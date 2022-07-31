ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Valley, CA

None hurt after SUV smashes into Grass Valley CVS store

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CE4F9_0gzq8Q0V00

SUV slams into CVS store in Grass Valley 00:19

GRASS VALLEY -- No one was hurt Sunday when an SUV slammed into a CVS store in Grass Valley.

The local police department says the crash happed around 1 p.m. at the pharmacy on the 1000 block of Sutton Way. Neither the driver nor anyone else was hurt.

The store is closed for repairs but is expected to reopen Monday.

Grass Valley is roughly 60 miles northeast of  Sacramento.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcycle, RV crash in Oroville, 1 taken to hospital

OROVILLE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - One person was taken the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Oroville on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of George Pacific Way and Feather River Boulevard before 11:30 a.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said a person was taken to the hospital...
OROVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Worker killed in shooting at Sacramento Speedway gas station

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman who worked at a Sacramento gas station died after a shooting early Wednesday morning at the station, KCRA 3 has confirmed. The shooting happened at the Speedway gas station off Gateway Oaks Drive in the Natomas neighborhood around 12:25 a.m., according to the Sacramento Police Department dispatch. The company confirmed that its worker was the person killed.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Woman killed in crash near Northgate Boulevard, Sotano Drive

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a woman who was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon died from her injuries.  The crash happened around 5 p.m. near Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive. Police said three cars were involved in the crash.  Four people were injured in the crash and taken to hospitals. One of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman dies after shooting at Natomas gas station

SACRAMENTO – A woman has died after a shooting at a Natomas gas station parking lot early Wednesday morning.Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 2600 block of Gateway Oaks Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, a woman was found shot in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police say. Her name has not been released, but police have confirmed she was a gas station employee. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation. Exactly what led up to the woman being shot is unclear and no suspect information has been released, but police say they believe the incident is isolated. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Grass Valley, CA
Accidents
Grass Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Grass Valley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KCRA.com

Woman dies after 3-vehicle crash in north Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four people were sent to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash in the north Sacramento area, officials said. Among them was a woman who died. (Video above: Top headlines for August 2, 2022) The Sacramento Police Department said a three-vehicle crash involving four people total...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CAL FIRE NEU responds to a “well involved structure fire”

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) reported they are currently responding to the Nortec Plant in Placer County for reports of fire. Additional crews were called for aid to the fire located at 3033 Fiddyment Road by CAL FIRE. Units from the Roseville Fire Department and the Lincoln Fire Department responded to […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Traffic Accident
ABC10

Car crashes into Grass Valley CVS

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A CVS in Grass Valley is closed Sunday evening after a car drove into the store, shown in photos posted to Facebook by the Grass Valley Police Department. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Grass Valley Police officers say they received 911 calls reporting a car that...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Multiple roadways closed near Northgate after violent crash

NORTH SACRAMENTO -- Multiple lanes of traffic are closed after a violent crash near Northgate Boulevard. According to Sacramento Police, roadways in the area of Northgate Boulevard and Sotano Drive are closed as police investigate a violent collision. Police say that three vehicles were involved, and four people were taken to hospitals for treatment. Three of the people have non-life-threatening injuries.Unfortunately, one of the victims, a woman, has been pronounced dead. ADVISORY: Roadways in the area of Northgate Blvd and Sotano Dr are closed as officers investigate a vehicle collision. Please plan for alternate routes. This thread will be updated when the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/uVtNdrZ3vr— Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) August 3, 2022Just before 5pm, 2 vehicle accident with 3 patients near Northgate Blvd and Sotano Dr. 2 patients in critical condition and all 3 were transported to a trauma facility. pic.twitter.com/Gz5uv0DWin— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) August 3, 2022
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire damages multiple structures in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A fire broke out in a north Sacramento neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple homes have been burned on Empress Street near El Camino Avenue, firefighters say. Blackened walls could be seen outside a second-story unit building behind the main home and blinds hanging from a nearby window appeared to be melted.The fire began as a vegetation fire, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. This is a developing story. https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554606146224214016
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Person killed, 2 others hurt in early morning North Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO -- One person has died and two more were critically injured after an overnight crash in Sacramento.Sacramento Fire responded to a solo motor vehicle accident at Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.Officials say one person was pronounced dead on scene, while the other two were transported to the hospital. The name of the person killed has not been released.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
krcrtv.com

Fire at Big Lots in Oroville, firefighters at scene

OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 1, 8:50 PM:. Butte County CAL FIRE officials said they have contained the fire to a wooden alcove and façade at Big Lots in Oroville. Firefighters responded to the store off of Oro Dam Boulevard E and quickly stopped its forward spread. They said they found a minor extension into the attic space before the fire was completely extinguished.
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Driver in deadly Rio Vista crash had prior DUI arrest

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The driver who crashed into another vehicle on state Route 12 in Rio Vista, killing three people and himself, was arrested in April on suspicion of driving under the influence, Folsom police said. The deadly crash happened around 8 p.m. between Summerset Road and Church Road on July 27, Rio […]
RIO VISTA, CA
Plumas County News

Head-on collision sends five to hospital; multiple helicopters assisted

Nathanial Smotrys, 18, from Garden Grove, California, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra on July 29 at approximately 5:28 p.m. He was traveling northbound on Highway 89, south of Sierraville, with one passenger. Stephen Reikes, 54, from Livermore, California, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, southbound on Highway 89, also...
SIERRAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Viewer calls Kurtis after spotting confusing freeway signs during morning commute

SACRAMENTO — When a south Sacramento woman noticed some confusing freeway signs and several close calls, she reached out to California's Department of Transportation about the issue. But after weeks of not hearing anything back, she called Kurtis to investigate. "I use that freeway almost every," said Aparna Malhotra. "I have personally seen the last-minute panic where I've seen the drivers ahead of me trying to change lanes." She's talking about a stretch of the northbound Interstate 5, right before the 50 split. And Aparna sent photos showing the two signs she was talking about. The first tells drivers that the four left...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
75K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy