2 killed after gyrocopter crashes, ignites during test flight near Gainesville

wsvn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Skeletal remains found behind Ocala warehouse
OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department said they had recovered skeletal remains behind a warehouse off SW 17th Street this morning. Officers said they received a call around 5 a.m. from some people looking for a place to sleep for the night when they found a human skull and called 911.
mainstreetdailynews.com
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 1 near Williston
A two-vehicle collision killed one person and critically injured another along State Road 121 northeast of Williston on Wednesday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 52-year-old male from Williston was driving a 2017 Ram pickup south on State Road 121 around 7:15 a.m. when he crossed the center line about a half mile south of NE 65th Street. The pickup struck a 2021 Nissan Kicks sedan being driven by a 49-year-old female from Williston head-on.
WCJB
Levy County crash kills one driver, leaves another with injuries
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and a man has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Williston. State troopers say a 52-year-old man was driving a truck south on State Road 121 around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. They say he swerved across the road where he hit a...
mycbs4.com
Driver dies in head-on car crash in Levy County
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver died in a car accident early this morning, Aug. 3rd, in Levy County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, says a pickup truck was traveling south on SR 121, while a sedan was traveling north. The pickup truck traveled across the center...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Live Oak man killed in single vehicle crash
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Live Oak was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning while driving on County Road 250. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 60-year-old man was headed east on the county road near 167th Road around midnight. His car veered off the roadway...
click orlando
Man seriously injured in crash at Marion construction site, FHP says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a front-end loader at a construction zone in Marion County on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred at a construction zone near County Road 40 and Ohio Street in...
WCJB
Gainesville man leads officers on a chase in stolen vehicle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning. Gainesville Police Department officers spotted Tahj Green, 18, driving a stolen vehicle around 3 a.m. When officers tried to pull him over, Green sped away. Officers say...
News4Jax.com
4 children, 1 adult seriously injured after tire blows out on I-75, SUV overturns multiple times: FHP
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Four children, including an infant, and an adult were seriously injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a 29-year-old woman was driving a sport utility vehicle on southbound I-75 around 3...
RELATED PEOPLE
mainstreetdailynews.com
Live Oak man dies in collision with tree
A 60-year-old Live Oak man died early Wednesday morning when his car left County Road 250 and struck a tree. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the man was driving a sedan east on CR 250 near 167th Road around 12:17 a.m. when he left to roadway to the left and struck a large tree on the north shoulder.
WECT
Pest control workers find body inside fumigated home, police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A man has died in a Florida home while the property was being fumigated for bugs. WCJB reports Gainesville police officers responded to a house after receiving a call from pest control workers who said they found a body inside the home. A spokesperson for...
WCJB
Gainesville police are investigating a shooting in Cedar Grove
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s terrible, just terrible.”. Gainesville police are investigating a shooting along northeast 24th street. Investigators say a neighbor called to report a man was shot. The victim was taken to a trauma center and the shooter still hasn’t been caught. Neighbors worry that shootings...
WCJB
Father and son arrested in Levy County after opening fire at a gas station
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A father and son were arrested after a shooting at a gas station in Levy County. Levy County deputies say Luis Carraquillo and Luis Franco tried to avoid getting arrested by fleeing to Orange County. But a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found them. Deputies say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: 3 children, baby, one adult from Lake City seriously injured in crash after blowing a tire
ALACHUA, Fla — Two children, a baby and an adult from Lake City were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Alachua County, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said. The baby, who is 7 months old, was not in a car seat or restraint, according to the report.
WCJB
Pest control workers find body inside a Gainesville home
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An empty home being fumigated for bugs apparently became a chamber of death for a man who wandered inside. Gainesville police officers responded to a home on NW 10th St. after they got a call from pest control reporting a body. “It sounds like a Gainesville...
WCJB
Alachua County Fire Rescue will have a push-in ceremony for the new heavy rescue unit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a push-in ceremony for the Alachua County Fire Rescue on Tuesday. It will be for the new heavy rescue unit. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. It will be located at station 23 on 1600 Fort Clark Blvd in Gainesville. Copyright 2022 WCJB....
2 dead after homemade helicopter crashes in Florida
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died after an aircraft described by authorities as “experimental” crashed in Clay County on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators believe the helicopter was homemade, CBS News reported. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the helicopter touched down...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mainstreetdailynews.com
2-vehicle crash injures 5 in Gilchrist County
Five people were injured when an SUV failed to stop at an intersection along County Road 340 and struck a pickup on Sunday night in Gilchrist County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 23-year-old female from Deltona driving an SUV westbound on CR 340 around 6:45 p.m. failed to stop at the State Road 47 intersection. She struck a pickup being driven north on SR 47 by a 27-year-old male from Moultrie, Georgia. The pickup overturned and one passenger from the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
mainstreetdailynews.com
CCSO arrests 3 robbery suspects
Columbia County Sherriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies arrested three robbery suspects following a pursuit south of Lake City on Tuesday afternoon. According to a CCSO press release, deputies responded to a Dollar General located at the intersection of State Road 247 and County Road 240 to the report of a robbery. Both a suspect and vehicle description were provided and CCSO deputy John Markmiller observed the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.
ocala-news.com
Man driving stolen vehicle arrested in Reddick after fleeing MCSO deputy
A 43-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy while driving a vehicle that was reported stolen. On Sunday, July 31, the MCSO deputy was conducting a routine patrol near the 22000 block of W Highway 329 in Reddick when a black Nissan sedan was observed making a U-turn in the middle of the road.
mainstreetdailynews.com
I-75 crash sends 5 Lake City residents to hospital
Five Lake City residents, including four children, were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a wreck on southbound I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The driver and four passengers, including a 7-month-old girl, are in serious condition at UF Shands, according to the FHP, which responded to the single-vehicle crash.
Comments / 1