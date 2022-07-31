Bohm triple shy of cycle, Phillies beat Bucs 8-2 for sweep

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alec Bohm fell a triple shy of the cycle, tying a career-high with four hits in an 8-2 win for the Philadelphia Phillies that completed a four-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bohm hit his seventh homer of the season in the sixth, a solo shot that gave him four hits on just five pitches and extended Philadelphia’s lead to seven runs. It was his second game with four hits in the majors, the first since going 4 for 5 against the Washington Nationals on June 23, 2021. Philadelphia had a season-high 18 hits to win its fifth straight and hand Pittsburgh a seventh straight loss.

