ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

6 rescued from Chattahoochee after woman holds branch with 1 hand, inner tubes with the other

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33VodJ_0gzq7MBg00
Chattahoochee River Chattahoochee River

ATLANTA — Six people are safe after being rescued from the Chattahoochee River on Saturday afternoon.

Atlanta police say they responded to Chochise Dr. SE after someone who worked at a nearby school called 911 and said five or six people needed rescuing in the water.

Officers found them in the river behind a house.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say one woman was clinging onto the branch of a tree with one hand and holding onto a tube connected to the other five with the other.

Firefighters quickly made their way down the bank before she lost her grip on the branch.

To give her something sturdier to hold onto, crew set up a pole for her to grip.

According to police, firefighters were able to get all six people safely out of the water with a ladder.

No injuries were reported.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia DNR helps rescue doe with Gatorade bottle stuck to her snout (Georgia Department of Natural Resources)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say

BUFORD, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A mother and daughter were found dead, killed in their Georgia home Tuesday night. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspected killer was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies around 11 p.m. in Buford. Investigators said the gruesome discovery began...
BUFORD, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Litter of puppies found in Clayton County

Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. Gwinnett County Schools expand menu options. Updated: 7 hours ago.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Accident#Chochise Dr#Wsb Tv#Dnr#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

Crash on I-285 south in DeKalb County shuts down all lanes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A crash has shut down a portion of I-285 south in DeKalb County near the E. Ponce De Leon Avenue overpass, officials say. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route as there is no timeline on when the highway will reopen. Georgia 511 officials...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

AT&T employee killed after being electrocuted in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An employee for AT&T has died after being electrocuted while on the job. Henry County officials say the employee was electrocuted when his bucket truck came in contact with some powerlines Tuesday in Ellenwood. AT&T sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident:. Additionally, AT&T...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta detective stops 'terrifying' random assault by stranger, police say

ATLANTA - A quick-thinking Atlanta police detective intervened in a "terrifying" random attack by a stranger in broad daylight. Atlanta police say the attack happened around 9 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Pryor Street and Trinity Avenue SW. According to officials, the victim had been walking on the sidewalk...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Athens mother desperate to find son who left Norcross mental health facility

NORCROSS, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for a 26-year-old missing man living with mental disabilities. Alize Woodall's mother said the nightmare began in June 2020. A car hit Woodall along West Broad Street in Athens. That driver stopped, but a second driver ran over his head and kept going. His mother said a mental breakdown weeks ago resulting from that injury separated him from his family.
ATHENS, GA
weisradio.com

State Troopers Release Additional Information on Fatal Motorcycle Wreck Occurring Sunday

Additional information regarding an accident which killed one and seriously injured another in DeKalb County on Sunday has now been released. It was a multi-vehicle crash just after 10:00 that morning, that seriously injured a 46 year old Huntsville man, Jerome M. Banks, Jr.; Banks was driving a 2001 Yamaha that struck a 2019 Honda Goldwing motorcycle being operated by Calvin A. Palmer, 57 of Smyrna, Georgia. After the initial collision the Honda struck a 2016 Harley-Davidson being operated by LaTonya Y. Flynn, age 52 from Conley, Georgia. Banks was transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, where he succumbed to his injuries. Palmer was injured and transported to DeKalb Regional Hospital for the treatment of his injuries. Flynn reportedly escaped injury in the accident.
SMYRNA, GA
WGAU

Black bear roams the streets of Gainesville

The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people to not feed the bear as it makes its way home. Wildlife management believes...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
172K+
Followers
120K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy