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital and placed in critical condition, authorities say.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .