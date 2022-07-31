Carrollton community shocked after 18-year-old shot to death, former UWG professor arrested

www.11alive.com
Dear Lord God please be with her family friends and love ones and let her be in heaven with you God rest in peace. Such a ways to such a beautiful life and young girl. I hope he pays dearly. There’s just way too much insanity in the world today.
A Normal Person
2d ago
Shock about guns. Nope. No one is surprised unless they're not telling the truth about the misuse of an amendment to do more harm than protect with no regulations. Pray for the family and for positive change to prevent such things. it not always mental health issues. it could be accessibility too.
Police: Car followed father, son after they left barbershop; child hurt in shooting
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to find out what led up to a shooting that left a 2-year-old injured Tuesday afternoon after shots were fired into a car that he was inside of, according to officers. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Peters Street...
Professor who police say shot, killed 18-year-old college student denied bond
Carroll County, Ga — The fired college professor police say shot and killed a University of West Georgia student had his first court appearance Monday where a judge denied his bond. Richard Sigman, 47, appeared in magistrate court in a wheelchair with a large abrasion across his forehead. Channel...
Clayton County PD reassigns officer indicted for murder in Jamarion Robinson case after family outcry
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County officer indicted for murder in the case of a Black man shot and killed by federal task force agents in 2016 has been moved to "non-training duty" after an outcry about his continuing role in the department by the family of the man and a popular YouTube account.
2 arrested after pregnant Georgia mom of 3 is fatally stabbed
LAGRANGE, Ga. (TCD) -- Two people were taken into custody for allegedly stabbing a pregnant mom of three to death last week. According to WXIA-TV, officers from the LaGrange Police Department discovered Breanna Burgess' body Wednesday, July 27, at approximately 2:30 a.m. while out patrolling. The press release cited by WXIA says investigators determined Burgess was "stabbed and succumbed to her injuries."
Victim in shooting outside Atlanta recording studio identified as father of 2; vigil planned for tomorrow
ATLANTA — The victim in a shooting outside an Atlanta recording studio earlier this week has been identified as a father of two - and another victim who survived the shooting told 11Alive he believes he was the intended target. According to family members and the Fulton County Medical...
University of West Georgia professor charged with murder in 18-year-old’s death
A now-fired professor at the University of West Georgia has been accused of fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman, officials said. Richard Sigman, 47, was arrested and charged with murder shortly after Anna Jones, 18, died after being shot in a parking deck in Carrollton, Georgia on Saturday, the Carrollton Police Department said.
Morrow woman shot to death on front porch by her neighbor, police say
MORROW, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of a beloved wife and mother who was battling cancer. She was gunned down by her neighbor on the front porch of her apartment, according to the Morrow Police Department. Authorities said the shooting happened last Thursday when Juskesia Bellamy,...
Georgia professor arrested for allegedly fatally shooting 18-year-old student
CARROLLTON, Ga. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old college professor was taken into custody after he allegedly shot into a parked car, killing an 18-year-old student. According to the Carrollton Police Department, on Saturday, July 30, at 12:27 a.m., officers were called to Tanner Medical Center because they received a report about a female suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman, who police identified as 18-year-old Anna Jones, died from her injuries.
2-year-old boy shot in targeted attack after leaving barber shop with father, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a father was targeted in a shooting that left the man’s 2-year-old son in critical condition. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday along Peters Street SW. Atlanta police said the father and son were leaving a barber shop when a blue Kia...
Reward increased to $10K for information in Marietta teen's shooting death, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department is offering a reward increase for information leading up to an arrest in connection to a 17-year-old's shooting death. Grayson Green was shot and killed at the Walton Village Apartments on Roberta Drive just before 10 p.m. on May 21. Police said...
Residents push for park changes after deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — People in a southwest Atlanta community are looking to make sure a local park is closed in the evening after a deadly shooting there Tuesday night. Atlanta Police began investigating a homicide at Wilson Mill Park, not far from I-20 just outside the perimeter, around 10 p.m. There, authorities said they found a man shot several times.
Second arrest made in deadly shooting of former Gwinnett coach at QuikTrip gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a second suspect connected to the shooting death of a man who was shot while filling his tires with air at a QuikTrip last month. On Monday, August 1, police arrested and charged Miles Collins with felony murder and aggravated...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman arrested for next-door neighbor's death
Morrow police said it started as an argument and quickly turned violent from there. Now, a woman is dead and another is in jail.
‘I just want y’all to put the guns down:’ Community reacts to shooting at metro shopping center
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police continue to investigate a Tuesday afternoon shooting at an East Point strip mall. At around 12:45 p.m., police arrived at the plaza, finding a man with gunshot wounds to his torso. Police say the man was part of a shootout at around noon with three other men.
Man shot while driving in DeKalb County, police search for suspects
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are looking for a group of suspects who they say shot a man while he was driving Monday night. At this time, we know that at least one person has been detained. Officers said the victim was traveling on South Hairston Road...
Former DeKalb County principal accused of bullying workers, faced similar accusation 15 years ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 has learned that a DeKalb County school principal who was demoted for bullying and harassing subordinates in addition to having them run personal errands for her was recently was accused of financial irregularities with her staff 15 years ago. Channel 2′s Richard Belcher...
Georgia man’s murder unsolved since 1995
GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for answers in a cold case murder from 1995. According to GBI officials, Derrick Wang, age 55, was shot and killed on July 7, 1995, in Chamblee, Georgia. Officials said Wang was killed at his work place, Chamblee Meats and Supplies, located at 5634-A New […]
1 killed in double shooting at Atlanta recording studio, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead following a double shooting outside a recording studio in southwest Atlanta. It happened around 3:30 a.m. off Stone Hogan Connector and police believe it was a targeted incident. They said the victim is a Black man between 25-30 years old. The second victim...
fox5atlanta.com
Body cam video shows Clayton County officer confronting suicidal woman
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - New video has been released showing a Clayton County officer’s perspective of a confrontation with a reportedly suicidal individual late last week. The officer would be shot during the incident and the individual would later be injured in a shootout with police. Officer Demika Lloyd...
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
