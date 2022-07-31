Hampton Roads Academy kicks off Operation School Supplies

www.wavy.com
Rep. Bobby Scott announces $11 million grant to help local career service
Virginia is one of the 509 applicants for the Good Job Challenge offered by the Biden administration. The Hampton Roads Workplace Council was one of the 32 winners of the grant. Representative Bobby Scott helped secure an $11 million dollar grant.
WHSV
Take a look onboard the new Virginia Scenic Railway
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia scenic railway is now in service. The newest way to see the beautiful scenic views of the Shenandoah Valley. Right now there are two trip options leaving from Staunton. One west which will take you through western Augusta County with a view of Shenandoah mountain and the mountains on the western side of the Shenandoah Valley. The train will head as far west as Goshen before heading back to Staunton.
visitshenandoah.org
The Virginia Scenic Railway is on a Roll in the Shenandoah Valley
The Virginia Scenic Railway is finally on a roll in the Shenandoah Valley, departing from Staunton and arriving in Ivy in Albemarle County or Goshen in Rockbridge County. It’s a nostalgic way to see the Valley, mountains, and communities, and an experience you won’t soon forget. Seats are...
WSET
Hot pattern, keeping above normal temperatures in Virginia through the start of fall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — August is on track to be a hot one. No surprises there! The long-range patterns in the forecast will keep above normal temperatures and rain into the start of fall. Lynchburg is on track to have more 90-degree days than last year as we progress...
How Virginia residents can apply for energy assistance payments
Some Virginia residents are now eligible to receive money to help pay for cooling as the Summer heat burns on.
Preparing for back-to-school: Are lunches still free?
It is August first and as many families prepare for back-to-school season, some may wonder if school lunches will be free for all students as they were during the pandemic.
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
fox5dc.com
Virginia school districts scramble to fill hundreds of teacher vacancies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Parents are concerned because we are now less than a month away from the first day of school, and many districts in the area are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies. "It's also worrying because we just came out of the pandemic. And these are kids who...
beckersasc.com
Virginia ASC becomes 1st in the state to perform smart knee implant
St. Mary's ASC, a Henrico, Va.-based center and an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International, has become the first Virginia ASC to use a smart knee implant for total knee replacement. Matthew Dobzyniak, MD, performed the surgery in July, according to an Aug. 1 press release. "This is an important...
WDBJ7.com
Free and reduced lunches changing for 2022-2023 school year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lunch programs are changing this school year across Virginia. For the first time since the pandemic, many families will now have to pay for school lunches. Students in Virginia received free lunch during the last two school years without an eligibility application. Those pandemic policies expired...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Virginia’s Gauntlet Golf Club Receives Funding From State’s Tourism Fund
The Virginia Tourism Corporation has given the Gauntlet Golf Club, located in Stafford, $8,804 from the County American Rescue Plan Act Sports Marketing Incentive Program. The funds are to support the 18-hole, par 72 championship golf course as it hosts the upcoming American Junior Golf Association Tour Stafford Junior All-Star Tournament.
Augusta Free Press
Historic level of funding for Virginia farmers included in new state budget
Historic levels of conservation funding for Virginia’s farmers are included in the new state budget which runs through June 30, 2023. Producers throughout the Commonwealth will benefit from expanded cost-share and tax credit opportunities. “We are very excited about the historic level of cost-share funding for farmers in the...
‘They’ve lost everything’: Virginia Red Cross workers describe deadly flooding in Kentucky
Recovery and relief efforts are in full force in Kentucky after devastating floods slammed parts of the state.
WAVY News 10
Child in central Virginia dies from flu-related complications
On Wednesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health reported the commonwealth’s first influenza-related pediatric death for the 2021-2022 flu season. https://www.wavy.com/news/virginia/child-in-central-virginia-dies-from-flu-related-complications/
Rape victim outraged suspect isn't required to have an HIV test
Prosecutors in Virginia used to be able to request rape suspects get tested but a change to the law has some people outraged including a woman who was recently sexually assaulted.
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4th
A popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to get all the details. For those who love to save money on groceries, you'll be delighted to learn that Aldi, the popular discount grocery store chain known for great deals on high-quality food items, will be opening another new store location in Virginia this week.
Subpar assisted living facilities: What to do to ensure your loved ones don’t end up there
8News' investigations continue to reveal that about a dozen assisted living facilities statewide are operating with subpar conditions.
fox5dc.com
2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
foxbaltimore.com
The Virginia Black Business Expo
The 3rd Annual Virginia Black Business Expo is a 2-day event held at the Fredericksburg Expo by the Virginia Black Business Directory. The event will include 150 vendors, food trucks, entertainment, shopping and so much more on August 6th & 7th.
13newsnow.com
Most Virginia state employees not satisfied with how Youngkin's telework policy rolled out, survey finds
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about inflation's impact on personal spending. It aired on Aug. 1. Over three-fourths of Virginia state employees aren't satisfied with how Gov. Glenn Youngkin's new telework policy was implemented, according to a Virginia Government Employees Association (VGEA) survey. The policy...
