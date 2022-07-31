San Antonio police searching for endangered, missing 12-year-old

www.fox7austin.com
KXAN
Last Uvalde victim injured in shooting discharged from San Antonio hospital
(The Hill) – The final hospitalized victim from the May shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was discharged from a San Antonio hospital Friday. Mayah Zamora, 10, was shown in a video posted by University Health San Antonio passing out roses to nurses and other staff members who were applauding her as she left the hospital.
Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication. According to court documents, on July […]
San Antonio police prepare for active threat situations following Uvalde
SAPD met with state officials to discuss active threat action.
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized after being stabbed in SE Bexar County home
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies are trying to figure out what led to a man being stabbed at a Southeast Bexar County home early Wednesday morning. Deputies were called around 2:15 a.m. to the home in the 8100 block of Gardner Road, not far from Burshard Road and New Suphur Springs Road after receiving word of a person wounded.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'It can't be' | Family reacts to recent Harlandale graduate killed by alleged drunk driver
SAN ANTONIO — New developments in the head-on collision that killed a teenager who just graduated from Harlandale High School. Police said the woman, who hit the teen and his friends, was driving drunk. The deadly crash happened over the weekend on New Sulphur Springs Road. Alex Jaimes, 18, was the only passenger who didn't survive.
news4sanantonio.com
Man stabbed in back inside own home during possible burglary
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are questioning several people after a man was stabbed inside his home. Deputies were called out just before 2 a.m. Wednesday to a home off Gardner Road near New Sulphur Springs Road in Far Southeast Bexar County. When they arrived, they found the...
Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
seguintoday.com
WANTED: Up to $5k cash reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of murder suspect
(Seguin) – A reward of up to $5000 could be yours for information that leads authorities to the arrest of a local murder suspect. Sarah Wallace, community engagement officer with the Seguin Police Department, says authorities were excited to learn about the reward offer after weeks of searching for Norman “Trey” Powell, 38, of Seguin.
San Antonio police ID gunman that shot, killed man at Northside LA Fitness
The shooter was taken into custody.
KSAT 12
2 taken to hospital, 1 charged in head-on crash on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized and one person was arrested following a head-on crash on the Southwest Side on Tuesday evening. San Antonio police said an Audi SUV was driving the wrong way in the 4000 block of Southwest Military Drive, near Quintana Road, when he crashed into a Mercedes just after 5 p.m.
KTSA
San Antonio Police investigate fatal shooting at Northside gym
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was shot and killed while he was at a Northside gym Monday night. San Antonio police say 32 year old Jessie MacWilliams walked up behind the victim and shot him in the head while he was working out at the L-A Fitness on the 7100 block of Blanco Road.
KSAT 12
The ambush murder of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi; South Texas Crime Stories
A year ago, we all watched as the capital murder trial of Otis McKane took place. For the first time ever, KSAT live streamed a trial from gavel to gavel. It was the first time we heard and saw all the evidence in the murder case of San Antonio Police Department Det. Benjamin Marconi.
KTSA
San Antonio man sentenced 25 years for dog beating caught on camera
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of kicking and punching his dog on his front porch will spend 25 years in prison. Animal Care Services says 56-year-old Frank Fonseca was caught on video beating his young Rottweiler by a witness in February 2019. Video footage also shows...
San Antonio police arrest armed man that barricade inside Red McCombs body shop
No persons were injured in the arrest or standoff.
fox7austin.com
Investigators waiting for autopsy results on body found in Spring Branch
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - A body found Friday night is believed to be that of a Spring Branch woman who was reported missing in mid-July. The possible remains of 45-year-old Shana DiMambro were found in a dry retention pond just a few hundred feet from the RV she shared with her husband, who reported her missing on July 19th.
KSAT 12
Suspect in deadly shooting at North Side LA Fitness has long criminal history
SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night at a North Side LA Fitness has a long history of trouble with the law. San Antonio police found Jessie MacWilliams, 32, walking down a sidewalk not far from the gym, located on Blanco Road near Loop 410, and took him into custody shortly after the shooting.
San Antonio man gets one of the longest prison sentences in Texas for animal cruelty, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has received a 25-year prison sentence, one of the longest ever handed down in the state of Texas, for abusing a dog in 2019, the City of San Antonio said. Frank Javier Fonseca, 56, was caught on camera punching and kicking his...
kjrh.com
10-Year-Old Uvalde School Shooting Survivor Leaves Hospital After 66 Days
After 66 days of recovery at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, 10-year-old Mayah Zamora got her official discharge from doctors on July 29. The young survivor of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, passed out roses to the hospital staff members who lined the hallways to celebrate her progress and strength. She still wore a brace on one wrist, a small reminder of the recovery that remains. But, the soon-to-be fifth grader appeared to smile behind her mask as the hospital staff clapped and chanted her name.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner identifies pair killed in shooting at South Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people shot and killed at an apartment complex on the city’s South Side last Friday. Officials say Angel Ray Garcia, 15, and Gregorio Ricardo Cordova-Mejia, 19, were both found dead around 3 a.m. on July 29 in a stairwell area of the Union Pines apartments, located in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road.
Car narrowly misses home after crashing into front yard
SAN ANTONIO — A driver narrowly missed crashing into a house after losing control and crashing through the front yard, officials say. Just before 3 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of South Laredo for reports of the crash. When...
