Potholes can be awful for gas mileage, expert says

Stolen truck found after chase, bail out along County Road 101
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A truck reported stolen out of Houston led Nueces County constables on a chase Tuesday afternoon. Constables said it started when a deputy attempted to stop a black pickup truck along County Road 101 near Bluntzer. The driver of that truck refused to stop leading...
Port of Corpus Christi receives 5 new locomotives
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is the centennial year for the Port of Corpus Christi and what was already a celebration has now become even more exciting. The Port unveiled five new locomotives Tuesday in order to better serve their customers. Two of those will even display the Port's logo.
Gushing pipes concern neighbors during Corpus Christi water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drought conditions have aging water pipes across the Coastal Bend busting. Not only is it wasting that precious resource, but it actually doing the exact opposite of what the City wants with their call to conserve. Residents on the City's southside were concerned when a...
2022 bond offers road improvements for Yorktown area
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Plans for a new elementary school near Yorktown and the Oso Creek bridge have the City looking at new road improvements for the area. "If you look at the neighborhood behind me on my left here it's the Rancho Vista neighborhood. The only way they can get out is to make a left hand turn on a two lane highway where people are driving 50 miles an hour," said Corpus Christi Councilman Gil Hernandez. "So it's important not only that we widen this road and make it more safe, but also there's further development down the road."
Citations for violating water restrictions in effect
For Portland residents violating Stage 1 Water Restrictions, a citation may be in their very near future. During Stage 1 Water Restrictions, watering with an irrigation system or sprinklers is allowed once a week on residents’ trash day. On that day, no watering is permitted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Fire crews letting cotton bale fire near Taft burn itself out
TAFT, Texas — Several Coastal Bend fire agencies were busy this morning as they responded to a large cotton bale fire near Taft. Crews with the Taft Volunteer Fire and Rescue were called to County Road 1906 near Taft around 5:45 a.m. and found several cotton bales on fire. Portland, Gregory, Odem and Sinton crews were also called to the scene for tanker and brush truck support, a post from the Taft Volunteer Fire Department said.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 40 sharks illegally caught
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted a lancha boat crew and seized 40 illegally caught sharks in federal waters off southern Texas, Tuesday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel of four fishermen engaged in illegal fishing aboard a lancha approximately 7 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
Water enforcement team works to help city survive current drought
If someone is caught watering on a different day, they’ll receive a citation that could cost the person violating the water restrictions up to $500 fine.
KIII TV3
New trains for the Port of Corpus Christi
The Port unveiled five new locomotives Tuesday in order to better serve their customers. Two of those will even display the Port's logo.
KIII TV3
Extra hot with Saharan Dust moving into Corpus Christi
High temps are in the triple digits across the Brush Country. The heat index will be up to 115 degrees.
Local woman having issues with home warranty company
A local woman hired a home warranty company to make repairs to her home, but they have never sent someone to diagnose and make the repairs.
Are you eligible for a water exemption waiver? Residents could qualify depending on criteria
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people may not know that under the City's Stage 1 drought restrictions you can make a request for an exemption. Residents need to detail how the drought restrictions will cause unnecessary hardship, damage, harm or be a threat to health and safety. Since the...
Extreme drought conditions could affect the foundation of homes
Extreme drought conditions across the coastal bend are affecting homes in the area, it is causing foundations to move.
Fire took crews hours to extinguish at Gregory recycling company
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire took crews more than 7 hours to put out at a local recycling company late Friday night. Several area fire departments were called to Dawson Recycling and Disposal in Gregory around 10:45 p.m. Friday to help put out the flames including Gregory, Taft, Rockport, Ingleside and Odem fire crews. The business was not open at the time but the president of the company told 3NEWS a piece of machinery somehow caught on fire and the flames spread.
Dry conditions are limiting what we do out on the water
Customers are catching less fish and with no rain the water levels are forming low tides, making it impossible to go kayaking.
How can golf courses and car washes use so much water during a drought?
Car washes and golf courses are a couple of places that use a lot of water. What rules do they follow during the drought?
KIII TV3
Corpus Christi Forecast: Heat persists; more Saharan Dust on the way. Isolated rain FRI/SAT
Saharan Dust filters in Wednesday afternoon on breezy southeasterly winds. Dust lingers through Thursday. Isolated showers or storms possible Friday PM and Saturday.
Bishop PD chief clears air on pet adoptions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a Facebook post on Monday, Bishop Police Chief Edward Day wanted to make clear that the City is doing all they can to find forever homes for animals in their shelter. This came after a separate post claiming that the chief ordered all dogs...
Corpus Christi City Council to pass new ordinance limiting development in Navy pilot training areas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council is set to pass a new ordinance to limit development in Navy pilot training areas. City Council appears ready to approve new ordinances that put regulations into place in those areas where Navy pilots train. Some of those new regulations would include: new building requirements covering height, density, light and sound.
TWIA decides not to raise insurance rates at annual board meeting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association held their annual board meeting on Monday in Galveston. The big topic at hand was discussions regarding a potential rate hike. During the meeting it was decided that there would be no rate hike for windstorm insurance, according to state...
