Morning View From Anniversary Trail Towards White Rock And Santa Fe

Opinion: A Santa Fe Priest Has Been Removed from His Post due to a Misconduct InvestigationDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Santa Fe Teachers Will Use Personal Sick Leave if They Catch COVID-19Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Forest Service Plan Near Santa Fe Has Been Paused As the Agency Reviews Its Burn PolicyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Schools in Santa Fe, New Mexico Have Welcomed an Influx of Student from Foreign CountriesDaniella Cressman
Opinion: Customers Deserve an Automatic Credit after the Recent Internet OutageDaniella CressmanLos Alamos, NM
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Santa Fe For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Santa Fe for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Santa Fe. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Chile roasting season is here!
Well, it’s that time of year again when you can smell chile on every block in New Mexico. Yes, that’s right, it is time to roast some chile. Chile roasting season is upon New Mexico. The season, which generally lasts from late July to September, is a well-known time for most here in the Land of Enchantment.
Monday Night Light
Monday night light from Los Alamos Mesa. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
Monday Evening Rainbow From Los Alamos Mesa
A rainbow Monday evening as seen from Los Alamos Mesa. Photo by Terrance Haanen/Instagram@terrancehaanenimages.
Free green waste disposal available for Santa Fe County residents this weekend
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County residents can dispose of their green waste for free this weekend. Green waste can be dropped off at the Stanley Convenience Center on Friday or Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Jacona Convenience Center Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. […]
A race to save fish as Rio Grande dries, even in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — On a recent, scorching afternoon in Albuquerque, off-road vehicles cruised up and down a stretch of dry riverbed where normally the Rio Grande flows. The drivers weren't thrill-seekers, but biologists hoping to save as many endangered fish as they could before the sun turned shrinking pools of water into dust.
Santa Fe Is Home To New Mexico's First Net-Zero Energy Housing Unit
Santa Fe is home to New Mexico’s first net-zero energy multi-family unit project. The recently opened Siler Yard caters to the members of the art and creative community who make under 60-percent of the Area Mean Income. The 65-unit, $17.4 million project was made possible through a $10.4 million...
LANL Director Thom Mason Lunches With Century Bank Officials Who Had Highest Bid At Y Fundraiser
In April LANL Director Dr. Thom Mason allowed a lunch with him to be auctioned off for The Family YMCA’s annual financial assistance fundraising drive. John Valentine, far left, Century Bank Regional President won the bid for ‘Lunch with the Director’ and is seen here with, from left, Max Myers, CEO Century Bank (standing); Dr. Thom Mason, Karen Easton, Los Alamos Century Bank Brank Manager, and Don Gonzales, Century Bank Board President attended the lunch. The Y would also like to thank Blue Window Bistro and Melissa Paternoster for donating the lunch so that all funds raised could go toward families needing financial assistance to be in Y programs. Photo Courtesy The Family YMCA.
New Mexico State Forester lifts fire restrictions
SANTA FE, N.M. – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) Forestry Division announces the recIssion of the current Fire Restrictions Order #2022-02 prohibiting smoking, fireworks, campfires, and open fires on all non-municipal, non-federal, and non-tribal lands effective August 01, 2022 at 12:01 p.m. Fire restrictions were put...
What Are the Gilman Tunnels?
The railroads changed America in many ways, and the Gilman Tunnels are a modern reminder of what a big undertaking they were. Trains don’t run through them anymore, but people from many walks of life continue to enjoy them. They are one of many natural or man-made attractions that contribute to northern New Mexico’s amazing allure.
Santa Fe’s amended junk vehicle ordinance goes into effect August 9
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is amending its junk vehicle ordinance and those changes go into effect on August 9. The definition of a junk vehicle has been revised to now include any motor vehicle, excluding special interest vehicles, that have been inoperable, wrecked, dismantled, or abandoned for 90 days or more. Any junk vehicles […]
Deadly flash flooding follows New Mexico’s record setting wildfire season
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 2022 brought a record setting wildfire season across New Mexico. After months of devastating fires in or near communities including Ruidoso, Mora and Las Vegas among others, the threat of monsoon rainfall now continues to threaten residents. In late July, a flash flood ripped through an area west of Las Vegas, killing […]
Former New Mexico cannabis director joins private firm, raising ethics debate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After spending less than a year developing and executing the state’s cannabis rules, New Mexico’s former Cannabis Control Division director is taking her talents to a private cannabis firm. A powerhouse consultant agency, “Weeds” has hired Kristen Thomson, leading some to debate about the ethics of the move. Thomson was appointed to […]
Santa Fe police train to recognize signs of human trafficking
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department underwent human trafficking awareness training Monday morning. It will help their officers recognize the signs of human trafficking, which might not always be clear. Some victims are hidden in plain sight. It will also give them an in-depth understanding of the crime. The Santa Fe Police Chief […]
Santa Fe considers adding eight plaza event permits per year
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is considering an amendment to an ordinance that would allow up to eight cultural events on the plaza, including Juneteenth and Indigenous People’s Day. According to a city spokesperson, this is in addition to the eight commercial events allowed on the plaza per calendar year. But […]
State considers sale of land for proposed veterans cemetery
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is considering selling land for a new veteran’s cemetery. The state land office is taking public comment at a meeting Tuesday evening. The proposal would allow the sale of more than 300 acres of land to the US Department of Veterans Affairs. This would be on the northwestern edge of […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Deliberation begins, Rent control demand, Daily storms, Funeral for first responder, New art exhibit
Monday’s Top Stories Southwest Albuquerque neighborhood overgrown with weeds Pop-up market promotes Albuquerque artisans Breaking Bad stars bring record crowd to Isotopes Park Clovis man arrested for kidnapping following SWAT standoff Kentucky flooding death toll now 28, expected to rise Ukraine seeks to retake the south, tying down Russian forces Monday’s Five Facts [1] Jurors […]
Albuquerque’s Best Spots for Summer Day Drinking
Nothing says vacation, summertime and fun like imbibing while the sun is out. With the sunny Albuquerque summer upon us, there’s no reason to wait until sundown to start sipping and socializing. From guided tours to refreshingly cool pools, and even colder beers, here’s a list of some of the best day drinking spots you’ll find around Albuquerque. Remember, these are fun places to be this summer, but nothing is more important than safety. Always drink responsibly and have a designated driver or take an Uber or Lyft home. And, as always, the sun is hot and the altitude is high. Drink plenty of water during your day of fun!
First city-sanctioned homeless camp clears hurdle
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has taken the first step to approve the first application for a safe outdoor space. An organization called Dawn Legacy Point, which was created by Street Safe New Mexico, applied for a safe outdoor space along Menaul in an empty lot. Right now, the future of sanctioned homeless camps is up […]
Albuquerque council looking to protect homeless from floods
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque City Council is expected to introduce a proposal Monday to protect the homeless from rushing floodwaters. Albuquerque TV station KOB reports that the proposal will give the city authority to remove people from arroyos, hopefully preventing unnecessary rescues. If passed, the proposal would give the city authority to cite people for camping or otherwise hanging around in ditches and arroyos. The proposal is one of several in the past year to tackle the homelessness crisis in Albuquerque. Council member Pat Davis says the city “is literally looking place by place, block by block, park by park, to figure out what works and what doesn’t.”
