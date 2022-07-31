ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aransas Pass, TX

Aggravated kidnapping suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Ingleside

By Site Administrator
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
An officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Aransas Pass left one suspect dead.

According to a news release from the Aransas Pass Police Department, at around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, officers were alerted to a female driver and her passenger who were being chased by an unknown man in a red Ford Mustang outside the city limits.

The release states the unknown man shot at the female's vehicle and struck the passenger, causing unknown injuries.

An Aransas Pass police officer saw the red Mustang on the road and began to chase the driver.

The driver, who was later identified as Joseph Torres, continued to flee from the officer.

During the chase into Ingleside, Torres fired at the pursuing AP officer as he reached the 2000 block of Main, behind the Buckhorn Saloon, officials said.

When Torres exited his vehicle, he began running toward the Buckhorn Saloon and again aimed at the officer.

"The officer fired multiple times, causing Joseph to fall and lose his weapon," the release states. "Other individuals on location interfered with the officer, trying to keep him from apprehending Joseph."

While down, Torres tried to reach for his weapon, but the police officer managed to get control of Torres.

Officers arriving at the scene attempted lifesaving measures on Torres while other officers tried to control the crowd, according to officials.

The Texas Rangers will investigate this officer-involved shooting, and the police officer's identity will not be released at this time.

According to the release, Torres was actively being sought by APPD for aggravated kidnapping from a previous incident.

This is a developing story; check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

