I-77 southbound lanes closed after flatbed truck crash

SHARON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says all southbound lanes of Interstate 77/64 are closed at Mile Marker 77.5 near Sharon, West Virginia.

A flatbed truck hauling steel crashed around 5 p.m. on I-77S/64E, also known as the West Virginia Turnpike.

The southbound lanes of the interstate are shut down for cleanup, according to Metro. Dispatchers do not know how long the shutdown will be.











West Virginia 511 traffic data shows heavy traffic in the area. Drivers should find an alternate route if possible.

West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are handling this crash. 13 News has reached out to them for more information.

