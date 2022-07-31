ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, NJ

Bridgeton Police Searching For 2 Men In Connection With Fatal Shooting At Maple Gardens Apartment Complex

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago
BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of a man at the Maple Gardens apartment complex in Bridgeton. Police say they’ve issued warrants for the arrest of Ryan A. Askins and Desmond L. Bethel in the murder of 36-year-old Herbert E. Lee. on Saturday morning.

Askins, 29, is wanted for murder and weapons offenses. Police say his last known address is Fayette Street in Bridgeton.

Bethlel, also 29-years-old, is wanted on weapons offenses. Authorities say he is last known at Cohansey Street.

Millville Police issued an additional warrant against Askins. Police and detectives from the prosecutor’s office say they spotted Askins driving a black 2011 Audi A6. They initiated a pursuit of him, but police say it was terminated on Delsea Drive due to safety concerns.

Bridgeton Police say officers were called to the complex at off of South East Avenue at approximately 3 a.m. on reports of several individuals fighting and shots being fired. Responding officers located Lee, who was pronounced dead at Inspira Hospital in Bridgeton shortly after being transported there.

According to officials, officers arrested 22-year-old Kvaughn Walker on scene, charging him with possessing a handgun. However, authorities say he was not involved in the fatal shooting.

Police say both Askins and Bethel are to be considered armed and dangerous.

Any information pertaining to the shooting can be forwarded to Detective Mark Yoshioka at 856-392-9031 or by submitting information to the Bridgeton police department.

