Buffalo, NY

Thousands stroll around Buffalo, admiring the Annual Garden Walk

By Hope Winter
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People from all over strolled along Buffalo this weekend, during the 28th Annual Garden Walk.

“I’ve been waiting all year for this,” said Kyra Krafchak who went on Sunday. “Just all the beautiful gardens and everybody is so nice and they let us know where they get their plants, so I can add them to my garden next year.”

The annual Garden Walk takes place all throughout Buffalo’s neighborhood, and this year 300 gardens were featured throughout the walk.

“It’s nice to see people without traditional grass yards and seeing all the plants,” said Kait Cherven, who walked around with her mom. “It just brings just a lot of joy seeing people do things they are passionate about.”

People from all over attended the event, including the Heaverns, who traveled into town this weekend from Chicago.

Peter Heavern, said Buffalo has renewed quite a bit since he moved to Chicago.

“Just how much energy people put into loving their homes,” said Heavern. “It’s great to see all the pride of ownership and people really investing in Buffalo.”

John Hochadel, has had his garden featured in the garden since 1998, and he says it’s grown so much in the past couple years, and it inspires homeowners.

“We do more than we probably would because of the garden walk, but it’s nice to show people what can be done,” said Hochadel. “You don’t have to be a professional, it’s all about trial and error, and just showing people you can do it.”

The garden walk wrapped up at 4 p.m. on Sunday, but organizers plan the event all year long.

For more information on the walk, and how to sign up your garden for it next year, head to their website here.

Hope Winter is a reporter and multimedia journalist who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here .

