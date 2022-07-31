Discover Presque Isle week comes to a close

Fun in the sun! Sunday was the last day of Discover Presque Isle, and we caught up with families about how they enjoyed the week long festivities.

The executive director for Discover Presque Isle said it was a great turn out.

“The beaches over the weekend were extremely packed. People just coming out to enjoy the park for what it actually offers, and the weather just made it perfect,” said Jon DeMarco, executive director of Discover Presque Isle.

This year had a few new changes to amplify the experience. There were more activities and Discover PI was extended to an entire week instead of just a weekend.

“The format is changing a little bit to discovering or rediscovering the parks various offerings; everything from the boat rental and the bike rental to the Lady Kate boat tours and light house tours. Things you see when you come here but don’t take advantage of,” added DeMarco

Families visiting Erie said Discover Presque Isle was a great way to get to know the Erie community.

“It’s eye opening because I knew Presque Isle was huge, but I didn’t know that there was so much to do here. It was so nice to see,” said Summer Wark, Erie visitor.

Wark said it was worth the trip to meet up with friends to watch their kids have fun.

“It’s just nice to see these guys outdoors and be entertained. Everyone that’s working here has great knowledge about nature so that is a plus,” Wark added.

Others, such as Erie natives, look forward to this event every year.

“We have been to several of the events. We went and did the archery tutorial, went to the bonfire, looked at the kites, and now we are doing this event for the kids.” said Kristina Cotton, Erie resident.

The last event was at the Tom Ridge Center called “Birding Crafts and Activities for Kids”.

If you missed out on this week’s event, there is always next year. The executive director said it will be the last week of July and with a possible new event with vendors and food trucks.

