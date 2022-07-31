None hurt after SUV smashes into Grass Valley CVS store

SUV slams into CVS store in Grass Valley 00:19

GRASS VALLEY -- No one was hurt Sunday when an SUV slammed into a CVS store in Grass Valley.

The local police department says the crash happed around 1 p.m. at the pharmacy on the 1000 block of Sutton Way. Neither the driver nor anyone else was hurt.

The store is closed for repairs but is expected to reopen Monday.

Grass Valley is roughly 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.