San Antonio police searching for endangered, missing 12-year-old

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox7austin.com
 3 days ago
www.fox7austin.com

KXAN

Last Uvalde victim injured in shooting discharged from San Antonio hospital

(The Hill) – The final hospitalized victim from the May shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was discharged from a San Antonio hospital Friday. Mayah Zamora, 10, was shown in a video posted by University Health San Antonio passing out roses to nurses and other staff members who were applauding her as she left the hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl. Czarwin Agas, 32, has been charged with Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony (Indecency with a Child) and Public Intoxication.  According to court documents, on July […]
ODESSA, TX
KSAT 12

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in SE Bexar County home

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies are trying to figure out what led to a man being stabbed at a Southeast Bexar County home early Wednesday morning. Deputies were called around 2:15 a.m. to the home in the 8100 block of Gardner Road, not far from Burshard Road and New Suphur Springs Road after receiving word of a person wounded.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Police#Missing Person#Brown Hair#Ty Terrace Street
news4sanantonio.com

Man stabbed in back inside own home during possible burglary

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are questioning several people after a man was stabbed inside his home. Deputies were called out just before 2 a.m. Wednesday to a home off Gardner Road near New Sulphur Springs Road in Far Southeast Bexar County. When they arrived, they found the...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

2 taken to hospital, 1 charged in head-on crash on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized and one person was arrested following a head-on crash on the Southwest Side on Tuesday evening. San Antonio police said an Audi SUV was driving the wrong way in the 4000 block of Southwest Military Drive, near Quintana Road, when he crashed into a Mercedes just after 5 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio Police investigate fatal shooting at Northside gym

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was shot and killed while he was at a Northside gym Monday night. San Antonio police say 32 year old Jessie MacWilliams walked up behind the victim and shot him in the head while he was working out at the L-A Fitness on the 7100 block of Blanco Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Investigators waiting for autopsy results on body found in Spring Branch

SPRING BRANCH, Texas - A body found Friday night is believed to be that of a Spring Branch woman who was reported missing in mid-July. The possible remains of 45-year-old Shana DiMambro were found in a dry retention pond just a few hundred feet from the RV she shared with her husband, who reported her missing on July 19th.
SPRING BRANCH, TX
kjrh.com

10-Year-Old Uvalde School Shooting Survivor Leaves Hospital After 66 Days

After 66 days of recovery at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, 10-year-old Mayah Zamora got her official discharge from doctors on July 29. The young survivor of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, passed out roses to the hospital staff members who lined the hallways to celebrate her progress and strength. She still wore a brace on one wrist, a small reminder of the recovery that remains. But, the soon-to-be fifth grader appeared to smile behind her mask as the hospital staff clapped and chanted her name.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Medical examiner identifies pair killed in shooting at South Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people shot and killed at an apartment complex on the city’s South Side last Friday. Officials say Angel Ray Garcia, 15, and Gregorio Ricardo Cordova-Mejia, 19, were both found dead around 3 a.m. on July 29 in a stairwell area of the Union Pines apartments, located in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

