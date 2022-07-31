Flight makes emergency landing in Baton Rouge

cboardinggroup.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport
An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport today, according to WAFB.
The full story of the Dec. 28, 2019 plane crash in Louisiana that killed 5 people
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its final report on the Dec. 28, 2019 plane crash that killed five and injured four, including sports broadcaster Carley McCord, the daughter-in-law of LSU coach Steven Ensminger.
High water after heavy rains impacts Baton Rouge commuters
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge firefighters helped five stranded drivers get out of floodwaters on Wednesday, Aug. 3, as high water rose around the area. More rain is expected in the coming days and officials are reminding people to not risk driving through high water. Heavy rain in...
wbrz.com
Coca-Cola truck backs into man, pins him to loading dock on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - A man was pinned by a backing-up Coca-Cola truck in front of LSU's Student Union on Tuesday morning. Sources told WBRZ that first responders were called after the truck backed into a man and pinned him to a loading dock. He was taken to a local hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Uncertainty surrounding future of Gotcha bikes in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - You may have seen the blue Gotcha bikes sitting untouched at one of many locations around the city of Baton Rouge. A light on a screen near the handlebars indicates the bikes are available, but there's a question of how long that will be the case. The electric bikes were first introduced to Baton Rouge in 2019 as part of a strategic plan to make the city's roadways safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.
visitbatonrouge.com
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
Crews remove fallen tree from interstate; all lanes open
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes are back open on I-10 West at South Acadian Thruway, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Crews removed the tree that fell onto the interstate Wednesday morning. DOTD reports that congestion on I-10 West has reached Bluebonnet Boulevard, and congestion...
Weather causes power outages in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of Entergy customers are without power in the Baton Rouge area Wednesday morning due to heavy rains and storms. As of 9: 15 a.m., 6,000 people are without power in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Entergy’s outage map.
IN THIS ARTICLE
225batonrouge.com
On hot air balloon rides in Zachary, riders glimpse the Capital Region from above
Chad Hebert loves watching people’s faces as they fly in a hot air balloon for the first time. “That moment when you first break over the tree line while climbing to altitude and see fear leave their face and excitement set in—there’s nothing like it,” he says.
fox8live.com
WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It’s arguably the biggest moment in any man and woman’s life; their wedding day. Specifically, the moment you say “I do.”. For one Louisiana groom, the pressure was mounting and the decision was too much for one man to bear without the consult of his groomsmen.
BR roofing company facing $249K fine after worker death, OSHA says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge company Premier South Roofing has been hit with $249,323 in proposed fines, after a worker’s deadly fall, according to OSHA. The agency says the 22-year-old worker died after falling about 30 feet through a skylight. OSHA says an investigation found the company...
54-Year-Old Debra Marshall Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The officials are investigating a fatal accident on North Street. The suspected driver who fled the scene after the crash is being searched. After being injured in the fatal crash, 54-year-old [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
wbrz.com
Street flooding, outages after storms pummel Baton Rouge Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Several roadways across the capital area took on water amid a heavy downpour Wednesday morning. High water was reported first at problem areas like the Acadian Thruway underpass along I-10 and I-110 at the Governor's Mansion curve. As of around 9 a.m., roughly 6,000 households in Baton...
brproud.com
Ducks beware, nuisance alligator captured in local neighborhood pond
ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries spent some time in the Sugar Mill Plantation subdivision on Monday. Mr. John Currier was there at the request of Kristine Legendre Melancon. Melancon and her fiancé Kyle live in the neighborhood and raise ducks...
mahoningmatters.com
22-year-old fell through skylight after roofing company ignored deadly risks, feds say
A Louisiana roofing company is accused of failing to listen to inspector warnings about fall hazards before a 22-year-old fell to his death in April. Now it faces hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it started an inspection of Premier South Roofing...
tigerdroppings.com
ALDI expected to build second BR area store on O’Neal Lane south of Oschner
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Chemical Company Announces $17.5 Million Louisiana Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Bercen Chemicals LLC announced it would expand...
brproud.com
Brusly man accused of conducting charter fishing trips without proper licenses, LDWF says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Brusly man was cited by wildlife and fisheries agents after alleged charter boat regulation violations on Friday, July 29. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries identified the man as Austin C. Rivault, 24, of Brusly. Officials said agents cited Rivault for two counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge area under flood advisory; thousands without power, street flooding reported
The Baton Rouge area was placed under a flash flood warning and power was out for thousands of people as a storm rolled through the area Wednesday. The National Weather Service said the warning, which covered from Gardere northward up to the Zachary area, would last until 11:30 a.m. Three...
BoardingArea
205K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 1