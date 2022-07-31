Crews battle commercial fire on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a commercial fire Sunday night in Virginia Beach.

According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Firefall Drive.

No other details are available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

