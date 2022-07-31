Morning View From Anniversary Trail Towards White Rock And Santa Fe

Nothing says vacation, summertime and fun like imbibing while the sun is out. With the sunny Albuquerque summer upon us, there’s no reason to wait until sundown to start sipping and socializing. From guided tours to refreshingly cool pools, and even colder beers, here’s a list of some of the best day drinking spots you’ll find around Albuquerque. Remember, these are fun places to be this summer, but nothing is more important than safety. Always drink responsibly and have a designated driver or take an Uber or Lyft home. And, as always, the sun is hot and the altitude is high. Drink plenty of water during your day of fun!

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO