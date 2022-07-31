themissouritimes.com
Related
themissouritimes.com
This Week in Missouri Politics Column: Election night recap
Jefferson City, Mo. — Attorney General Eric Schmitt rolled to a smashing victory in the U.S. Senate race with 45% of the vote. Congresswoman Hartzler came in second with 22%. In a change of pace, it was the woman beating Eric Greitens, instead of the other way around, he came in a distant third with a weak 18%.
Voters send clear messages in Missouri primary
The Missouri primary election results are in and the voters sent clear messages.
themissouritimes.com
2022 Election Coverage by the Missouri Times
The Missouri Times is bringing you statewide election coverage all night, starting once the first results are called and locked in. Check back throughout the night as we keep you updated on all the races. 7:51 P.M. Update. State Senate District 22. Dan Shaul- 22.16%. Shane Roden- 15.33%. Mary Elizabeth...
Here’s who voters will see on the ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer will be on the November ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in the U.S. House. The District Seven primary winners will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House. Billy Long […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here’s what the U.S. Senate race will look like in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won the Republican spot on the November ballot in the race for U.S. Senate and Trudy Busch-Valentine will be on the ballot as the Democrat choice. The seat is being left open U.S. Senate seat left open by Roy Blunt. A poll released on July 26 […]
themissouritimes.com
BREAKING: Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to secure Republican nomination for US Senate
St. Louis, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has secured the Republican nomination for United States Senate. Everything fell into place for the Attorney General. Schmitt was consistent and aggressive in his strategy, if not a little over-aggressive and over-consistent. He appeared to emerge as the front runner...
Primary election results: Incumbent Luetkemeyer to face Mann in November
MISSOURI, USA — The race to determine who will be on the ballot for Missouri's 3rd Congressional District in November started with four Democrats and four Republicans, including incumbent Republican Blaine Luetkemeyer. Missouri's 3rd Congressional District covers the eastern and central portions of the state. It covers Callaway, Camden,...
ELECTION UPDATES: More than one-third of Cole County results in
Check back for updates related to the Aug. 2 primary election. The post ELECTION UPDATES: More than one-third of Cole County results in appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED PEOPLE
KMBC.com
Eric Greitens addresses abuse allegations as his Senate primary campaign wraps
SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — One day before primary election day, former Missouri Gov. and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens answered a question from KMBC 9 Investigates about trust he did not answer last month. Eric Greitens' ex-wife Sheena Chestnut Greitens has accused the former Missouri governor of physical abuse...
Missouri Primary Election Results 2022: Live Updates
Missouri Primary Election Results 2022: Live Updates Missouri Primary Election Results 2022: Live Updates Missouri Primary Election Results 2022: Live Updates
Missouri US Senate Republican candidate Eric Greitens makes stop in St. Joseph
Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens made a brief stop in St. Joseph at Rosecrans Memorial Airport today as part of a state fly around. Greitens, who resigned as governor, declined to answer a question posed to him: who voters should trust, him or his ex-wife who has accused him of abuse.
themissouritimes.com
Opinion: Seniors deserve a happy and healthy retirement
Editor’s note: This is an Opinion Editorial sent to the Missouri Times on behalf of a concerned Missouri citizen. The letter was sent by LS2 group, a bipartisan public relations group that is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Here in Missouri, nearly 1.2 million senior citizens rely on Medicare...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Bush and Jones win nominations in Missouri's 1st Congressional District Primary election
ST. LOUIS — Cori Bush fended off a primary challenger and will be the Democrat on the ballot in Missouri's 1st Congressional District, a district that leans heavily to her party. Bush was one of two members of the Squad in Congress facing primary challenges on Tuesday. Bush, making...
Missouri primary results: Trudy Busch Valentine declared winner in Democratic primary for US Senate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Trudy Busch Valentine, a nurse and philanthropist who entered Missouri’s Democratic primary in the U.S. Senate race late, will move on to November after defeating Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and nine others on Tuesday. Valentine, who so far has largely self-funded her campaign, will...
kttn.com
Missouri recognized as nationwide leader in election security
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was pleased with the results of a review of House Bill 1878 by the America First Policy Institute’s Center for Election Integrity. Last week the AFPI recognized Missouri as a nationwide leader in election integrity. Ashcroft believes this recognition is appropriate in light of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, August 1st, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- In-person absentee voting for the primary election is allowed at your local election office until Five P-M today (Monday). Races to watch include the U-S Senate, the State Auditor’s, and Congressional seats to replace Republicans Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long. To vote absentee, you must be absent from your election authority jurisdiction on Election Day; confined due to illness or physical disability; taking care of someone who is confined due to illness or physical disability; have religious reasons; be an election worker or in jail or be a domestic violence victim participating in Missouri’s address confidentiality program. Missourinet will have live reports at the top and bottom of the hour on some radio affiliates.
kttn.com
Audio: Ballot photos, weapons, campaign clothing all against Missouri’s election rules
Missouri voters head to the polls today for the primary election. Denise Lieberman, with the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, says there are restrictions on what you can wear to the polls. Lieberman also reminds voters to keep weapons away from the polls. Taking a photo of your ballot is also...
Missouri election: What to know before you go to the poll
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The candidates representing each political party in the November general election will be decided today. Primaries in several federal, state, and local races will take place today, August 2. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the polls. What identification do you need to take to be able to vote? […]
Missouri election results 2022 | August Primary
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
Comments / 0