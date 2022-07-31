ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

Carrollton community shocked after 18-year-old shot to death, former UWG professor arrested

11Alive
11Alive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.11alive.com

Comments / 10

panda011
3d ago

Dear Lord God please be with her family friends and love ones and let her be in heaven with you God rest in peace. Such a ways to such a beautiful life and young girl. I hope he pays dearly. There’s just way too much insanity in the world today.

Reply
3
A Normal Person
2d ago

Shock about guns. Nope. No one is surprised unless they're not telling the truth about the misuse of an amendment to do more harm than protect with no regulations. Pray for the family and for positive change to prevent such things. it not always mental health issues. it could be accessibility too.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

2 arrested after pregnant Georgia mom of 3 is fatally stabbed

LAGRANGE, Ga. (TCD) -- Two people were taken into custody for allegedly stabbing a pregnant mom of three to death last week. According to WXIA-TV, officers from the LaGrange Police Department discovered Breanna Burgess' body Wednesday, July 27, at approximately 2:30 a.m. while out patrolling. The press release cited by WXIA says investigators determined Burgess was "stabbed and succumbed to her injuries."
LAGRANGE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carrollton, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Carrollton, GA
truecrimedaily

Georgia professor arrested for allegedly fatally shooting 18-year-old student

CARROLLTON, Ga. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old college professor was taken into custody after he allegedly shot into a parked car, killing an 18-year-old student. According to the Carrollton Police Department, on Saturday, July 30, at 12:27 a.m., officers were called to Tanner Medical Center because they received a report about a female suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman, who police identified as 18-year-old Anna Jones, died from her injuries.
CARROLLTON, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Jones
11Alive

Residents push for park changes after deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — People in a southwest Atlanta community are looking to make sure a local park is closed in the evening after a deadly shooting there Tuesday night. Atlanta Police began investigating a homicide at Wilson Mill Park, not far from I-20 just outside the perimeter, around 10 p.m. There, authorities said they found a man shot several times.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Uwg#Mount Zion High School#Carrollton Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Georgia man’s murder unsolved since 1995

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for answers in a cold case murder from 1995. According to GBI officials, Derrick Wang, age 55, was shot and killed on July 7, 1995, in Chamblee, Georgia. Officials said Wang was killed at his work place, Chamblee Meats and Supplies, located at 5634-A New […]
CHAMBLEE, GA
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police respond to shooting at Tennesee Street

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Cartersville Police Officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim located at Arias Tires, 621 N. Tennessee Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was treated on scene until medical personnel arrived and he was transported to...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy