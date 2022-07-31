ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Crews battle commercial fire on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yoy9i_0gzq6vfy00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a commercial fire Sunday night in Virginia Beach.

According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Firefall Drive.

No other details are available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

