(Jefferson City, MO) -- In-person absentee voting for the primary election is allowed at your local election office until Five P-M today (Monday). Races to watch include the U-S Senate, the State Auditor’s, and Congressional seats to replace Republicans Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long. To vote absentee, you must be absent from your election authority jurisdiction on Election Day; confined due to illness or physical disability; taking care of someone who is confined due to illness or physical disability; have religious reasons; be an election worker or in jail or be a domestic violence victim participating in Missouri’s address confidentiality program. Missourinet will have live reports at the top and bottom of the hour on some radio affiliates.

