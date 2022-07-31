ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Potholes can be awful for gas mileage, expert says

KIII 3News
KIII 3News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kiiitv.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Port of Corpus Christi receives 5 new locomotives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is the centennial year for the Port of Corpus Christi and what was already a celebration has now become even more exciting. The Port unveiled five new locomotives Tuesday in order to better serve their customers. Two of those will even display the Port's logo.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

2022 bond offers road improvements for Yorktown area

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Plans for a new elementary school near Yorktown and the Oso Creek bridge have the City looking at new road improvements for the area. "If you look at the neighborhood behind me on my left here it's the Rancho Vista neighborhood. The only way they can get out is to make a left hand turn on a two lane highway where people are driving 50 miles an hour," said Corpus Christi Councilman Gil Hernandez. "So it's important not only that we widen this road and make it more safe, but also there's further development down the road."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
mysoutex.com

Citations for violating water restrictions in effect

For Portland residents violating Stage 1 Water Restrictions, a citation may be in their very near future. During Stage 1 Water Restrictions, watering with an irrigation system or sprinklers is allowed once a week on residents’ trash day. On that day, no watering is permitted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
PORTLAND, TX
KIII 3News

Fire crews letting cotton bale fire near Taft burn itself out

TAFT, Texas — Several Coastal Bend fire agencies were busy this morning as they responded to a large cotton bale fire near Taft. Crews with the Taft Volunteer Fire and Rescue were called to County Road 1906 near Taft around 5:45 a.m. and found several cotton bales on fire. Portland, Gregory, Odem and Sinton crews were also called to the scene for tanker and brush truck support, a post from the Taft Volunteer Fire Department said.
TAFT, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 40 sharks illegally caught

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted a lancha boat crew and seized 40 illegally caught sharks in federal waters off southern Texas, Tuesday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel of four fishermen engaged in illegal fishing aboard a lancha approximately 7 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potholes#Gas Mileage#Speed Limits#Ayers St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KIII 3News

Fire took crews hours to extinguish at Gregory recycling company

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire took crews more than 7 hours to put out at a local recycling company late Friday night. Several area fire departments were called to Dawson Recycling and Disposal in Gregory around 10:45 p.m. Friday to help put out the flames including Gregory, Taft, Rockport, Ingleside and Odem fire crews. The business was not open at the time but the president of the company told 3NEWS a piece of machinery somehow caught on fire and the flames spread.
GREGORY, TX
KIII 3News

Bishop PD chief clears air on pet adoptions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a Facebook post on Monday, Bishop Police Chief Edward Day wanted to make clear that the City is doing all they can to find forever homes for animals in their shelter. This came after a separate post claiming that the chief ordered all dogs...
BISHOP, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi City Council to pass new ordinance limiting development in Navy pilot training areas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council is set to pass a new ordinance to limit development in Navy pilot training areas. City Council appears ready to approve new ordinances that put regulations into place in those areas where Navy pilots train. Some of those new regulations would include: new building requirements covering height, density, light and sound.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy