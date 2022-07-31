ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francois County, MO

This Week in Missouri Politics Column: Election night recap

Jefferson City, Mo. — Attorney General Eric Schmitt rolled to a smashing victory in the U.S. Senate race with 45% of the vote. Congresswoman Hartzler came in second with 22%. In a change of pace, it was the woman beating Eric Greitens, instead of the other way around, he came in a distant third with a weak 18%.
2022 Election Coverage by the Missouri Times

The Missouri Times is bringing you statewide election coverage all night, starting once the first results are called and locked in. Check back throughout the night as we keep you updated on all the races. 7:51 P.M. Update. State Senate District 22. Dan Shaul- 22.16%. Shane Roden- 15.33%. Mary Elizabeth...
Here's who voters will see on the ballot to represent Missouri's District 7 in November

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer will be on the November ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in the U.S. House. The District Seven primary winners will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House. Billy Long […]
Opinion: Seniors deserve a happy and healthy retirement

Missouri Independent

Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri's 4th Congressional District

Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals —  Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri recognized as nationwide leader in election security

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was pleased with the results of a review of House Bill 1878 by the America First Policy Institute’s Center for Election Integrity. Last week the AFPI recognized Missouri as a nationwide leader in election integrity. Ashcroft believes this recognition is appropriate in light of...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri News Headlines Monday, August 1st, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- In-person absentee voting for the primary election is allowed at your local election office until Five P-M today (Monday). Races to watch include the U-S Senate, the State Auditor’s, and Congressional seats to replace Republicans Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long. To vote absentee, you must be absent from your election authority jurisdiction on Election Day; confined due to illness or physical disability; taking care of someone who is confined due to illness or physical disability; have religious reasons; be an election worker or in jail or be a domestic violence victim participating in Missouri’s address confidentiality program. Missourinet will have live reports at the top and bottom of the hour on some radio affiliates.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri election: What to know before you go to the poll

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided today. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place today, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. What identification do you need to take to be able to vote? […]

